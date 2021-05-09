As we dip our toes even further into Taurus season and sweet early May, it's pretty tough to not feel all the change on the horizon. That vibe is underlined by several major astro events this week.

The week starts out on Sunday, May 9 with the moon in go-getter Aries forming a friendly sextile to lucky Jupiter in Aquarius, pumping up your desire to be social and spend time with the people you adore, which could be fitting, as it will be Mother's Day.

You could also be feeling the vibes of the Taurus new moon that's exact on Tuesday, May 11 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. Because it forms a sweet sextile to spiritual Neptune in Pisces and a positive trine to transformative Pluto in fellow grounded earth sign Capricorn, this new moon is ripe for leaning into your most powerful daydreams to come up with a fiercely pragmatic game plan. (Related: What Your Moon Sign Means About Your Personality)

The next day, on Wednesday, May 12, messenger Mercury in Gemini forms a harmonizing trine to taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius, making this a moment when you can get a lot done mentally and in terms of serious conversations. If part of your new moon intention is to pitch a business proposal, research heavy-duty money matters, or open up to your partner about an ongoing emotional issue, this can be a helpful energy for moving the ball forward. The same day, the confident sun in Taurus forms a sextile to dreamy Neptune, amplifying your intuition, imagination, and creative abilities.

Speaking of creativity, on Thursday, May 13, prepare to launch into a whole new dreamscape with a little help from lucky Jupiter. The planet is moving out of progressive, rational thought-driven air sign Aquarius (where it's been since December) and into empathic, artistic Pisces until Wednesday, July 28. It'll magnify emotion, spirituality, romance, and magic and offer a preview of what's to come in 2022, when it spends a lot more time in the mutable water sign.

The week wraps up with a couple of sweet aspects. On Friday, May 14, the intuitive moon in Cancer forms a harmonizing trine to Jupiter, now in Pisces, setting the stage for heartwarming moments with loved ones. Then, on Saturday, May 15, the moon pairs up with go-getter Mars, encouraging us to own and take the initiative on our hottest desires.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Personal Growth 💡

Around Tuesday, May 11, when the new moon lights up your second house of income, forming a harmonious trine to transformative Pluto in your tenth house of career, you'll want to set a practical goal related to the way you're bringing in cash. Instead of focusing on getting all your ducks in a row with the numbers, you might want to feel more valued at — and feel like you're getting more value out of — your professional path, and taking small steps toward that goal now can make for big change down the road. And once lucky Jupiter begins to affect your twelfth house of spirituality from Thursday, May 13 to Wednesday, July 28, you'll be able to tap into your unconscious more than usual. This could lead to breakthroughs — in therapy or your own self-reflections, meditation, and journaling — that help you to heal emotionally.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Relationships 💕

Around Tuesday, May 11, when you get to enjoy your annual new moon, you'll be focused on an ambitious, maybe even out-of-character goal, like planning an adventurous vacation to an exotic locale or signing up for a fitness program or app that's outside of your usual routine. Thanks to a helpful sextile to spiritual Neptune in your eleventh house of networking, you can trust not only your intuition to lead the way but also your friends and colleagues too. And while lucky Jupiter begins to charge up your eleventh house from Thursday, May 13 to Wednesday, July 28, you'll find that it's easier than usual to meet new people and nurture existing personal and professional relationships. And all types of communal collaborations could bring you closer to achieving big-picture goals.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Career 💼

Although you're comfiest with being constantly on the go, you could actually feel like slowing down around Tuesday, May 11 when the new moon is in your twelfth house of spirituality. Taking the time to rest and recharge, reflecting on how you've been getting after your long-term aspirations — and how you might want to tweak your approach — can set you up for feeling even more centered moving forward. By Wednesday, May 12, when messenger Mercury in your sign forms a harmonizing trine to taskmaster Saturn in your ninth house of higher learning, you should feel a blast of industriousness when it comes to honing your skill set. You're thinking bigger than taking an online class. It could be time to not just plan but nail down your commitment to a future trip (Portugal, anyone?), a longer-term study program, or major career move now, any of which could lead to major personal growth.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Personal Growth 💡

You could be inspired to kick off a major collaborative effort with friends, loved ones, or colleagues around Tuesday, May 11 when the new moon is in your eleventh house of networking. Not only working but learning together can bolster your connections and help you all cross the finish line feeling rewarded. Then, while lucky Jupiter begins to lights up your ninth house of adventure from Thursday, May 13 to Wednesday, July 28, you'll be feeling less concerned with the mundane everyday details of life and ready to take a leap of faith to make your big dreams a reality. This could involve more opportunities to meet interesting new people who you can learn from professionally or personally or traveling to places you've never been. (Related: Let Astrocartography, the Astrology of Travel, Guide Your Wanderlust)

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Sex 🔥

You could find yourself having pretty eye-opening realizations about long-term professional goals around Tuesday, May 11 when the new moon is in your tenth house of career. It's possible that you've been pushing yourself so hard for so long that you're on the brink of burnout and could use a bit more self-care on a daily basis. Or you might realize that you want to feel more emotionally connected to your work. Either way, this is a beautiful opportunity to resolve and begin to create a path you love. And while expansive Jupiter offers a preview of its 2022 trip through your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from Thursday, May 13 to Wednesday, July 28, you'll be extra tuned into what you need from a current or future partner to feel sexually satisfied. Tapping into and sharing these steamy epiphanies can set up truly exciting fireworks.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Relationships 💕

Around Tuesday, May 11, when the new moon is in your ninth house of adventure, you'll be feeling fed up with predictable plans and want to chart a bold new path for yourself — potentially when it comes to a current or ideal love relationship. Refreshing your dating app profile by sharing your wants more directly or talking to your partner about how you ideally want the next chapter of your relationship to go could be super empowering and game-changing now. And while magnifying Jupiter begins to charge up your seventh house of partnership from Thursday, May 13 to Wednesday, July 28, any one-on-one endeavors — personal or professional — will get a major boost. Pair up with someone you admire on a passion project, and you'll basically be unstoppable. (Related: How to Decode Zodiac Compatibility)

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Creativity 🎨

Around Tuesday, May 11, when the new moon is in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, you'll get the green light to switch things up or set an entirely new tone in your love life. Talking about deep-rooted emotional wounds or addressing an ongoing concern about your living situation can bring you closer to someone special, boosting your intimacy and turning sexy moments into a transformative experience. And on Wednesday, May 12, messenger Mercury in your ninth house of adventure forms a harmonizing trine to taskmaster Saturn in your fifth house of self-expression, inspiring you to have an imaginative brainstorm or pitch a creative project in a grounded way. You'll be feeling especially articulate, confident, and capable, which could serve to impress anyone you're connecting with now.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Love ❤️

Around Tuesday, May 11, when the new moon is in your seventh house of partnership forms a harmonizing trine to powerful Pluto in your third house of communication, you could be ready to have a transformative conversation with someone new or your current S.O. Talking about what you want in the months — even years — ahead just feels right and can help you take steps to solidify your most romantic dreams. And from Thursday, May 13 to Wednesday, July 28, while lucky Jupiter offers a preview of its 2022 trip through your fifth house of romance, opportunities to have fun, be creative, and flirt up a storm with someone you care about abound. The more you let go of concrete plans and embrace spontaneity, the more sparks fly.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Love ❤️

You'll be ready to set a major fitness goal around Tuesday, May 11, when the new moon is in your sixth house of wellness. Your tendency is to go big or go home, but this moment lends itself to a slow, steady, pragmatic intention, supported by putting in the work — and possibly leaning on loved ones, thanks to a sweet sextile to spiritual Neptune in your fourth house of home life. Tune into your intuition to pinpoint your best path forward. And then, from Thursday, May 13 to Wednesday, July 28, magnifying Jupiter offers a preview of its 2022 trip through your fourth house of home life and offering a burst of optimism related to your living situation. Whether you're ready for a bigger apartment, doing a total redecoration, or moving in with your S.O., you'll be able to boost your security and tranquility.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Relationships 💕

Prepare to put work on pause so you can have some seriously rejuvenating fun with someone you love, be that your S.O., BFF, or family around Tuesday, May 11 when the new moon is in your fifth house of romance and self-expression. Because it forms a harmonious trine to transformative Pluto in your sign, you could realize just how overdue these carefree, heartfelt moments have been and want to make changes to ensure they're not as few and far between. And from Thursday, May 13 to Wednesday, July 28, while expansive Jupiter offers a sneak peek of its 2022 journey through your third house of communication, your social calendar will be brimming with opps to connect with friends and colleagues. Lively, creative conversations with others can be extra stimulating and educational now.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨 and Money 🤑

You'll be fired up to put your nose to the grindstone on your most imaginative passion project on Wednesday, May 12 when messenger Mercury in your fifth house of romance forms a harmonizing trine to taskmaster Saturn in your sign. This moment could also lend itself to committing even further to your game plan, doing more intense research, or having big talks about it that can support serious progress. And from Thursday, May 13 to Wednesday, July 28, while lucky Jupiter offers a preview of its trip through your second house of income, you could find yourself swimming in work projects and proposals, all of which feel like they could be rewarding either financially, creatively, or both. That said, figuring out what you really have time for and what offers you the most benefit for your energy will be key to making the most of this fortunate period.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Personal Growth 💡

You'll be beyond ready to create and nurture your social connections around Tuesday, May 11 when the new moon is in your third house of communication. This could set you up for a post-vaccination hang with friends or colleagues. Or you could be inspired to dive into a collaborative effort that will require a lot of work but make you feel like part of something big and fulfilling. Whatever feels right intellectually is likely a good move right now. But you should also feel like letting your imagination run wild from Thursday, May 13 to Wednesday, July 28, because lucky Jupiter will be in your sign for the first time since January 2011. Bolstered optimism and confidence can make it easy to dream up and get after big-picture goals.