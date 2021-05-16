If you feel the vibe shifting from laidback and luxury-loving to much airier and social, chances are you're picking up on the fact that we're heading into Gemini season this week.

First, on Monday, May 17, the sun — still in fixed earth sign Taurus — will form a positive trine to transformative Pluto in industrious Capricorn, urging you to dive deep into research and soulful conversations as well as to take action that makes you feel empowered. (Related: What Pluto Retrograde Means for the Next Few Months of 2021)

On Wednesday, May 19, romantic Venus, already in mentally-charged Gemini, forms a sweet trine to taskmaster Saturn in fellow air sign Aquarius. While we tend to think of Saturn as a rather gloomy, serious planet, it also has a commitment-bolstering effect, so this moment could have you feeling inspired and more willing to lock down a relationship, job, new living situation, etc.

The next day, Thursday, May 20, at 3:37 p.m. ET/12:37 p.m. PT exactly, the confident sun shifts out of Taurus and into Gemini where it'll set a curious, playful, people- and chatter-loving tone until June 20.

The first big move the sun makes in Gemini could warrant a little caution. On Friday, May 21, it'll square off against lucky Jupiter, encouraging the belief that more (and bigger) is better — even when a measured approach might be more advisable.

And on Saturday, May 22, messenger Mercury in Gemini forms a square to spiritual Neptune, pitting fast-paced, buzzy communication against a rational thought-clouding effect and potentially making for distorted thinking, confusion, or insecurity when connecting with others.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Relationships 💕

On Monday, May 17 when the confident sun in your second house of income forms a harmonious trine to transformative Pluto in your tenth house of career, you could be feeling self-assured around making a play for a raise, more responsibility, or more control over your work. You can ride this wave toward making empowering changes. While the confident sun moves through your third house of communication from Thursday, May 20 to Sunday, June 20, you can enjoy more (safe) socializing and less distancing, animated brainstorming, and generally just feeling more curious and super busy. You'll love the go-go-go vibe of the moment, but it could be easy to overextend yourself, so make sure to build in solo time — to go for that sweaty run or home Vinyasa session — when you need it.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Money 🤑

On Monday, May 17, the confident sun in your sign forms a positive trine to powerful Pluto in your ninth house of higher learning, and you could be feeling extra infatuated with the idea of broadening your skill set, having a deep philosophical conversation, or just generally soaking up new knowledge. You might want to do some self-reflective, meditative work to see what path feels the most fulfilling — and potentially even transformative. And from Thursday, May 20 to Sunday, June 20, the confident sun in your second house of income will have you fired up to take on to build your security even more than usual. This could be a productive season to apply for a new job or bring your passions to the table at your current one, either of which could lead to extra cash flow.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Wellness 🍏

On Wednesday, May 19, sweet Venus in your sign forms a harmonizing trine to taskmaster Saturn in your ninth house of adventure, which could inspire you to commit to an exciting new game plan — potentially in a new or existing relationship. Discuss that long overdue vacation with your sweetheart or have a conversation with someone who's outside of your usual type, and you could be pleasantly surprised. And from Thursday, May 20 to Sunday, June 20, the buoyant sun moves through your sign, bringing you a sweet dose of confidence and vitality. This is your season to pinpoint your big-picture goals and take steps toward making them a reality. Whether you've been wanting to make an impression on higher-ups on the job or a new flame, you'll feel like you're exuding a certain je ne sais quoi that attracts others and brings you lots of well-deserved joy right now.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Personal Growth 💡

On Monday, May 17, the confident sun in your eleventh house of networking forms a positive angle to powerful Pluto in your seventh house of partnership, setting the stage for deep, transformative conversations with friends, loved ones, or your S.O., if you're attached. You could feel like it's more organic to dive into talking about deep emotional wounds or previous conflicts. Being open to this level of communication could bring lots of healing. And from Thursday, May 20 to Sunday, June 20, the confident sun falls in your twelfth house of spirituality, which could nudge you to go a bit "underground," spending more time solo, daydreaming and reflecting on your long-term goals. Carving out time to rest and recharge now can help you be even more effective at hitting out of the park once your season arrives.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨 and Relationships 💕

You can expect to feel even more connected to your dearest friends and, if you're attached, your S.O. on Wednesday, May 19 when romantic Venus in your eleventh house of networking forms a positive trine to serious Saturn in your seventh house of partnership. Enjoying creative, grounding activities together bolsters your bonds. And while your ruler, the bright, optimistic sun moves through your eleventh house — which rules not only groups but long-term wishes — from Thursday, May 20 to Sunday, June 20, you'll feel like you have your fair share of opportunities to join forces with friends and loved ones, colleagues and neighbors. Being part of a team effort and engaged with your social network can be incredibly satisfying — while simultaneously supporting your inner light. Basically, the more you can work with others, the more successful you'll be.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Career 💼

On Monday, May 17, when the buoyant sun in your ninth house of adventure forms a harmonizing trine to powerful Pluto in your fifth house of romance, you might find yourself craving a super intense, transformative experience that gets you out of your comfort zone. Share a long held fantasy with your sweetheart, if you're attached, or explore a daydream that gets you hot and bothered. You could find the experience boosts your confidence around fulfilling your steamiest desires. And while the sun moves through your tenth house of career from Thursday, May 20 to Sunday, June 20, you'll get the green light to be bold about your professional needs as well. You feel like you want to make your mark in your field, and you've got the energy and vision to make that a reality now.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Personal Growth 💡

You'll be prepared to take a leap of faith in your relationships Wednesday, May 17 when your ruler, romantic Venus, in your ninth house of adventure forms a harmonizing trine to serious Saturn in your fifth house of romance. This could look like launching into the next chapter of an existing relationship — or committing to a game plan that will lead to more emotional satisfaction in the long-run. Then, while the confident sun moves through your ninth house — which also rules higher learning — from Thursday, May 20 to Sunday, June 20, you'll want to have new experiences and soak up knowledge, maybe even see or do something you've been dreaming about for months. So whether you've been wanting to try a different kind of yoga class, work with a mentor to learn more about a particular spiritual practice, or get out of town, you've got a clear runway to go for it.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Sex 🔥

On Monday, May 17, the buoyant sun in your seventh house of partnership forms a harmonizing trine to one of your ruling planets, powerful Pluto, in your third house of communication, amplifying your appetite for deep, insightful conversations within your closest one-on-one relationships. If you're willing to be vulnerable, you could learn a lot about yourself and your S.O., business partner, or BFF. Then, prepare for your current or a new relationship to heat up from Thursday, May 20 to Sunday, June 20 while the brilliant, confidence-boosting sun moves through the eighth house of sexual intimacy. You'll be focused on the areas of life that you're actually most comfortable with: exploring deep-rooted emotions, building and intensifying bonds, and connecting in a spiritual way, all of which can lead to hotter, steamier, more fulfilling sexual experiences. This season could prove super transformative for your emotional well-being and love life. (Related: What Is Sexual Chemistry, Exactly, and Can You Build More of It?)

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Love ❤️

You'll likely be prepared to go hard in order to bring more balance and satisfaction into your hustle on Monday, May 17 when the confident sun in your sixth house of daily routine forms a positive trine to transformative Pluto in your second house of income. Consider researching a new career opportunity or having a significant conversation with a higher-up. You'll have the ability to present and get after your needs in a way that's truly compelling. And while the buoyant sun moves through your seventh house of partnership from Thursday, May 20 to Sunday, June 20, one-on-one interactions should definitely appeal to you more than anything else. If you're attached, make a point to get after shared goals with your S.O. And if you're single, this can be a fruitful time for working through any fear of dating again (FODA) and being super direct about what you want out of your love life, as you have extra ability to attract just that. (Related: It's OK If You're Feeling Socially Anxious Coming Out of Quarantine)

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Wellness 🍏

You could be surprised just how much you're able to own your desires and creative impulses on Monday, May 17 when the confident sun in your fifth house of romance forms a positive trine to transformative Pluto in your sign. This is an opportunity to speak your truth to your partner or get real about your values and long-term musts with a new match. You could come away from the moment pleased that you were true to yourself and as though you've broken exciting ground that could take your love life to the next level. And while the buoyant sun moves through your sixth house of wellness from Thursday, May 20 to Sunday, June 20, you'll feel like bringing even more of your signature industriousness to your fitness plan. Thanks to an extra dose of motivation and self-assured energy, finding and nailing that a mobility technique you love or beating your Peloton PR can come even more naturally.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Creativity 🎨

You could find yourself feeling ready to get back out there and dating or deepen your bond with someone special on Wednesday, May 19, when sweet Venus in your fifth house of romance forms a harmonizing trine to taskmaster Saturn in your sign. You're craving not only fun, playfulness, and pleasure but stability, all of which you could make yours by prioritizing a down-to-earth talk about your needs now. And from Thursday, May 20 to Sunday, June 20, the buoyant sun moves through your fifth house — which also rules creativity — making this a really sweet time to get in touch with your artistic impulses. Pitch an imaginative project on the job or find more time in your schedule for a hobby that allows you to be expressive, and you'll feel like you're right on track.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Relationships 💕

Consider proposing a big-picture passion project to colleagues or higher-ups on Monday, May 17 when the buoyant sun in your third house of communication forms a sweet trine to powerful Pluto in your eleventh house of networking. You'll be especially inspiring and magnetic when selling your vision, which could bolster your chances at kicking off an exciting collaboration. Then, while the confident sun moves through your fourth house of home life from Thursday, May 20 to Sunday, June 20, you'll be focusing more on experiences that bolster your sense of security — whether that's spending more time feathering your nest by redecorating around your place or enjoying more quality time with loved ones. Simple everyday activities like cooking, gardening, or taking long walks around the neighborhood with your family can bring you closer and have you feeling more emotionally grounded and happy.