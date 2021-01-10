If the start of the year proved anything, it's that flipping the calendar isn't the same thing as flipping the switch that gets us off this roller coaster ride. The astrology of the moment continues to be intense, but thankfully, this week is peppered with lots of harmonious moments which should hopefully make it easier to cope with the tougher ones.

On Monday, January 11, communicator Mercury pairs up with big-picture Jupiter in Aquarius, making it a beneficial day to socialize with others, especially around learning. Your enthusiasm and ability to think, plan, and connect should be magnified. (Related: See What the Upcoming Age of Aquarius Means About 2021)

Wednesday, January 13 brings a new moon in Capricorn, which forms a conjunction to transformative Pluto, making it a dynamic time to set industrious intentions. This moon is nudging you to step into your personal power by embracing whatever fresh start you feel like your intuition is pulling you toward.

The same day, sweet Venus in Capricorn forms a harmonizing trine to game-changer Uranus in Taurus, offering fuel for big change in your closest relationships. But it's not all blissful romance, thanks to aggressive Mars in Taurus squaring off against taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius, which could make you feel like the harder you push to achieve your goals, the more resistance you face. It could be a good time to channel your greatest desires into art, meditation, or a rejuvenating, new workout versus opting to go HAM to feel accomplished.

On Thursday, January 14, game-changer Uranus ends its five-month retrograde in Taurus, and changes that were taking place internally can take a more external form now. The same day, the confident sun pairs up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, making it possible to feel like you're more in control of your life and can face down any underhanded tactics you feel like you've been subjected to in your work or relationships.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡and Career 💼

Thanks to communicator Mercury and lucky Jupiter pairing up in your eleventh house of networking on Monday, January 11, working with friends and colleagues to expand your skills and learn something new comes naturally. This can also be a brilliant time for coming up with an exciting team project or making plans for future business or education-related travel. Around Wednesday, January 13, when the new moon falls in your tenth house of career, you'll feel driven to set ambitious new professional goals for yourself. You might even decide it's time to sit down with higher-ups and map out what you aspire to accomplish — and this could be a productive time to do that, as long as you go about it in a respectful way. Basically, as long as you feel like you're being challenged to conquer the next level of the game, you'll be majorly motivated.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Personal Growth 💡

Even though you're a creature of habit, you could be feeling seriously over your same old routine around Wednesday, January 13 when the new moon falls in your ninth house of adventure. Finding ways to expand your mind while taking your wellness routine to the next level could be a super-effective way to deal with this stuck feeling head on. Consider signing up for a new strength training plan or diving into a group fitness challenge. Along the same lines, if you've been feeling frustrated by any restrictive routines, relationships, or structures in your life that have been holding you down, you'll have more energy to take steps to strike out on your own and create necessary changes, thanks to revolutionary Uranus ending its retrograde in your sign on Thursday, January 14. Speaking up about your need to experience more freedom and the ability to express yourself isn't just empowering now; it could be long overdue.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Love ❤️

You could find it's easier than usual to research future active vacations with friends, educational opportunities, or fun fitness programs on Monday, January 11 when communicator Mercury, your ruling planet, pairs up with lucky Jupiter in your ninth house of adventure. As a result, you'll be envisioning what life could look like in the short- and long-term and feeling more optimistic and centered about the future. Then, the new moon on Wednesday, January 13 in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy will offer you a sweet opportunity to get even closer to someone special emotionally and, if you want, physically. But there's no room for phoning it in. Instead, you'll need to do the inner work required to recognize certain deep-rooted wounds that could be driving or holding back your desires — and then be willing to open up about them in a meaningful way. Chances are, if you can be vulnerable now, you'll be rewarded graciously.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Career 💼

You 100 percent can take on your goals solo when necessary, but you could be realizing how helpful it would be to pair up with your BFF, S.O., or a colleague on a big-picture goal around Wednesday, January 13, thanks to the new moon in your seventh house of partnership. This is a sweet opportunity to find new ways to lean on one of your nearest and dearest for their support — and allow yourself to share the load for a change. This could lead to a shared win. And on Thursday, January 14, revolutionary Uranus end its five-month retrograde in your eleventh house of networking, and if you've been thinking about making some changes to how you're approaching team projects on the job, you'll be able to gain momentum. Finding ways to be more innovative, creative, and spontaneous alongside colleagues and friends could bolster productivity and innovation.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Career 💼

Whether you want to do some New Year's cleaning, take care of doctor visits you've been putting off, or find a healthier way to start your mornings (you know, that doesn't involve doomscrolling), you'll have a perfectly set stage to take care of business around Wednesday, January 13 when the new moon is in your sixth house of wellness and daily routine. Being specific and committed to a step-by-step action plan is the key to getting the results you'll deserve for your efforts. And once revolutionary Uranus ends its five-month retrograde in your tenth house of career on Thursday, January 14, you'll feel like striking out on your own on the job. Whether you pitch a project higher-ups never saw coming or send off resumes for a position that's more in line with your experience, you'll be pumped to make changes that lead you down a more fulfilling professional path.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Love ❤️

On Monday, January 11, communicator Mercury, your ruling planet, pairs up with lucky Jupiter in your sixth house of wellness and daily routine, making it a brilliant time to dive into an ambitious health plan — ideally one that allows you to feel like you're learning new skills along the way. Consider experimenting with meal planning and new recipes or leaning on yoga to tackle anxiety. But BTW, you work so hard, Virgo — you deserve a freakin' break! That's exactly what the new moon in your fifth house of romance and self-expression will be telling you around Wednesday, January 13. Because romantic Venus is there, too, forming a harmonious trine to game-changer Uranus in your ninth house of adventure, you'll want to ditch work to do something that brings you ~all the pleasure~, whether that's bingeing Bridgerton in the bath or giving yourself a massage. However you decide to care for yourself can leave you totally glowing.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Sex 🔥

There's no time like the present to really tap into your intuition and figure out what you need more of — from yourself, from your relationships, and your work — around Wednesday, January 13, when the new moon falls in your fourth house of home life. This moment is all about better understanding what brings you a sense of security (think: more frequent check-ins with loved ones or meditative quiet time with your emotional support animal) and then taking steps toward enjoying even more of whatever that is. It'll bolster your bonds — and your emotional well-being. The same day, your ruling planet, romantic Venus in your fourth house forms a harmonizing trine to game-changer Uranus in your eighth house of sexual intimacy, and you might want to try something new to boost your sexual satisfaction. Pull the trigger on buying that new remote-control vibe or sex pillow.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Relationships 💕

If you've been putting off hairy business paperwork, appointment-making, or other personal housekeeping tasks, you'll feel extra motivated and capable of checking them off your list around Wednesday, January 13 when the new moon is in your third house of communication. At the same time, it could be a fantastic opportunity to implement new organizational systems. Talk to your closest friends, colleagues, or S.O. about apps or spreadsheet tricks they like, and you'll feel more on track — not to mention less stressed. And on Thursday, January 14, revolutionary Uranus ends its retrograde in your seventh house of partnership, making it easier to initiate changes in your closest one-on-one relationships. If you feel like you've been held back in any way or just need more room for spontaneity, you'll want to speak up sooner rather than later.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Money 🤑

You'll want to take advantage of some seriously social energy on Monday, January 11 when information-gathering Mercury pairs up with your ruling planet, lucky Jupiter, in your third house of communication. Brainstorming with friends or colleagues could lay the groundwork for exciting, creative, innovative collaborations. Then, around Wednesday, January 13 when the new moon is in your second house of income, you could be inspired to set an exciting new moneymaking goal. Thanks to social Venus there making a sweet trine to quirky Uranus in your sixth house of daily routine, it's wise to check in with yourself about what you truly want your game plan to look like, how you can bring your unique skill set to the table, and what you'd enjoy doing on the regular. Then, do your best to strike a balance between following a practical plan and letting your gut lead the way.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡and Love ❤️

Around Wednesday, January 13 when the new moon is in your sign, you'll have a clear runway to re-envision — and possibly even launch — what you want your personal brand to be going forward. Whether you've been wanting to start a new business, investigate a side hustle, or just give your wardrobe a refresh, you can manifest whatever you throw your energy and heart into, especially if you approach it with your signature work ethic. And the same day, thanks to romantic Venus in your sign forming a harmonizing angle to revolutionary Uranus in your fifth house of romance and self-expression, you'll feel empowered to be especially playful and experimental with your S.O. or potential matches. Letting down your guard and embracing your quirkiest, most lighthearted side can make for even more pleasure.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨 and Wellness 🍏

On Monday, January 11, communicator Mercury joins up with lucky Jupiter in your sign, offering up an abundance of optimistic, social, curious vibes. This could be a super-productive time to share your big-picture professional and personal goals with friends, colleagues, and even higher-ups. Your confidence and ability to express what's on your mind and in your heart is amplified, allowing you to make a lasting, powerful impression. And around Wednesday, January 13, when the new moon is in your twelfth house of spirituality, you could feel like you need extra solo time to rest and recharge, but this downtime is actually serving as a crucial moment to practice mindfulness and check in with yourself: Look at how far you've come and where you want to go from here. Taking extra care of yourself mentally and physically now can set you up for lots of productivity and stepping into the spotlight in just a matter of weeks.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Creativity 🎨

If you've been wanting to get ahead on a long held professional goal, make a point to schedule calls and Zoom meet-ups with friends and colleagues around Wednesday, January 13 when the new moon falls in your eleventh house of networking. By trading notes on your dreams and figuring out how you can support one another, you could lay the groundwork for exciting collaborations or find yourself feeling more supported by like-minded people now and going forward. The same day, creative Venus there will harmonize with revolutionary Uranus in your third house of communication, inspiring you to express your most heartfelt emotions in an inventive new way. Channeling your emotions into your favorite artistic outlet (think: painting, dancing, or poetry) could produce a surprising, satisfying result.