Face masks have become a regular part of life during (and likely after) the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's become pretty darn clear that many people don't love wearing them. Whether you find covering your face NBD, mildly annoying, or downright insufferable, at this point in the pandemic you might be wondering, "when can we stop wearing masks?" And, hey, now that millions of Americans have been vaccinated against the virus, it's a natural question to have.

The answer? "Mask mandates will likely continue until community transmission is markedly reduced," predicts Kathleen Jordan, M.D., internal medicine doctor, infectious disease specialist, and senior vice president of medical affairs at Tia. "With local and worldwide case rates still quite high right now, we should still be wearing masks as a relatively easy way to go about our activities safely while still mitigating further spread."

If and when the number of cases nationwide decreases as necessary, rollback will still depend on additional factors. "The case rates in our communities, as well as the susceptibility of the people involved, are going to weigh in on when and where to wear masks — and these factors vary by location and venue," says Dr. Jordan. "I would anticipate a transition to mask mandates that are more specific to occupations, locations, and certain high-risk populations and a migration away from more global mandates." (Related: This Celeb-Approved Silk Face Mask Will Save Your Skin from Maskne)

Locations with high rates or places such as nursing homes, clinics, airports, or schools will likely continue to require masks for "quite some time," says Dr. Jordan. "Universal outdoor mask mandates may be the first to go away — once we see community case rates fall and now that we better understand that outdoor encounters (at reasonable distances) are the least likely to drive transmission."

Some states have already started scaling back on mask mandates. As of publication, at least 13 states have already lifted (read: ended) their respective statewide mask orders, according to AARP. Even in the absence of a statewide order, however, local jurisdictions may opt to keep a mask mandate in place or businesses may require customers to wear face coverings to enter.

And while most states still have a statewide mandate, people seem to be becoming more laid-back about wearing masks in general, according to Erika Schwartz, M.D., an internist who specializes in disease prevention. "While there will be gradual removal of mask mandates as more of the country gets fully vaccinated, people are already moving in the direction of removing masks and becoming more lax about their usage," says Dr. Schwartz. "The weather warming up, the number of vaccinated people increasing, and the COVID exhaustion are all contributors to the change in attitudes towards masks." (Related: Sophie Turner Has a Brutally Honest Message for People Who Still Refuse to Wear a Mask)

Back in February, Anthony Fauci, M.D., director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that "it is possible" that Americans will have to wear face masks into 2022, according to CNN. He also predicted that the U.S. will return to a "significant degree of normality" by the end of the year.

Around the same time, President Joe Biden said that that restriction could ease up by the end of this year, provided that the vaccine rollout helps the U.S. achieve herd immunity. (Most experts say that 70 to 80 percent of the population would need to get vaccinated to reach herd immunity, Purvi Parikh, M.D., previously told Shape.)

"A year from now, I think that there'll be significantly fewer people having to be socially distanced, having to wear a mask," President Biden said during CNN's Town Hall in February. He stressed that in the meantime, however, it's still important to wear masks and take other precautions such as washing your hands and socially distancing. (Related: Can Face Masks for COVID-19 Also Protect You from the Flu?)

Since then, vaccination numbers have increased and the ever-important question of "when can we stop wearing masks?" has continued to be the topic of many conversations — the most recent of which took place on Thursday, April 22. During an interview with NBC's Today, Rochelle Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that the CDC is currently "looking at" whether it's still necessary to wear a mask outdoors. Meanwhile, also on Thursday, Sanjay Gupta, M.D., said during CNN's New Day that if you're vaccinated, "I'd say for the most part, you don't need to wear a mask outdoors."

Experts have generally refrained from giving a definitive timeline of when everyone can return to mask-free living, as the coronavirus situation is constantly evolving. But at this point, the U.S. seems to be (finger's very crossed!) on a path of gradually cutting back on face mask mandates. But that doesn't mean you should stop taking precautions just yet — better yet, please don't.