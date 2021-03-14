Welcome to the final week of Pisces season. The beginning of daylight savings time on Sunday kicks off a dreamy Piscean encore before ushering in a whole new season — and astrological year — on Saturday, March 20, when the sun shifts out of the mutable water sign and into cardinal fire sign Aries.

But first, messenger Mercury will finally leave cool, science-minded Aquarius (where it spent its first retrograde of the year) and enter emotional, poetic Pisces on Monday, March 15. When the planet of communication, which can influence your mental energy and how you express yourself, is in Neptunian-ruled Pisces, it's considered to be in fall (aka a weakened state). The pros: You'll be able to take in and share info in a more artistic, sensitive, maybe even somewhat psychic way — but clarity could be an issue.

On Tuesday, March 16, the confident sun in Pisces will form a friendly sextile to transformative Pluto in Capricorn, amplifying your drive to succeed. And on Thursday, March 18, romantic Venus in Pisces forms the same angle to Pluto, which could crank up the intensity of how you feel about a partner, new match, or even your BFFs. (Related: Everything to Know About Zodiac Sign Compatibility)

Finally, Saturday, March 20 hosts the start of spring and a whole new astrological cycle when the sun moves into fiery, dynamic, competitive Aries. As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries is playful, innocent, energetic, and often impulsive, and all of those traits could color how you approach life over the next four weeks.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨 and Career 💼

You could feel like making more time for creative projects once messenger Mercury moves through your twelfth house of spirituality from Monday, March 15 to Saturday, April 3. Channeling your emotions into your favorite artistic outlet or even a meditative practice like journaling can bolster your self-awareness and help you manage stress. That'll be key for taking advantage of the fact that you'll more or less have the world at your fingertips between Saturday, March 20 and Monday, April 19, while the confident sun moves into your sign, kicking off your season and fueling your desire to tackle big-picture goals. You'll have even more power to impress people you respect and admire, so putting yourself out there by peeking around for new career opps, sending out resumes, or networking could lead you to exciting opportunities.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Wellness 🍏

You'll be feeling especially innovative, curious, and pumped to work with others while communicator Mercury is in your eleventh house of networking from Monday, March 15 to Saturday, April 3. This could be a brilliant time to propose a team project to tackle alongside colleagues or share your most ambitious, inventive pitch with friends. Not only will you be more open to feedback and support from others, but collaboration could set you up for a group win. And from Saturday, March 20 to Monday, April 19, during the confident sun's move through your twelfth house of spirituality, you might feel like you need to build in more chill time than usual. Your intuition could be telling you that now's not necessarily the time to make any bold moves. Instead, you'll want to rest, recharge, and let your imagination run wild so you can be even more energized and effective down the road.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Relationships 💕

While your ruling planet, messenger Mercury, makes its way through your tenth house of career from Monday, March 15 to Saturday, April 3, you could feel like you really have the green light to share imaginative, exciting ideas with higher-ups and colleagues. You might also be more apt to gain recognition and be tapped to make presentations, mentor, and take the reins on key projects. Tap into that innate multitasking savvy to get ahead on the job. Then, while the confident sun moves through your eleventh house of networking from Saturday, March 20 to Monday, April 19, you'll be feeling even more social than usual (yup, believe it or not). Finding new ways to touch base with old friends and make new connections (think: joining a professional organization or Facebook group) could be enlivening and emotionally fulfilling, as you'll be fostering a much-needed, well-deserved sense of community.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Career 💼

On Thursday, March 18, romantic Venus in your ninth house of adventure forms a sweet sextile to transformative Pluto in your seventh house of partnership, and if you're attached, you could be feeling extra loving and emotional toward your S.O. If you're single, you could be craving rom-com level interactions with someone special. Getting incredibly clear on your vision can help you manifest it. Then, be prepared to step into the spotlight at work while the confident sun moves through your tenth house of career from Monday, March 15 to Saturday, April 3. Higher-ups could be more apt to hit you up for your expertise or leadership abilities, and you'll feel like you can make a play for more responsibility, recognition, or even a role you're feeling super passionate about. Trust that you already have everything you need to make these opportunities successful.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Wellness 🍏

You'll want to find a steamy but simple way to deepen your connection with your S.O. or someone special on Thursday, March 18 when romantic Venus in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy forms a friendly sextile to powerful Pluto in your sixth house of daily routine. Consider kicking off a surprise sexting session or finding a way to turn a basic weeknight meal into a memorable date night (think: experimenting with a new recipe together). And while the confident sun moves through your ninth house of adventure from Saturday, March 20 to Monday, April 19, you'll be itching to get out of that same old, mundane routine and have an eye-opening experience that benefits your body and mind. Maybe you can check your friend's fave streaming boxing classes or take a crystal workshop online. Learning new skills and making new connections can benefit your spirit now too.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Love ❤️

Opening up to your sweetheart, dear friend, or new match can come even more naturally while your ruling planet, communicator Mercury, moves through your seventh house of partnership from Monday, March 15 to Saturday, April 3. In fact, you'll kind of prefer to share your thoughts and emotions one-on-one, as it can feel like an especially supportive way to connect the dots and figure out how to proceed. You'll also have a bolstered ability to talk through and hit shared goals now. And on Thursday, March 18, romantic Venus in your seventh house of partnership forms a friendly sextile to powerful Pluto in your fifth house of romance, and you could feel like you're swimming in the deep end of your warmest and fuzziest emotions — whether that's for your current partner or you're dreaming about your ideal S.O. Though your analytical mind usually tries to keep you on dry land, this could be a sweet opp to let go of logic and follow your heart.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕and Personal Growth 💡

You'll want to connect with your family and spend time enjoying everyday activities that boost your sense of security while social Venus, your ruling planet, in your sixth house of daily routine forms a friendly sextile to transformative Pluto in your fourth house of home life on Thursday, March 18. Proposing a FaceTime meetup with loved ones could have you feeling more supported and connected. And from Saturday, March 20 to Monday, April 19, while the confident sun moves through your seventh house of partnership, you'll be extra motivated to talk through emotional issues with your S.O., a close friend, or even your therapist. This moment's all about making the most of one-on-one interactions (which you already very well know the value of as the ruler of the seventh house), so do your best to lean on your nearest and dearest now. You might find you're able to understand them better and bolster your self-awareness.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Love ❤️

You've had the sun and sweet Venus in your fifth house of romance for a bit now, but messenger Mercury will join the party from Monday, March 15 to Saturday, April 3, amplifying your appetite for flirting, playfulness, and enjoying spontaneous fun-loving activities with your nearest and dearest. Your interest in and ability to express yourself creatively will be on fire, too, so think about how you might want to pour your sexiest, most heartfelt emotions into your favorite artistic outlet — or between the sheets. And on Thursday, March 18, Venus forms a friendly sextile to powerful Pluto in your third house of communication, empowering you to be more curious about how you feel — and then speak up about it. Whether you've been wanting to take an existing relationship to the next level or updating your app profile, this moment was made for asserting your desires.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Creativity 🎨

You could be more self-reflective while messenger Mercury moves through your fourth house of home life from Monday, March 15 to Saturday, April 3. You'll be interested in better understanding your emotional wiring and inner self plus ways to cope with stress and anxiety. Researching and exploring new mind-body tools (think: EFT tapping or breathwork) can lead to greater self-awareness. And while the confident sun moves through your fifth house of self-expression and romance from Saturday, March 20 to Monday, April 19, you'll be able to tap into playful, heartfelt, and artistic impulses even more than usual. For that reason, think about carving out time to brainstorm cool new professional proposals that'll boost your creative fulfillment or date night ideas that mirror your fave romantic Netflix show. You have the energy and the vision to magnify your happiness and satisfy your heart's desires now, so sky's the limit.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Love ❤️

On Tuesday, March 16, when the confident sun in your third house of communication forms a friendly sextile to transformative Pluto in your sign, you'll feel even more razor-focused on hitting your professional goals than usual. In fact, you could be totally infatuated with a particular idea or game plan. Give yourself permission to do a deep dive now, even if that means hitting pause on other commitments. You could be truly impressed by the end result. And while the confident sun moves through your fourth house of home life from Saturday, March 20 to Monday, April 19, finding new ways to feather your nest and feel cozier and more secure could be top of mind. You'll want to better understand your roots and your loved ones, so you might want to set aside time to reconnect with your loved ones. Prioritizing new and old traditions together can be especially heartwarming and grounding.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Creativity 🎨

While messenger Mercury moves through your second house of income from Monday, March 15 to Saturday, April 3, you'll be extra fired up to research new ways to put your skills and passions to use to boost your cash flow. Talking through your dream path with friends and colleagues could help you network and find an opportunity that's exactly the right fit. As long as you're gathering info and getting more clear on what you want to achieve in the long-run, you'll be on track for pinpointing promising new ventures. And from Saturday, March 20 to Monday, April 19, the confident sun moves through your third house of communication, and your curiosity and creativity — not to mention everyday schedule — could explode. You'll have more chances to be social, brainstorm, and satiate your appetite for connection and knowledge, leading to exciting new relationships and projects.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Money 🤑

You'll be more inclined to share what's on your mind and in your heart while messenger Mercury moves through your sign from Monday, March 15 to Saturday, April 3. Whether you've been thinking about a passion project you want to pursue or wanting to start working toward a new fitness goal, this is the time to not only gather all the info but talk it through with people you trust the most. Communication can be a wonderful way to wrap your head around all the details and feel totally centered in whatever comes next. And from Saturday, March 20 to Monday, April 19, the confident sun in your second house of income can illuminate new paths for earning and growing your assets. At the same time, you'll want to allow yourself adequate self-reflection time to ensure that whatever you're working on really reflects your values and long-term vision.