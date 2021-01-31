After making it through the storm of last week's Leo full moon, you could be feeling beyond prepared to put the drama aside and have a more restful week — especially as communication planet Mercury settles into its retrograde, which began on Saturday, January 30. And if that's the case, you'll be happy to hear that the first week of February is a quieter one — albeit not entirely free of heated moments.

On Monday, February 1, Venus, the planet of love, moves into fixed air sign Aquarius, where it remains until Thursday, February 25 bringing a love of rebellion, and eccentricity to relationships. You might be more attracted to friends or value the foundation of friendship within a romantic relationship. This transit can also set up a more open-minded perspective on how you connect with others. Because Aquarians are generally most comfortable in platonic, unconventional relationships, Venus in the fixed air sign could inspire rejection of relationship conventions like marriage and monogamy. It can also help you work with others and place higher value on freedom of expression.

The same day, the confident sun in Aquarius forms a tense square to action-oriented Mars in Taurus, setting an aggressive, impatient, competitive tone. Yup, you could be tempted to fire up a conflict, convinced it's the best way to defend a passionate view. But because Mars can cause things to escalate quickly, you'd do better to strive for diplomacy and compromise if at all possible.

On Friday, February 5 (PT) or Saturday, February 6 (ET), sweet Venus pairs up with taskmaster Saturn, bringing a serious, conservative, perhaps even reserved tone to relationships. The risk of loneliness is amplified, but so is the opportunity to learn a valuable lesson alongside your S.O. or someone special. Just know that putting in the work now can lead to an even deeper commitment.

The week ties up on Saturday with a tough square between artistic Venus and game-changer Uranus, and you'll feel like shaking things up and getting out of your comfort zones within relationships and creative expression. It could actually be the perfect night to experiment with a fetish you've been fantasizing about — whether you're solo or partnered.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕and Money 🤑

Your friendships should bring you even more happiness than usual while romantic Venus is in your eleventh house of networking from Monday, February 1 to Thursday, February 25. And keep in mind that communicator Mercury's retrograde there until Saturday, February 20 could make it more likely that you'll be reconnecting with besties and colleagues from the past. In addition to catching up on one another's lives, you could find that a renewed perspective on the world sets the stage for a fulfilling collaboration. And on Saturday, February 6, Venus forms a tense square to gamechanger Uranus in your second house of income, inspiring you to try something different, quirky, and creative on the job. Allowing yourself to break free of the same old routine could actually boost your returns.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Relationships 💕

You'll have a special opp to earn even more professional cachet while relationship-oriented Venus, your ruling planet, joins a party — the sun, Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, whew! — in your tenth house of career from Monday, February 1 to Thursday, February 25. Whether you've been wanting to take the reins on a major project or make a play for more responsibility, now's a smart time to make your desires known. But remember, with messenger Mercury retrograde there until Saturday, February 20, you might see the best results from taking old business to the next level rather than starting new projects. And on Thursday, February 4, the emotional moon in your seventh house of partnership forms a sweet trine to dreamy Neptune in your eleventh house of networking, and while you might be more in your feelings than usual, you can use this to fuel your imagination, especially while pairing up with a friend, your S.O., or colleagues on a shared endeavor.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡and Love ❤️

You've had an insatiable appetite for knowledge and new experiences lately, Gemini, and while romantic Venus moves through your ninth house of adventure and higher learning from Monday, February 1 to Thursday, February 25, you'll want to spread your wings and broaden your horizons, especially in your love and social life, and — especially while social distancing is happening — you might find it easiest to do that through extra-stimulating conversation. If you're single, you might find you're drawn to matches who don't necessarily fit the description of your go-to type. And on Tuesday, February 2, the intuitive moon in your fifth house of romance forms a positive trine to the confident sun, boosting your confidence and sense of harmony in relationships. This can be the perfect time to speak your truth in a creative, flirty way or enjoy spontaneous fun with your S.O. or a potential match, laying the groundwork for lots of warm, fuzzy feelings. (Related: What Moon Sign Compatibility Can Tell You About a Relationship)

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Sex 🔥

On Sunday, January 31, when the emotional moon in your third house of communication forms a harmonizing trine to powerful Pluto in your seventh house of partnership, your already astute intuition will be heightened, especially while sharing ideas and connecting with friends and partners. Let yourself swim in this, and you could actually experience an exciting breakthrough in a relationship. And, OK, let's be real, Cancer: You're most satisfied between the sheets when you feel some kind of emotional connection, if not full-on attachment (hey, it's OK — you were born with figurative pincers). And while romantic Venus is in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from Monday, February 1 to Thursday, February 25, you'll be even more acutely aware of this, finding that the deeper you can go with a partner emotionally and spiritually, the hotter a time you'll have in bed, over steamy sexts, or on FaceTime calls — if not all of the above. If you're open to it, the experience could prove truly transformative.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Career 💼

You've been prioritizing your one-on-one collaborations for a minute now, Leo, but you'll feel even more motivated to join forces with your S.O., best friend, or a colleague to reach a shared goal while romantic Venus moves through your seventh house of partnership from Monday, February 1 to Thursday, February 25. But in addition to doing the work together, you'll be able to identify your strengths and weaknesses as a team and address them with a whole new energy. And on Saturday, February 6, social Venus forms a tense square to gamechanger Uranus in your tenth house of career, and you could feel an intense desire to strike out on your own professionally. Whether you pitch an out-of-left-field idea to higher-ups or come up with a creative proposal that could ultimately catapult your career to the next level, you'll find taking the bull by the horns in this moment feels totally empowering.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Wellness 🍏

You'll be feeling especially intuitive — especially in regard to your most heartfelt and playful sexual desires on Sunday, January 31, when the emotional moon in your sign forms a positive trine to powerful Pluto in your fifth house of romance and self-expression. Simply observing what you're craving can help you steer toward more satisfaction in your closest relationship. In other news, you've been even more focused on tending to your health, but you're about to get extra support thanks to social Venus joining the rest of the planetary entourage — the sun, Jupiter, Saturn, and Mercury — currently hanging in your sixth house of wellness. From Monday, February 1 to Thursday, February 25, the relationships planet can help you lean on friends or loved ones more while working toward improving your daily routine and well-being. For instance, you and your VIPs could bond over your shared love for a fave Peloton workout or motivate one another to keep up with that meditation app.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Love ❤️

Although you do tend to chase your wildest dreams in a gentle, diplomatic way, never doubt that you're wired to make bold moves, and on Tuesday, February 2 — when the emotional moon in your sign forms a positive trine to the confident sun in your fifth house of romance — you'll feel empowered to do exactly that. Sharing what you want from a partner or mapping out how you plan to make an imaginative fantasy a reality can have you buzzing with anticipation. And from Monday, February 1 to Thursday, February 25, your ruling planet, sweet Venus, brings even more heartfelt energy to your fifth house. You'll be feeling like prioritizing any and all of the self-loving activities that bring you the most pleasure, whether that's playing with your new egg vibrator, experimenting with your beauty routine, or channeling your warmest, fuzziest emotions into your favorite artistic outlet. It's totally OK to let your romantic, creative impulses run the show a bit now.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Love ❤️

Warning, Scorp: You'll feel like being even more of a homebody than you've already been while sweet Venus joins a bevy of planets — the sun, Saturn, Jupiter, Mercury — in your fourth house of home life from Monday, February 1 to Thursday, February 25. With communicator Mercury retrograde there, too, this can be a really lovely time to pour this sentimental energy into sorting through old photos, recreating a favorite winter date night with your sweetheart, or feathering your nest alongside your S.O. or with the help of loved ones. You could feel a renewed sense of security. And on Thursday, February 4, when the emotional moon in your sign forms a harmonizing trine to dreamy Neptune in your fifth house of romance, you could feel like getting swept up in your daydreams and fantasies. Opening up to someone special — your S.O. or a potential match — about what's in your heart and making your pulse race, this could be an especially promising time to go for it.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Creativity 🎨

You might want to set aside time for meditation or journaling about whatever intense emotions you'll likely be experiencing on Sunday, January 31. The intuitive moon will be in your tenth house of career, forming a harmonizing trine to transformative Pluto in your second house of income, so whatever you're tapping into could help you pinpoint your next professional move and bring in the remuneration you've been aiming for. Then, while social Venus moves through your third house of communication from Monday, February 1 to Thursday, February 25, smart, stimulating, creative brainstorms and conversations can feel like your version of an aphrodisiac. Whether you're talking to your S.O. or a new match, talking through that innovative project you've been batting around or trading notes on your favorite new books, films, or binge-worthy shows can lay the groundwork for mental — and possibly physical — sparks to fly.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Love ❤️

Thanks to relationship-oriented Venus joining the planetary party in your second house of income from Monday, February 1 to Thursday, February 25, you'll be thinking about creative, social ways to boost your financial security. You might consider pairing up with a friend to research a business partnership or finding new ways to channel your artistic impulses toward bringing in cash (hey, Etsy). Giving your imagination the green light to run wild could lead to a pragmatic, promising game plan. And on Saturday, February 6, revolutionary Uranus in your fifth house of romance forms a tense square to Venus, and you'll be even more inspired to shake things up in your closest relationship. You'll want to let your freak flag fly as a way to assert your uniqueness — and possibly even challenge your S.O. or a potential match. After all, if they embrace your inner weirdo as much as you do, you know they're a keeper.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Personal Growth 💡

Thanks to romantic Venus moving through your sign from Monday, February 1 to Thursday, February 25, there'll be a ton of action in your first house of self, nudging you to get super clear on what you want and how you want to project that out into the world. With Venus' presence, you'll be even more in touch with the activities and relationships that bring you a sense of bliss, fulfillment, and pleasure. There's no shame in putting them first for once. And because communicator Mercury is retrograde in your sign until Saturday, February 20, you have even more excuse to slow down and revisit some of the routines that make you feel like you're glowing from inside out (think: daily yoga, more sleep, or regular bubble baths). And on Tuesday, February 2, the emotional moon in your ninth house of higher learning forms a harmonizing trine to the confident sun in your sign, empowering you to pursue an eye-opening experience. Planning future travel or researching a cool online class that will help you hone your skill set could prove more satisfying than you realized. (See: How to Get the Mental Health Benefits of Travel Without Going Anywhere)

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Relationships 💕

Your sensitivity and an elevated potential to misunderstand your sweetheart or a potential partner could make for potentially confusing interactions on Sunday, January 31 when the emotional moon in your seventh house of partnership opposes dreamy Neptune, your ruling planet, in your sign. The good news: Because your intuition will be heightened at the same time, you can take a step back from any eyebrow-raising moment and get an accurate read on what's really happening by tuning into — and trusting — your gut. You could come away from the experience feeling impressed with yourself, as you should. And while romantic Venus moves through your twelfth house of spirituality from Monday, February 1 to Thursday, February 25, you might want to step up the privacy — even secrecy — around your current relationship or most heartfelt dreams. This can also be a fruitful time for gaining even more understanding of psychological patterns that influence your closest bonds.