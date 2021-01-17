Your Weekly Horoscope for January 17, 2021

Heading into inauguration week, tensions are running high. If you're feeling a dizzying mix of nervousness, anxiety, impulsiveness, excitement, perhaps even rebelliousness, you're not alone. This week's planetary action — which features the big, outer planets forming dramatic angles to one another, all in fixed, stubborn signs — speaks to this intense, climatic energy.

The week kicks off on Sunday, January 17 with a square between expansive Jupiter in Aquarius and game-changer Uranus in Taurus, inspiring leaps of faith and movement down a new path, especially when it comes to big-picture goals. But you could also feel antsy and impatient and want to strike out on your own.

On Tuesday, January 19, the confident sun gets in on the "Age of Aquarius" fun, shifting into the eccentric, fixed air sign and putting even more emphasis on rejecting convention, embracing technology and progressive, futuristic ideas, and prioritizing community and humanity over self.

Then, Wednesday, January 20 — Inauguration Day — will bring a big, shocking pairing up of Mars, the planet of action and war, and Uranus, the planet of revolution and change in fixed, stubborn Taurus. This will underline our individual and collective need to break free of restrictions and limitations and create change in a surprising way. The good news: Earth sign Taurus is known for its long fuse (and, okay, occasional passive-aggressiveness), and it's also ruled by social Venus, so those quieter, more harmonious characteristics of the astrological picture could blunt some of the impulsiveness spurred by this aspect. Still, fixed Taurus is known for digging its heels in, so it's no surprise that the day is already setting up to be a difficult one, requiring you to exercise caution. (Related: What Kalama Harris' Win Means to Me)

On Friday, January 22 (PT) and Saturday, January 23 (ET), action-oriented Mars in Taurus then squares off against magnifying Jupiter, which could feel like a jolt of caffeine for taking care of business in a bold, daring way.

Saturday also hosts a sweet sextile between romantic Venus in Capricorn and dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which can serve as a reminder that while it might feel like a hellscape out in the world ATM, you can create your own passionate paradise through creative self-expression or by exploring your sexiest daydreams.

The same day, the confident sun pairs up with taskmaster Saturn, which could require taking on more responsibility. That sounds like it could be tough — not to mention the last thing anyone wants to think about in the middle of the weekend — but if you've already been disciplined and putting your nose to the grindstone, it could turn out to be a moment in which you're recognized for your hard work.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡and Money 🤑

Although you tend to love running the show and enjoying full credit for your individual contributions, this astrological moment is all about team-building — especially while the confident sun is in your eleventh house of networking from Tuesday, January 19 until Thursday, February 18. Opening yourself up to new opportunities to collaborate with colleagues or friends on a cause close to your heart could turn out to be more fulfilling than you anticipated. And on Wednesday, January 20, your ruling planet, go-getter Mars pairs up with revolutionary Uranus in your second house of income, and you could feel like making major changes to your current moneymaking plan. Although it might seem empowering to make a bold move, slow, steady, informed action will serve you better in the long-run.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Creativity 🎨

You've got a taste of what it's like to have lots of planetary buzz in your tenth house of career recently, and from Tuesday, January 19 until Thursday, February 18, the confident sun joins the party, making it even more likely that you'll be ready to step into the spotlight on the job. This could be a smart time to call a meeting with higher-ups or a longtime client and make your case for more responsibility or a clear road map for achieving career advancement. And on Saturday, January 23, relationship-oriented Venus, your ruler, in your ninth house of adventure forms an amiable sextile to dreamy Neptune in your eleventh house of networking, setting the stage for imaginative collabs with friends or colleagues. Sharing that big-picture idea you've had up your sleeve could lead to a stimulating, inspiring conversation — and possibly even an action plan.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Personal Growth 💡

Thanks to go-getter Mars and revolutionary Uranus pairing up in your twelfth house of spirituality on Wednesday, January 20, you could feel anxious to foster a sense of centeredness and frustrated that the actions you want to take to accomplish that seem nearly impossible at the moment. Reframing this moment as an opportunity to experiment with new ways to self-soothe can help you cope. Thankfully, you'll be feeling prepared to deal with whatever emotional curveballs you're thrown on Saturday, January 23 when the emotional moon in your sign forms harmonizing trines to the confident sun, serious Saturn, and lucky Jupiter in your ninth house of higher learning. It's a sweet time to let yourself get swept up in that deeply philosophical vibe, and you can also use this peaceful, confident energy to share your feelings with your nearest and dearest or hone your mindfulness practice, meditation, or any other spiritual, mind-body routine.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Career 💼

While the confident sun is in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from Tuesday, January 19 until Thursday, February 18, you won't be feeling much like dealing with everyday to-dos or having surface-level conversations with your S.O. or potential matches. You'll want to go deep, exposing and exploring your passions, fears, and scars with the hopes that will bring you even closer — emotionally and physically. Embrace your desires, and watch sparks fly. And on Wednesday, January 20 when go-getter Mars pairs up with revolutionary Uranus in your eleventh house of networking, you might be feeling bored by the same old ways of doing biz and want to sell your colleagues on a bold, possibly even somewhat risky game plan. Make your case, but — for the greater good — consider the benefits of taking a more pragmatic approach than you originally had in mind.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Career 💼

While your ruler, the confident sun, is in your seventh house of partnership from Tuesday, January 19 until Thursday, February 18, you'll be focusing even more on one-on-one projects than you were already. Identify ways you can join forces not only with your S.O. but with your BFF, your closest coworker, and your sibling. You could get the hint that asking for support will only make you stronger and more successful — not to mention allow you to get even closer to the people you care about the most. And on Wednesday, January 20, aggressive Mars and changemaker Uranus pair up in your tenth house of career, making you feel like you need to take some kind of out-of-left-field, daring action to earn professional recognition. It's time to tune into and trust those urges, but when it comes to acting on them, just be sure you have all your ducks in a row because making a rash move can make for a major headache.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Love ❤️

You'll be fired up to take care of all those daily to-dos, square away tedious paperwork, and basically make all the Virgoan lists and spreadsheets you've ever dreamed of while the confident sun moves through your sixth house of daily routine and wellness from Tuesday, January 19 to Thursday, February 18. TBH, you're kind of the queen of turning routines into rituals, and that's what this moment really lends itself to. The more you can build restorative and organization-boosting habits into your daily grind, the more centered you'll feel. And on Saturday, January 23, sweet Venus in your fifth house of romance forms a friendly sextile to dreamy Neptune in your seventh house of partnership, setting a blissfully imaginative tone that totally lends itself to a creative date night or pleasure-packed self-love session. Your heart and body will benefit from giving that constantly buzzing brain a break and letting your dream life take the reins for a change.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨 and Sex 🔥

You'll feel inspired to channel your most heartfelt emotions into artistic outlets while the confident sun moves through your fifth house of romance and self-expression from Tuesday, January 19 to Thursday, February 18. This could look like writing free-flowing, sensual poetry, experimenting with paint pouring, or taking time-outs from work to have impromptu dance parties with your quarantine companions (even if that's just your fur baby or BFF on FaceTime). You'll feel more alive and appreciated for all the light you put out in the world. And on Wednesday, January 20, go-getter Mars and quirky Uranus pair up in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, stirring you to pursue your deepest desires between the sheets. You might want to experiment with a fetish you've been musing about, or take bold, immediate action to turn a long-held fantasy into a reality. Owning your needs is an amazing step, in and of itself — and could be all it takes to feel satisfied in the midst of this intense energy.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Relationships 💕

Aquarius season — which runs from Tuesday, January 19 to Thursday, February 18 — will bring even more action to your fourth house of home life. Because the confident sun will form a tense square to your sign, you could feel like you're struggling to be seen — especially by your loved ones — but this can also be a valuable period for getting clear on what contributes to your inner sense of security and what you need from your closest relationships. It's time to unapologetically stand up for all of that now, as it could do wonders for your emotional well-being. And on Wednesday, January 20, action-oriented Mars (which is one of your ruling planets) joins forces with revolutionary Uranus in your seventh house of partnership, underlining your most pressing needs in a tight one-on-one relationship. You're primed for massive change, and you're ready to get the ball rolling. Your passion is a force to be reckoned with, but you'll get the best result by slowing your roll and taking it one, self-controlled step at a time.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Creativity 🎨

You could feel like you're on the brink of exciting shifts around your regular hustle on Sunday, January 17 when fortunate Jupiter, your ruling planet, in your third house of communication squares off against game-changer Uranus in your sixth house of daily routine. It'll be easy to get carried away by what you want versus the reality of the moment, so make your wishes known, then do your best to breathe and see how it all plays out. Then, the confident sun in your third house of communication from Tuesday, January 19 to Thursday, February 18 will amplify your already heightened curiosity and thirst for knowledge. This is the time to run all those quirky, creative, seemingly "out-there" ideas by your friends, colleagues, and loved ones. Warning: You could feel like you're dealing with information overload at times, so building in R&R breaks (and moments to unplug) will be key.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Sex 🔥

While the confident sun moves through your second house of income from Tuesday, January 19 to Thursday, February 18, you'll be zeroing in on more tightly weaving your personal passions with your moneymaking plans. Get super-clear on your vision, then take concrete action to make it real. Bring all that deliberate, thoughtful, and grounded energy to the cause, and you'll be on your way to achieving that dream endgame. Then, expressing your steamiest desires in a creative way should come even more organically Saturday, January 23 when relationship-oriented Venus in your sign forms a friendly sextile to dreamy Neptune in your third house of communication. Consider striking up a playful sexting session with your S.O. or flirting with a new match by detailing your ultimate fantasy date. Letting yourself put practicalities on the back burner can feel downright liberating and lay the groundwork for a satisfying, romantic moment.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Career 💼

Your season's here, Aquarius! From Tuesday, January 19 to Thursday, February 18, the confident sun will be in your sign, offering you a burst of self-assured energy you can apply to make your most ambitious intentions a reality. Whether you've been wanting to rethink your professional brand or get more in tune with your sense of self, this is the moment when you'll get the green light. The first step: checking in with your intuition, then allowing it to lead the way. And on Saturday, January 23, the sun pairs up with taskmaster Saturn in your sign, requiring you to step up to the plate and prove that you've been doing the work that's required to hit your big-picture professional goals. You could be tested or asked to take on more responsibility. It's time to showcase your confidence and discipline.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Relationships 💕

Your dreams could be even more intense, and you'll want to prioritize solo time to process all those intense emotions you've been meditating on while the confident sun moves through your twelfth house of spirituality from Tuesday, January 19 to Thursday, February 18. Treat this like a time to nurture your intuition and process what you're feeling through your favorite spiritual practice or mental health care routine, and you'll find you can hit the ground running once Pisces season arrives next month. And on Saturday, January 23, when dreamy Neptune in your sign forms a friendly sextile to social Venus in your eleventh house of networking, you could feel like opening up to a friend or loved one about your long-held wishes. A meaningful, emotional conversation not only allows you to feel heard but can serve to stimulate your imagination.