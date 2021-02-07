Chilly, early February lends itself to, well, hibernation more than anything else — especially when much of the country is snowed in, during a pandemic, and Mercury is retrograde. But at the very least, you can start dreaming about what you want the future to look like this new moon week.

But first, we'll be more fired up than dozy this Monday, February 8 thanks to the confident sun and communicator Mercury pairing up in Aquarius (heyyy, Aquarius season!), bolstering mental energy. Given the retrograde, you might find you're most successful while researching or discussing ongoing projects or backburnered business. Still, it might be best to take advantage of this harmonious, collaborative energy as much as possible, because on Wednesday, February 10, Mercury squares off against aggressive Mars in Taurus, amplifying the possibility that we could be short-tempered, impulsive in our thinking and decision-making, and more easily end up embroiled in arguments.

If someone ends up butthurt, Thursday, February 11's aspects should make it easy to smooth things over and practically start over with a blank slate. The forward-thinking new moon in Aquarius occurs precisely at 2:05 p.m. Eastern/11:05 a.m. Pacific, inspiring us to think about all the new ways we can collaborate with teammates, colleagues, and friends to make the world — even our small corner of it — a better place for everyone. And relationship energy is bolstered by romantic Venus' meet-up with lucky Jupiter in, yep, you guessed it — Aquarius. When these two sweet, fortunate, social planets meet up, they bolster social harmony and joy. It'll be a sweet time to plant seeds you want to see grow and perhaps actually see rewards around your romantic, creative, and money-making pursuits amplified. (Related: What the "Age of Aquarius" Means for 2021)

The Valentine's Day weekend kicks off with Mercury cozying up to Venus on Friday, February 12 (PT) or Saturday, February 13 (ET), fueling more organic, rewarding communication around all Venusian things — love, beauty, money. It's almost as if the universe is offering the green light to share your most whimsical, heartfelt desires.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Relationships 💕

On Monday, February 8, the emotional moon in your tenth house of career forms a harmonizing angle to go-getter Mars in your second house of income, bolstering your assertiveness and turning up the volume on your courage. It could be an opportunity to get real with yourself about what you want to achieve professionally, then make a bold move that supports your path. Around Thursday, February 11, when the new moon falls in your eleventh house of networking, you'll be reflecting on how you can pour any frenetic, anxious energy into team projects — now and moving forward. Brainstorming can be super-productive now as can finding new ways to connect with possible collaborators (think: stalking down a Clubhouse invite). Whatever you take a step toward now could turn out to be fulfilling in a big way.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Career 💼

You'll be fully prepared to playfully experiment with your wellness plan on Monday, February 8 when the emotional moon in your ninth house of adventure forms a positive trine to go-getter Mars in your sign. You'll want to trust your intuition, get creative, and soak up knowledge while diverting from your usual routine (which can feel totally wild for a fixed sign like you!). Consider trying a workout that's fun-loving, fiery, and allows you to hone your skills (like an upbeat workout app or dance cardio workout). And around February 11, when the new moon falls in your tenth house of career, you can key into specific professional goals you want to work toward. Use your judgment on whether or not it's the right moment to approach higher-ups. If not, journaling or otherwise mapping out your step-by-step action plan can feel like a step in the right direction.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Sex 🔥

You could be super-motivated to research or discuss small but significant ways you can broaden your horizons and gain more knowledge on Monday, February 8 when communicator Mercury, your ruling planet, pairs up with the confident sun in your ninth house of adventure. Trading notes with colleagues and friends can be seriously stimulating and fruitful. What you land on could feel like the perfect game plan for ultimately propelling your career forward. The same day, the intuitive moon in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy forms a sweet trine to sexy Mars in your twelfth house of spirituality, igniting your confidence and energy to make deep-rooted desires more real. Exploring the kind of sex play that you've only daydreamed about (like prioritizing a languorous, orgasmic session in the a.m.), whether with a partner or solo, can leave you feeling satisfied, centered, and more alive.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Love ❤️

Around Thursday, February 11, when the new moon falls in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, you could be fired up to get more vocal between the sheets with your partner or in texts with someone you've been exploring a connection with. Sharing not only what you want but how you're feeling in the moment — perhaps even in a more matter-of-fact way than usual — can feel empowering and set a steamy tone that could bring you even closer physically and spiritually. And on Saturday, February 13, romantic Venus and communicator Mercury pair up in your eighth house, and you could feel like the sky's the limit in your current or a potential relationship, and you'll want to talk about it. Again, putting your feelings into words can feel like the most natural and exciting way to take advantage of these love-supporting vibes.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Relationships 💕

Prepare for an especially emotional moment on Tuesday, February 9 when the intuitive moon and transformative Pluto pair up in your sixth house of daily routine. It's possible that you'll have an epiphany around needing more balance in your everyday life then get razor-focused on taking action. Consider tuning into extra telling dreams or meditations to pinpoint your path forward. Then, whether you're kicking off a new business relationship or getting more clear on what you want your current romance to look like, the February 11 new moon in your seventh house of partnership will lend itself to solidifying your most important one-on-one connections. Thinking in terms of how you can most support one another through your individual strengths, then work together to offer something of value to your greater community will lay the groundwork for success.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️and Wellness 🍏

You might be ready to take a leap of faith to fulfill a romantic desire on Monday, February 8 when the emotional moon in your fifth house of romance forms a harmonizing trine to gung-ho Mars in your ninth house of adventure. If you've been wanting to propose taking your current relationship to the next level or plan an extraordinary experience to share with a potential partner, this moment was made for making confident, fun-loving moves. Then, you're gonna probably need a bit more space for dry erase boards, vision boards, and copious lists. That's because around February 11, when the new moon is in your sixth house of wellness, you'll be pumped to get even more in the weeds to perfect your approach to everyday fitness and personal organization. And while you're a pro at doing all the research and chatting through your ideas with friends and colleagues, you'll do best to listen to yourself — and your intuition — above anyone else now. You'll know how to proceed.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨 and Relationships 💕

Your creativity is going to be heightened around February 11 when the new moon is in your fifth house of romance and self-expression. Take advantage by setting aside time to channel your feelings into your favorite artistic outlet. You might find that you're inspired to try your hand at a whole new hobby or side hustle. Sharing it with loved ones can make it feel even more gratifying too. The same day, your ruler, romantic Venus, and lucky Jupiter pair up in your fifth house amplifying your ability to attract all of the things you've been wishing for in love, beauty, and earning. This can lead to feeling a surge of harmony and joy in your relationships. Definitely allow yourself to get swept up in the moment — it can be good for your soul.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡and Relationships 💕

You'll be extra in touch with your feelings — almost to the point that they could throw you off your daily routine — on Tuesday, February 9 when the emotional moon and transformative Pluto (one of your co-rulers) pair up in your third house of communication. Talking or writing it out to a dear friend or trusted confidant (like your therapist) could help you get to the subconscious root of the feelings, and the more you understand where they're coming from, the easier they'll be to work through. Around Thursday, February 11, when the new moon is in your fourth house of family life, relationships that make you feel more centered and comfortable will be even more so your priority. This new moon gives you the tools to nurture those bonds and to set up your external world so that it'll amplify your sense of security. So, spend some time getting clear on what you truly want in your heart of hearts, then start talking, planning, and getting the wheels in motion.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Love ❤️

If you've been wanting to switch up your approach to work in order to achieve better balance (think: taking a midday walk or yoga break), you'll feel compelled to make a case for it on Monday, February 8 when the intuitive moon in your second house of income forms a harmonizing trine to go-getter Mars in your sixth house of daily routine. By bringing a confident, specific vision to the table, you can easily get the ball rolling and not miss a beat with your professional responsibilities. And on Saturday, February 13, romantic Venus and messenger Mercury pair up in your third house of communication, setting the stage for intellectually stimulating conversations that almost double as foreplay. This could feel like the moment to really open up about your most creative, imaginative ideas with someone special — then see how fostering your mental connection can lead to physical fireworks.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Money 🤑

Let the flirting games begin because the odds are totally in your favor on Monday, February 8 when the emotional moon in your sign forms a harmonizing trine to go-getter Mars in your fifth house of romance. Whether you've been wanting to spark a new tone with your S.O. by initiating a steamy sexting session or taking a blossoming convo with an app match to the next level, the mood will be right for taking charge and asserting your sexiest wishes. And you've been pouring tons of energy into your hustle, Capricorn, and you'll have a special opportunity to identify and begin to work toward a vision that's close to your heart around Thursday, February 11 when the new moon is in your second house of income. Although you're happy to put your nose to the grindstone however necessary to achieve recognition and feel valued, you'll be considering the message that you value most — and how you can better ensure that your money-making efforts are intertwined with it.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡and Money 🤑

As if the planetary lineup (reminder: the sun, Jupiter, Saturn, Mercury, and Venus are all in your sign right now) wasn't already offering a ton of star power to achieve your big-picture goals, your new moon occurs on Thursday, February 11. It's your annual opportunity to meditate on your personal brand and how you can strengthen the messaging you're projecting out into the world. While you'll be feeling positive and hopeful, you could also be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of all the things on your plate. But doing your best to strive for a brave, bold approach can help you feel as on track as you'll ever be. And on February 13, when the emotional moon and dreamy Neptune pair up in your second house of income, you could tap your imagination for a brilliant, rewarding money-making idea. Just be aware that this aspect might create confusion, so be sure you have all the facts before diving in. (Related: What Moon Sign Compatibility Can Tell You About a Relationship)

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Creativity 🎨