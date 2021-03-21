Welcome to Aries season! The first full week of the dynamic, impulsive, fire sign — and spring — ushers us into the next chapter of the year with an exciting planetary shift and two positive, take-charge aspects.

First, on Sunday, March 21, romantic Venus follows the confident sun out of watery, romantic Pisces and into gung-ho, fast-paced Aries, coloring love, beauty, and money matters with a more playful, wide-eyed innocent vibe. You might be more inclined to make a bold, direct move on someone special, feel less inhibited pitching a creative project on the job, or spontaneously try a new hairstyle or wardrobe overhaul.

The same day, go-getter Mars in Gemini forms a harmonizing trine to taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius, amplifying focus, energy, and the ability to put your nose to the grindstone to complete a tough to-do — but ideally, you'll be able to use this fuel to plow forward on a passion project.

Tuesday, March 23 might be the bumpiest day of the week, thanks to a square between communicator Mercury in Pisces and aggressive Mars in Gemini, setting the stage for nervous, jumpy energy, impatience, and irritable moods that'll lead to harsh language and quite possibly conflict. It'll be a moment to ease off the gas, slow down, and think before you act or speak.

Thankfully, the week closes out on a sweet, sexy note on Friday, March 26 when the bright, self-image-ruling sun and relationship-oriented Venus meet up in Aries, making this a super-sweet day for love, romance, creativity, and expressing what's in your heart.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Love ❤️

Not only is it your season to shine, Aries, but while romantic Venus moves through your sign from Sunday, March 21 to Wednesday, April 14, you'll also feel like you can make pleasure a priority. Flirting and connecting with someone special — an existing partner or a new match — and having lighthearted fun with your nearest and dearest comes more easily than usual. Take advantage by being even more direct about what you need to fulfill your desires. And on Friday, March 26, the confident sun and sweet Venus pair up in your sign giving you an extra burst of self-assuredness to express what's in your heart. But you'll likely want to take action too, so pour your feels into a mushy text or plan a happy hour hike to make the most of extra evening light to connect on an especially satisfying level with someone special.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Love ❤️

If you've been feeling like it's slow going with a particular professional project, you'll have an opp to kick your efforts into high gear on Sunday, March 21, when go-getter Mars in your second house of income forms a harmonizing trine to serious Saturn in your tenth house of career. You can really concentrate your attention on the task at hand, take it one step at a time, and come up with a stunning result that impresses higher-ups and could even lead to well-deserved recognition. And from Sunday, March 21 to Wednesday, April 14, sweet Venus' move through your twelfth house of spirituality can make for a more introspective moment in which you're not super-apt to spill all the nitty-gritty details of your love life — but that doesn't mean your desires aren't on your mind in a major way. Devoting this time to reflecting on what you really want can help you make it real in coming weeks.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Relationships 💕

Honing new skills to advance your career could sometimes feel daunting — but not on Sunday, March 21 when go-getter Mars in your sign forms a positive trine to taskmaster Saturn in your ninth house of higher learning. You'll be extra curious and capable of soaking up new information, then pouring that knowledge into a professional or personal passion project. The experience could leave you feeling truly accomplished. And from Sunday, March 21 to Wednesday, April 14, relationship-oriented Venus moves through your eleventh house of networking, making you even more of a social butterfly than you usually are. You can easily link up with both new and old connections and prove yourself to be an essential presence in a group, club, or team effort. Basically, finding your groove as a part of a communal, big-picture effort can't help but bolster your happiness now.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Creativity 🎨

You might want to start thinking about which of your many professional aspirations you want to make real, because from Sunday, March 21 to Wednesday, April 14, sweet Venus in your tenth house of career can make it more effortless to charm and impress higher-ups. Call a meeting to go over that creative pitch you've been batting around or use this moment to discuss the best game plan for hitting long-term goals. You'll come off as confident and ambitious, which is deserving of all the accolades heading your way. And on Monday, March 22, the intuitive moon, your ruler, forms harmonizing trines to spiritual Neptune and communicator Mercury in your ninth house of adventure, fueling your desire to daydream and explore ways to broaden your horizons. Now could be time to research post-COVID travel or learning opportunities.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Relationships 💕

While romantic Venus moves through your ninth house of adventure from Sunday, March 21 to Wednesday, April 14, you'll feel like you need to move beyond surface level conversations and the same old mundane routine with your S.O. or someone special. Jumping on an eye-opening experience together — think: taking a virtual cooking class, going for a weekend drive to a nearby lake, or experimenting with a new sex toy — could bring an exciting, fun-loving energy to your bond. And on Wednesday, March 24, the emotional moon in your sign forms a friendly sextile to sexy Mars in your eleventh house of networking, turning up the volume on your ability to endear yourself to friends and colleagues. You'll feel even more popular and supported than usual, so this could be a smart moment to lead the charge on a cause close to your heart. You'll feel like your go-to teammates have your back.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Love ❤️

You'll feel extra compelled to express your most heartfelt feelings — ideally in a spiritual and physical way — while romantic Venus moves through your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from Sunday, March 21 to Wednesday, April 14. This could manifest as acting a bit bolder and more confident than usual while talking about your fantasies and fetishes — or even just emotional wounds that you've been craving some nurturing around. Being truly seen by your partner or a new match could actually turn out to be the hottest foreplay ever. And on Saturday, March 27, the emotional moon in your sign forms a positive trine to transformative Pluto in your fifth house of romance, amplifying your sensitivity and ability to tap into your intuition. Lean into it, and it might make for fertile ground for connecting with your S.O. or someone special on a deeper, almost psychic level.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Sex 🔥

One-on-one time with your sweetheart, a new app match, or even your closest friend could feel like even more of a priority than usual (which is definitely saying something) while romantic Venus, your ruling planet, moves through your seventh house of partnership from Sunday, March 21 to Wednesday, April 14. Whether you're working to get ahead on shared goals together or simply spending QT working out or lazing out on the weekend together, you'll feel a sense of centeredness — and like you're working to boost your bond. Also on Sunday, March 21, go-getter Mars in your ninth house of adventure forms a harmonizing trine to serious Saturn in your fifth house of romance, and while it might sound counterintuitive, you'll be feeling extra committed to letting go of your usual routine in an effort to have fun and play. This could be a hot time to go all in on sharing that steamy fantasy you've had up your sleeve or spending well-deserved, devoted time to switching up your solo pleasure routine.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Love ❤️

It'll be easier to identify new ways to make your health efforts more social from Sunday, March 21 to Wednesday, April 14 while relationship-oriented Venus moves through your sixth house of wellness and daily routine. You might trade notes with your BFF on your favorite Peloton instructors, then make a point to take a class together. Or just find that sneaking in phone calls with loved ones during your morning walk makes it even more fulfilling. The key will be simple, everyday, sustainable tweaks that end up benefiting your body — and your heart. And on Sunday, March 21, go-getter Mars, one of your co-rulers, in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, forms a harmonizing trine to serious Saturn in your fourth house of home life, and having a big talk with your S.O. or a new match might actually happen more organically than you imagined. Talking through all sides of the issue and saying what you need to say for your own peace of mind can leave you feeling more grounded and connected.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Creativity 🎨

Your creative impulses and appetite for lighthearted, spontaneous fun with your partner or someone new are bound to be amped by sweet Venus moving through your fifth house of romance and self-expression from Sunday, March 21 to Wednesday, April 14. You'll be extra magnetic, creative, and empowered to ask for what you want. Get clear on what that is — and then remember you deserve any and all of the love, flirtation, and pleasure coming your way. And on Thursday, March 25, the emotional moon in your ninth house of adventure opposes lucky Jupiter, your ruling planet, in your third house of communication, cranking up your confidence in sharing your feelings with loved ones and big, bold, possibly even unconventional ideas with friends and colleagues. You should feel at ease — and heard.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Career 💼

You'll be focusing on the habits, people, and experiences that bolster your sense of security and add to your inner peace from Sunday, March 21 to Wednesday, April 14 while romantic Venus is in your fourth house of home life. You might also feel especially sentimental and want to build in more time to connect with loved ones. And prioritizing meditative, domestic practices like tending to your plant babies or redecorating your home office can be comforting and revitalizing now. On Saturday, March 27, the intuitive moon in your ninth house of higher learning forms a harmonizing trine to taskmaster Saturn in your second house of income, and you might feel like you can trust your intuition to lead the way on a moneymaking project. You'll know if it's the right opportunity or if it's best to say no and wait for another door to open.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨 and Relationships 💕

On Sunday, March 21, when go-getter Mars in your fifth house of self-expression forms a harmonizing trine to taskmaster Saturn in your sign, you'll be able to throw yourself into an artistic project with an impressive amount of focus, clarity, and discipline. By channeling both your emotions and such a pragmatic approach into your efforts, you could end up with a final result that you're truly proud of. And on Thursday, March 25, when the emotional moon in your seventh house of partnership opposes expansive Jupiter in your sign, you'll feel like you can be vulnerable while talking through emotional topics with your S.O. or a close friend. And by making a point to wear your heart on your sleeve with your most trusted confidants, the moment could feel healing and centering.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Love ❤️

While artistic Venus moves through your second house of income from Sunday, March 21 to Wednesday, April 14, you'll be extra focused on identifying ways to pour your creative energies into moneymaking ops, whether that's firing up a side hustle or pitching an inventive project to higher-ups. Whatever you land on, you'll be thinking more about how you can bolster your financial security and find more time for simple pleasures now. And on Monday, March 22, the emotional moon in your fifth house of romance forms sweet trines to both dreamy Neptune and messenger Mercury in your sign, and you could be inspired to send flirty texts, get swept up in a sexy daydream, or plan a steamy weekend getaway. Enjoying your imagination can set the stage for sparks to fly.