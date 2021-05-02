Welcome to May — and the moment when spring fever's about to kick into high gear, thanks to two game-changing planetary sign shifts that'll usher us into Gemini season.

The week kicks off on Sunday, May 2 when messenger Mercury forms a harmonizing trine to transformative Pluto in Capricorn, making it a dynamic time for sharing how you feel and expressing yourself in a way that allows you to claim your personal power.

The next day, Monday, May 3, the communication planet forms a tense square to lucky Jupiter in Aquarius, inspiring big-picture planning but making it tough to focus on the details. Then, the confident sun in Taurus squares off against taskmaster Saturn, encouraging hard work over any kind of lighthearted fun.

But by Monday evening, Mercury will leave slow, steady Taurus for its home sign of excitable Gemini, bringing more curious, playful energy to how we connect and communicate. It's no surprise this syncs with more and more people being fully vaccinated and ready to meet up with their social circles after 14 months of distancing.

On Thursday, May 6, sweet Venus in Taurus forms a harmonizing trine to transformative Pluto in Capricorn, cranking up the intensity and passion within our relationships, creative self-expression, and other pleasure-seeking pastimes (solo sesh, anyone?).

And on Saturday, May 8, the week closes out with Venus squaring off against fortunate Jupiter, amplifying romantic desires and optimism, not long before the planet of love slips into Gemini, bringing a more mentally-charged, quick-witted, changeable vibe to matters of the heart and beauty.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Career 💼

You've been putting your nose to the grindstone at work, but once messenger Mercury moves into your third house of communication on Monday, May 3, your mind will be buzzing and your appetite for socializing will be even more amplified than usual. Thankfully, you'll have plenty of opportunities to connect with others before the info-gathering planet goes retrograde on Saturday, May 29 (more on that then). And on Thursday, May 6, diplomatic Venus in your second house of income forms a sweet trine to transformative Pluto in your tenth house of career, allowing you to charm higher-ups and make a play for whatever ambitious vision you've been holding in mind. Your passion and commitment to your work is apparent.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Sex 🔥

Your astro season has made it easier to get clear on your long-term vision and once messenger Mercury moves into your second house of income on Monday, May 3, you can pinpoint the "how to," financial part of the equation. You've got the green light to gather all the relevant info, talk to experts you trust, and fill as many spreadsheets (or bullet journal pages) as your heart desires until the communication planet goes retrograde on Saturday, May 29. And on Thursday, May 6, romantic Venus in your sign forms a positive trine to transformative Pluto in your ninth house of adventure, whipping up your thirst for getting out of your comfort zone. This could be a sweet time to open up to your S.O. about that fantasy you've been batting around or experiment with new sex toys or erotica during solo play.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Creativity 🎨

You've been enjoying plenty of solo time and nights in with Netflix, but it's a new dawn and a new day thanks to your ruling planet, communicator Mercury, moving forward in your sign from Monday, May 3 until its retrograde on Saturday, May 29. If you've been wanting to pitch a major project or research a potential dream opportunity, now's your moment to put yourself out there. You're sure to make a solid impression. And while romantic Venus is in your sign from Saturday, May 8 to Wednesday, June 2, you won't want to deny yourself anything that brings you pleasure. Experimenting with your beauty and wellness routine (maybe splurging on some new skin-care products or a hair tool) can have you feeling empowered, revitalized, and glowy from the inside out — not to mention extra flirtatious and charming.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨 and Love ❤️

Don't hesitate to voice your opinion on a creative or social collab with friends or colleagues on Thursday, May 6 when creative Venus in your eleventh house of networking forms a harmonizing trine to powerful Pluto in your seventh house of partnership. Your emotional and energetic investment in the task at hand is clear, and others are sure to respect your contributions. Then, while romantic Venus moves through your twelfth house of spirituality from Saturday, May 8 to Wednesday, June 2, you might be feeling reflective and meditative around matters of the heart (cue: this heart-opening meditation). If you're not sure of the direction a particular relationship is going in, this can be a fruitful moment to take a step back and tune into your intuition, as it's especially capable of guiding you down the best path now.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Relationships 💕

On Saturday, May 8, you might want to bust out that notebook you love to throw creative ideas into, because artistic Venus in your tenth house of career squares off against fortunate Jupiter in your seventh house of partnership, inspiring you with a variety of big-picture ideas you'll want to bring to higher-ups and colleagues. It might be tough to piece together the details, but you can figure those out later on. And as much as you love your own, luxurious space, Leo, you're definitely a people person, so you're no doubt looking forward to spending more time with your VIPs. You'll get your chance while social Venus moves through your eleventh house of networking from Saturday, May 8 to Wednesday, June 2. Whether you're reconnecting over margaritas at an outdoor cafe or planning a summer vacay, feeling like you're a part of a community can be revitalizing.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Love ❤️

You'll feel fired up to present blueprints for achieving long-term professional goals while your ruling planet, communicator Mercury, moves through your tenth house of career from Monday, May 3 until its retrograde on Saturday, May 29. Whether you're talking through your plan one-on-one with a higher-up or networking with influential friends and colleagues, this moment can have you feeling empowered to reimagine your path to success. And on Thursday, May 6, when social Venus in your ninth house of adventure forms a harmonizing trine to transformative Pluto in your fifth house of romance, you could be craving powerful, eye-opening experiences with your S.O. or a new match. Getting out of your comfort zone, even if that means trying a new type of cuisine or workout together, could send sparks flying now.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Relationships 💕

While messenger Mercury moves through your ninth house of higher learning from Monday, May 3 until its retrograde on Saturday, May 29, you'll be pumped to gather info and hone your skill set, possibly around your fitness plan. Whether you're trying a new barre instructor who streams their classes online or taking your lifting routine to the next level by adding in mobility training, the more knowledge you soak up now, the closer you'll get to your ideal end game. And thanks to your ruling planet, romantic Venus, moving through your ninth house from Saturday, May 8 to Wednesday, June 2, you'll want to get out of your comfort zone in your relationships too. If you're single, you could match with someone who's not exactly your typical type, and if you're attached, you could enjoy adventures like impromptu road trips or breathtaking hikes with your S.O.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Sex 🔥

You rarely want to settle for surface-level conversations with your partner or a new match, but you really won't have the patience for it while messenger Mercury moves through your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from Monday, May 3 until its retrograde on Saturday, May 29. You'll be especially interested in discussing old emotional wounds, healing, and growing together. This could set the stage for some seriously steamy moments, especially while romantic Venus moves through the same house from Saturday, May 8 to Wednesday, June 2. Don't hesitate to make it known that you need to go deep emotionally before you can connect physically. Not only will you be proud that you were true to yourself but you'll lay the groundwork for feeling super-satisfied.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Relationships 💕

While messenger Mercury moves through your seventh house of partnership from Monday, May 3 until its retrograde on Saturday, May 29, collaborating one-on-one with a close friend, a trusted colleague, or even your S.O. can feel more effortless than usual. Thanks to amplified easygoing communication, you'll feel like you're kind of in one another's heads, which can expedite the process of teamwork, setting you up for mutually beneficial results. And with romantic Venus moving through your seventh house from Saturday, May 8 to Wednesday, June 2, you'll be at your most joyful and chilled out when you're spending quality time with someone you adore, be that your partner, BFF, or loved one. Making special plans (like hitting up a drive-in movie or planning a weekend getaway) can bring you even closer.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Relationships 💕

You might want to express deep-rooted emotions in a lighthearted, fun-loving way on Thursday, May 6 when sweet Venus in your fifth house of romance forms a harmonizing trine to transformative Pluto in your sign. If you're single, this could look like zhushing up your app profiles to really reflect what you want in a match. If you're attached, you might want to trade notes about your long-term vision with your sweetheart. Speaking your truth can help you feel like you're stepping into your power. Then, while social Venus moves through your sixth house of wellness from Saturday, May 8 to Wednesday, June 2, you'll find it easier to connect with your social circle on healthy habits. Whether you're trading recipes, tips, and tricks or maybe researching a wellness retreat with your BFF, you'll feel even more supported and motivated.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨 and Love ❤️

Chances are you've been batting around some fairly inventive, quirky, and interesting ideas that you've been meaning to pitch on the job, and now you'll have an op to step into the spotlight and shine, thanks to messenger Mercury moving through your fifth house of self-expression from Monday, May 3 until its retrograde on Saturday, May 29. Bringing your artistic insights to the table can infuse your work with more fun and creativity, which serves to bolster productivity and solid results. And while sweet Venus is in your fifth house from Saturday, May 8 to Wednesday, June 2, you could be feeling more lighthearted, playful, and flirtatious. The more you're able to ditch a set game plan and go with the flow, the more exciting and fulfilling moments with your sweetheart or a new match will be.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Relationships 💕

Buzzy, intellectual activities (think: having a sexy convo entirely in emojis) could feel the best kind of foreplay on Sunday, May 2 when romantic Venus in your third house of communication forms a friendly sextile to dreamy Neptune in your sign. Writing out your fantasies or listening to an erotica app with your S.O. can set the stage for lots of satisfaction. Then, while messenger Mercury moves through your fourth house of home life from Monday, May 3 until its retrograde on Saturday, May 29, you'll want to devote more time to reconnecting with loved ones. Maybe you can resume a Sunday night family dinner tradition or start a gardening project with your sibling. Simple, everyday moments can serve to strengthen your most heartfelt bonds — especially once relationship-oriented Venus joins the party in your fourth house from Saturday, May 8 to Wednesday, June 2.