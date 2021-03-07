As we wade deeper into Pisces season, you could feel like you're floating in a bit of a hazy, whimsical state. It could be tough to pin down hard and fast facts, and your imagination might be wilder and more active than ever. It also wouldn't be uncommon to feel super in-love or focused on what you want your next tumble into romance to look like. And the astrology of this week — starting March 7, 2021 — is bound to support all of those dreamy vibes.

But first, on Monday, March 8, the week kicks off with the intuitive moon joining forces with transformative Pluto in industrious earth sign Capricorn, potentially cranking up the volume on deep-rooted emotions. You could want to cope by getting even more razor-focused on accomplishing your goals and attaining power. (Related: What Your Moon Sign Means for Your Personality)

The next day, Tuesday, March 9, the moon shifts into progressive Aquarius where it forms a sweet trine to go-getter Mars, now in airy, curious Gemini. Asserting yourself and your desires can come more naturally.

One of the week's most stunning moments rolls in on Wednesday, March 10 when the confident sun pairs up with mystical Neptune in Pisces, bringing a blast of confidence to all things spiritual, intuitive, and metaphysical. This can be a magical time to throw yourself into an artistic project. And as there's a tendency to feel overwhelmed by empathy for others, you might want to participate in a charitable activity.

And on Saturday, March 13, the week closes out with a healing, imagination-boosting new moon in Pisces — the same day romantic Venus pairs up with illusion-creating Neptune, offering a rose-colored glasses perspective (for better or worse) on love and relationships, beauty, and money.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Career 💼

On Tuesday, March 9, you'll want to connect and collaborate with others on a cause that you're feeling especially fired up about, thanks to the intuitive moon in your eleventh house of networking forming a harmonizing trine to go-getter Mars, your ruling planet, in your third house of communication. Brainstorms, meetings, even Zoom chats can feel enlivening and productive. Around Saturday, March 13, the new moon falls in your twelfth house of spirituality, and although you tend to be all about taking action, the moment could really lend itself more to taking a time out, catching up on your zzz's, and opting to recover versus throwing yourself into an intense workout. Yup, it's totally okay to look back on what you've already accomplished instead of plow ahead right now. You could find that giving yourself this beat to chill can actually help you feel more refreshed, alive, and motivated to move the ball forward in the weeks ahead.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Relationships 💕

On Tuesday, March 9, when the emotional moon in your tenth house of career forms a harmonizing trine to go-getter Mars in your second house of income, you could find yourself feeling extra confident about asserting your hopes, desires, and needs on the job. Presenting your ideas in a way that lays out the benefits for the greater good and the team as a whole — and offering a variety of options for achieving your ultimate goal — could be the key to walking away feeling recognized or as though exciting rewards are on the horizon. And around March 13, when the new moon falls in your eleventh house of networking, you might feel inspired to join forces with friends and colleagues to move the ball forward on a long-term wish. Making new connections and nurturing existing ones now can also be a productive way to feel like you're part of something bigger — and supported by others in a really wonderful way.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Career 💼

Chances are you're noticing that you have more energy and motivation right now, and as such you could be fired up to shake up your typical fitness routine on Tuesday, March 9 when the emotional moon in your ninth house of adventure forms a positive trine to go-getter Mars in your sign. Finding a new way to learn, grow, and care for yourself — think: checking out videos that'll help you step up your mobility practice or experimenting with steamy, multitasking yoga poses — could feel especially productive and centered going forward. And around Saturday, March 13, when the new moon falls in your tenth house of career, you could be feeling like fantasizing about being further along on your professional path. Find ways to give yourself props for how far you've come, then map out where you want to go with a vision board or diary. This could prove truly inspiring.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Sex 🔥

Subconscious emotions — especially regarding a close relationship, whether that's with your S.O., a friend, or biz partner — could come to the surface in an intense way on Monday, March 8 when the intuitive moon, your ruler, pairs up with transformative Pluto in your seventh house of partnership. In fact, you might feel a bit ruminative and consumed by what you're feeling. Leaning on a practice that helps you feel grounded (like talking to your therapist or taking a long walk) could be the best way to process what you're feeling. Then, around Saturday, March 13, when the new moon is in your ninth house of adventure, you could be surprised by how much you're craving change and out-there experiences. It could be a hot time to experiment in the bedroom. Consider experimenting with a different type of clit vibe, grinding, or reading erotica to your partner. Switching things up can not only broaden your horizons right now but set a steamy, satisfying vibe.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Love ❤️

On Wednesday, March 10 when the confident sun, your ruler, and dreamy Neptune pair up in your eighth house of joint resources, you may have a craving to be transformed, to grow, and to feel more grounded, particularly by getting organized with your finances. You could be especially tuned into your intuition around all of this, so trust that to lead you down the right path, whether that's working with a financial advisor or getting all your ducks in a row with a budgeting app. And around Saturday, March 13, when the new moon falls in your eighth house, which also oversees emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, you could find that opening up about some of your deepest wounds while learning about a partner or loved one's pain makes for a super-healing and heartfelt moment. It might throw open the floodgates for talking about your needs, allowing you to feel seen and heard — not to mention potentially relieved that you're no longer bottling all of that up anymore.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Love ❤️

On Tuesday, March 9, the intuitive moon in your sixth house of daily routine forms a harmonizing trine to action-oriented Mars in your tenth house of career, paving the way for you to take a stand at work. Maybe you want to make a play for a raise, to take a couple of days off for a staycation, or to take the reins on a major project. Now's the moment to assert your needs in a powerful way. Then, whether you've been wanting to take your current relationship to the next level or give a different dating app a shot, you might feel prepped to make a move around Saturday, March 13 when the new moon is in your seventh house of partnership. There's a dreamy quality to the moment, thanks to romantic Venus pairing up with mystical Neptune in your seventh house as well, which can help you even better intuit whether you're on the same page as your S.O. or a new match. Just know that this moment wasn't really designed for rational thinking so much as tuning into your heart.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Career 💼

Heads up, Libra: You could be swept up in your emotions more than usual on Monday, March 8 when the intuitive moon and transformative Pluto pair up in your fourth house of home life. Difficult memories from the past or obsessive thoughts could have you feeling thrown off and less than cool, calm, and secure. Consider prioritizing a self-care practice that can help you get out of your head (think: going for a run by your favorite nearby body of water or doing an anti-stress breathing technique). It can help you process those tough feels. And around Saturday, March 13, when the new moon is in your sixth house of daily routine, you could be pumped to get on the ball with everyday organization. Okay, no, it doesn't sound super-sexy, but investing in a pretty planner, setting up a filing system, or adding more plants to your home office now could actually bolster your productivity and ability to hit both professional and personal goals.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Sex 🔥

You could be feeling extra sensitive on Wednesday, March 10 when communicator Mercury pairs up with the emotional moon in your fourth house of home life. Taking a walk down memory lane with loved ones or close friends could feel especially therapeutic. Just know that it's not necessarily a time to make hard and fast decisions, as being in your feelings could make for hazy judgment. Then, this week's new moon on Saturday, March 13 falls in your fifth house of romance and self-expression, so you could be feeling like hitting pause on work and prioritizing pleasure big time. It could be a sweet time to send extra flirty texts with that new app match or spring some impromptu, steamy fun on your S.O. (think: a surprise sushi delivery, CBD oil massage, butt plug, whatever). Let your inner imaginative romantic run the show.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Wellness 🍏

On Tuesday, March 9, when the intuitive moon in your third house of communication forms a positive trine to go-getter Mars in your seventh house of partnership, you could be driven to get creative by brainstorming — ideally one-on-one with a friend or business partner. Not only could this lead to landing on seriously innovative ideas, but you'll feel like you're taking care of business. Pouring your heart and elevated mental energy into the task at hand can help you land on a proposal you both feel passionate about getting after. And around Saturday, March 13, the new moon falls in your fourth house of home life, stirring you to feather your nest and get creative to make it an even more tranquil, secure-feeling space. Consider setting up a cool yoga corner, adding to your crystal collection, or working on a photo gallery. It could have a lasting positive effect on your mental and emotional well-being.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Creativity 🎨

You could be feeling a bit caught off-guard by intense feelings and deep-rooted emotional issues that are coming up for you on Monday, March 8, when the intuitive moon pairs up with transformative Pluto in your sign. You might feel like it's tough to maintain that typical chill front you project and need to take a time-out to center yourself. Focusing on a pastime that brings you a sense of calm and joy, whether that's going for a long hike or listening to your favorite meditation app, could help you heal and grow now. And around Saturday, March 13 when the new moon falls in your third house of communication, you'll feel like you want to learn and connect. Thanks to romantic Venus and mystical Neptune pairing up there, you'll also enjoy a burst of imaginative energy. Mental stimulation (think: watching a thought-provoking doc or starting a new hobby) can lead to emotional — and even physical — satisfaction.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Money 🤑

On Tuesday, March 9, the intuitive moon in your sign forms a sweet trine to sexy Mars in your fifth house of romance, and you'll feel like you just got the green light to be even more vocal about your desires with a new match or your partner. Putting a fantasy into words could prove super-empowering and set the stage for a steamy experience. Then, you'll be reflecting on new ways to bring in cash or elevate your current professional path around Saturday, March 13 when the new moon is in your second house of income. Though you're usually full of innovative ideas, you could be even more inspired now, feeling like you can tap into both your pragmatic and artistic, dreamy side. You tend to want to stick with the rational options, but now could be an opportunity to at least let yourself consider the possibility of following a more imaginative path. Whatever you start now could pay off down the road.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Personal Growth 💡