According to weather folklore that stems from ancestral beliefs, March might come in like a lion, but it's supposed to go out like a lamb. This year, March isn't exactly exiting the stage quietly. With impulsive, daring Aries season about to be in full swing — by the end of this week, the sun, Venus, and soon, Mercury will all be in the fire sign — and a relationship-oriented full moon shaking things up, this will be a dynamic week to head into with eyes wide open.

A week that was made for speaking up — especially when it comes to matters of the heart — kicks off on Sunday, March 28 with a Libra full moon that's exact at 2:48 p.m. ET/11:48 a.m. PT. Partnership-loving Libra is ruled by romantic Venus, which already made this full moon all about relationships, but it will also oppose Venus, currently in Aries. If you're single, you might want to spend your time with someone who's really not right for you just to assuage loneliness. If you're attached, underlying tensions with your S.O. could arise. But because the moon also forms a harmonious trine to serious Saturn, there could be a positive upshot to all of this challenging madness: You may arrive at a more mature, serious frame of mind or commitment once the storm has passed.

The next day, Monday, March 29, communicator Mercury and dreamy Neptune pair up in watery, imaginative Pisces, making it a day to immerse yourself in creative or spiritual pursuits.

On Tuesday, March 30, social Venus in Aries forms a friendly sextile to taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius, amplifying the need to connect with others. And as with the full moon, given Saturn's involvement, this aspect is all about a particularly serious, grounded form of love and affection.

Wednesday, March 31, the month wraps up with the confident sun in Aries forming a helpful sextile to Saturn in Aquarius, cranking up perseverance, focus, and determination. If you can be methodical, you should be able to get things done and feel like the end result is solid.

On Friday, April 2, communicator Mercury sextiles powerful Pluto, and surface-level convos just won't cut it. You'll want to go deep and truly understand your friend, colleague, or partner on a whole different level and come away from the interaction transformed.

Finally, the week wraps up on Saturday, April 3 with the first planetary shift of the month: Messenger Mercury joins the sun and Venus in Aries, bringing a bolder, more assertive, and hair-trigger vibe to the way we express ourselves, think, research, and connect.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Personal Growth 💡

This week will challenge you to do a bit of work on your relationships — and then step into and speak your truth, Aries. Around Sunday, March 28, the full moon lights up your seventh house of partnership. Because it opposes romantic Venus in your sign and forms a harmonizing trine to taskmaster Saturn in your eleventh house of networking, you could be reflecting on relationships of all kinds. Do you feel seen and fulfilled by the people you strive to see and fulfill? If you're getting the short end of the stick, it's time to talk it out and work toward reciprocity. And from Saturday, April 3 to Monday, April 19, messenger Mercury in your sign can light a fire under you to present all those big ideas you've been batting around behind the scenes. You'll be feeling beyond ready to go to verbally bat for what you believe in — and feeling even more confident as a result.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Personal Growth 💡

Don't be surprised if you find yourself having an epiphany about your fitness routine around Sunday, March 28, when the full moon lights up your sixth house of wellness. Whether it feels like you've been jumping out of bed and diving right into work or you've fallen out of your meal prep routine and into the habit of ordering takeout, this moon could urge you to reassess any everyday moves that aren't supporting your health. With a trine to taskmaster Saturn in your tenth house of career, brainstorming serious steps you can take to bolster work-life balance is key. And on Friday, April 2, communicator Mercury in your eleventh house of networking forms a friendly sextile to transformative Pluto in your ninth house of adventure, and you could find yourself talking about or planning future travel or learning opps with friends and colleagues. You might be surprised by just how pumped you are to look forward to an eye-opening experience on the horizon.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Career 💼

Around Sunday, March 28, when the full moon lights up your fifth house of romance, you might feel bummed if lighthearted fun, connection, flirtation, and sexy sparks aren't exactly available in abundance at the moment. You could seek support from friends to process tough feelings. If you're single, you could also be tempted to lean on a friend with benefits. But thanks to the moon's sweet trine to serious Saturn in your ninth house of higher learning, hitting the books — figuratively or literally — to better understand your relationship needs (or needs between the sheets!) could be centering going forward. And on Monday, March 29 will be a day to trust your intuition around your professional path, thanks to communicator Mercury and dreamy Neptune pairing up in your tenth house of career. Pour any imaginative energy into a creative pitch or take a leap of faith by sharing an artistic idea with a potential business partner. It could lead to recognition and a chance to shine.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Creativity 🎨

Around Sunday, March 28, when the full moon in your fourth house of home life opposes social Venus in your tenth house of career, you could be thinking about how all that recent pressure to be a rockstar on the job is motivating, but how, right now, it might be keeping you from bonding with people you love and activities that bring you joy. Meditate on how you can exert your energy more equally between work and life, so you don't end up flirting with burnout. And on Friday, April 2, communicator Mercury in your ninth house of higher learning forms a friendly sextile to transformative Pluto in your seventh house of partnership, and you could find it's easy to brainstorm inventive, eye-opening respites from the daily grind with your S.O. or a dear friend. Whether you're scouring Airbnb or Hipcamp and planning the perfect romantic getaway or mapping out a new hiking route with your bestie, you'll be psyched to have a future adventure to look forward to.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Career 💼

You could feel like you're staring out the window watching friends and loved ones chill out while you sweat errands, chores, and a bunch of other busywork around Sunday, March 28, when the full moon is in your third house of communication opposing social Venus in your ninth house of adventure. Instead of feeling resentful, this could be a productive time for reassessing what's on your plate, tackling whatever is manageable, and then — thanks to the moon's sweet trine to serious Saturn in your seventh house of partnership — leaning on your S.O. or a dear friend for support. Even a heart-to-heart could help you feel like you're back on track. And on Wednesday, March 31, the confident sun, your ruler, in your ninth house forms a friendly sextile to Saturn in your seventh house, and you can make noticeable progress on any efforts to hone your skill set or boost professional knowledge — especially with the help of a mentor, colleague, or higher-up. Pairing up can make for an even more enriching and productive learning experience.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Sex 🔥

Around March 28, when the full moon falls in your second house of income, you'll be thinking about how much you've been giving on the job — time- and energy-wise. It's possible something might feel off intuitively, and if that's the case, now's the time to explore that. Thanks to a positive trine to serious Saturn in your sixth house of daily routine, you could find more satisfaction by making small changes to your schedule, whether that means waking up a bit earlier to sneak in a pre-work stretch class or taking an actual lunch break to practice mindfulness. And thanks to communicator Mercury in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from Sunday, April 3 to Monday, April 19, you could feel even more empowered to talk about your steamiest fantasies and sexiest dreams with your S.O. or a new match. You can trust your intuition to know when the timing is just right for sparks to fly.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️and Wellness 🍏

This week's full moon, on Sunday, March 28, is happening in your sign, Libra, so you'll no doubt be feeling extra sensitive — especially in regard to your closest bonds, given that it opposes your ruling planet, sweet Venus, in your seventh house of partnership. If you're single, even though you might be feeling lonely, resist the temptation to lean into a connection that's not cutting it, and think about how you might be able to offer yourself that love instead. And if you're attached and need to tackle uncomfortable terrain with your S.O., know that it'll feel better to express what's in your heart than to not. And on Monday, March 29, messenger Mercury and dreamy Neptune pair up in your sixth house of wellness, urging you to infuse your fitness efforts with a spiritual twist. You might find it fun to research streaming sound baths or crystal meditations you can do online, and come away from the experience feeling rejuvenated.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡and Wellness 🍏

Around Sunday, March 28 when the full moon is in your twelfth house of spirituality, you could feel like you really need to carve out some time to care for your heart and mind solo. Although you'll appreciate efforts from friends and loved ones to offer their support, you might just be craving a time-out from the daily grind in which you can reflect, meditate, and prepare for whatever it is you want to achieve moving forward. Then, while communicator Mercury is in your sixth house of wellness from Saturday, April 3 to Monday, April 19, you'll get the green light to catch up on doctor appointments you might've been putting off or research a new fitness app or piece of equipment (perhaps a Peloton bike or affordable alternative?) to add to your home gym. Although you could actually be tempted to dive right in to whatever game plan's on your mind, taking a slow, steady, calculated approach serves you best.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Career

and Love

You could find that working alongside friends and colleagues is more satisfying and necessary than you originally thought around Sunday, March 28 when the full moon falls in your eleventh house of networking. Because the moon forms a positive trine to taskmaster Saturn in your third house of communication, you'll have a clear runway to brainstorm and talk through how you want to tackle a group goal. Striking the balance between giving your inner artist a moment to shine and identifying a pragmatic, clear-headed, cooperative approach should make for the best end result. And from Saturday, April 3 to Monday, April 19, messenger Mercury in your fifth house of romance will have you feeling like being even more expressive and creative in how you're connecting with your partner or someone special. Think: stepping up lighthearted, flirty texting banter or channeling your emotions into an imaginative project or creative date.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Career

and Relationships

Around Sunday, March 28, when the full moon falls in your tenth house of career, you might have an opportunity to step into the spotlight or take on a leadership position on the job. Being that you're so driven and dedicated to your work, this is no doubt music to your ears, but the emotional full moon energy — and opposition to relationship-oriented Venus in your fourth house of home life — could also have you thinking of ways to strike a better balance between your professional and personal aspirations. You can look to your ruler, taskmaster Saturn, currently in your second house of income for guidance. Focus on the tasks and projects that make you feel most valued, and you'll feel right on track. And from Sunday, April 3 to Monday, April 19, messenger Mercury in your fourth house of home life could amplify your desire to connect with loved ones and enjoy time-honored traditions. Family dinners over Zoom or more quick phone check-ins with your closest friends can be mentally and emotionally fulfilling.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness

and Money

You're no stranger to wanting to go against the status quo, but around March 28, when the full moon falls in your ninth house of adventure, you might want to break free of your same old routine. Whether you're sick of that workout you've been sticking to for weeks or just need to get out of your place and see something new, you'll be itching for fun and excitement. Thanks to a positive trine to serious Saturn in your sign, you'll do well to think pragmatically about how you can satiate not only your appetite for something new but get after personal goals now. Taking a challenging kickboxing class or checking out a friend's favorite yoga class could be a game-changer. And on Monday, March 29, communicator Mercury and dreamy Neptune pair up in your second house of income, urging you to apply your imagination to your money-making efforts. That kinda quirky, inventive idea that you've been playfully talking to friends about could turn out to actually have legs. Think about exploring it now.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Sex

and Personal Growth

Around March 29, when the full moon is in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, you could be thinking about how to best meet your most intimate needs now. It could be time to talk through a fantasy with your S.O. or, if you're single, rework your dating profile to reflect what you need from a potential partner on a spiritual and physical level. Then, on Monday, March 29, when communicator Mercury — during its last few days in your sign — joins forces with your ruling planet, dreamy Neptune in your sign, you could feel empowered to immerse yourself in imaginative, spiritual practices that speak to your heart. Whether you want to create a vision board, meditate with a mantra, or do a bath ritual, feel empowered to lean into that rose-colored glasses-wearing, otherworldly part of yourself. You could come away feeling super-centered and even more conscious of what you want to accomplish in the weeks ahead.