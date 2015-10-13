What 6 Women Wish They Knew About Breast Cancer in Their 20s

Breast cancer is a terrifying specter in any girl's life. For good reason — it's the most common cancer in women in the U.S., and one in eight of us will get it in our lifetimes. But some of us take solace in the fact that the average woman is diagnosed at age 63. Breast cancer is a disease for older people, right? Not so much. In fact, thousands of women in their twenties and thirties get diagnosed every year. Worse, breast cancer can be even more disastrous in younger women, since we're often not looking for symptoms and may brush off early warning signs.

This is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has started the Bring Your Brave campaign — to bring awareness to how the illness affects young women. So to help do just that, six brave young women who've had to face down their personal breast cancer demons (either through battling the illness or testing positive for the gene mutations thought to cause it) shared with us what they wish they knew about breast cancer in their twenties.