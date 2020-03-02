A slow heart rate, valve disease, or other heart problems that can prevent the heart from adequately pumping blood could also be causes of low blood pressure. If you have symptoms such as vision changes, fainting, or frequent dizziness, you should talk to your doctor about the possibility of having a larger heart condition. (See also: This Woman Thought She Had Anxiety, But It Was Actually a Rare Heart Defect)

But both M.D.s emphasize the importance of staying calm (and not scaring yourself for no reason!). Just because you have low blood pressure doesn't mean you're also going to have a heart condition. "Work with a doctor you trust to determine if you have low blood pressure with symptoms," says Dr. Moyad. "Having just low blood pressure might mean the healthiest option for you to do is nothing. Your doctor will do a series of blood tests among other evaluations to determine if there is a reason for this drop." If there's not, your pressure may change simply because of age or lifestyle changes, such as cutting back on drinking and smoking.