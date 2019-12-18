Sex and Love

Get your sex questions answered and spice up your relationship with these sex tips. Plus, check out some relationship advice for a healthier and better love life.

Most Recent

Should You Confront Your Friend About Their Shady Dating Behavior?
Brendan Morais may have some explaining to do over his Bachelor In Paradise love triangle involving Natasha Parker and Pieper James.
What's the Difference Between an STI and STD?
Out with the D, in with the I.
Relationship Experts Decode Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Intimate PDA at the Met Gala
Bennifer 2.0 also made their red carpet debut last week.
Annie Murphy of 'Schitt's Creek' Wants You to Consider — and Question — All Your Birth Control Options
The actress is opening up about her roller coaster of a journey to find the best form of contraception for her.
50 Dirty 'Never Have I Ever' Questions That'll Help You Get to Know Each Other's Sexy Side
Use it as a playful, exploratory bit of foreplay.
The Potential Red Flags In a Relationship You Need to Know About
They're not definitive signs you need to break up ASAP, but these red flags in a relationship are worth investigating.
More Sex and Love

Exactly Why Hotel Sex Is So Amazing — and How to Make the Most of It
A sex and relationship therapist shares her take on why getting away can be amazing for getting off.
What Does Polysexual Mean?
Not to be confused with polyamory, polysexuality is a sexual orientation that just might be more common than you think.
TikTok Activists Are Fighting Back Against the Extreme Texas Abortion Law
How to Use Kundalini Yoga to Awaken Your Sex Life
This Vibrator Bundle Is the Only Deal You Need to Shop This Labor Day
A Relationship Therapist Weighs In On the 'Spark' vs. 'Checking Boxes' Debate

The Best Vacation Spots for Couples In the U.S.

Whether you're looking for thrilling ATV adventures in the backwoods or sipping Mai Tais by the pool, there's a trip for you.

All Sex and Love

This Ribbed, Waterproof Vibrator Can Be Used In So Many Pleasure-Inducing Ways
This Bendable Vibrator with 6 Motors Will 'Send You to Heaven and Back'
I Have a Drawer Full of Vibrators, But This Is the Only One I've Been Reaching For
How to Set Boundaries with Anyone In Your Life
Astrology Says 'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston and Fiancé Blake Moynes Were Always Meant to Be
'The Bachelorette' Is Schooling the Masses In Gaslighting 101
I Give Myself a Vaginal Muscle Massage Every Day with the Help of This Tool
If You Struggle to Orgasm, Shoppers Say This Sex Toy Will Help You Finish In 60 Seconds
How to Reclaim Your Relationship with Your Pubes
Why I Refuse to Label My Sexuality
Newborn Diseases Every Pregnant Person Needs on Their Radar
The Best Sex Toy Cleaners You Can Buy
This Clinical Sexologist Has Some Strong Feelings About Netflix's Sex/Life
Why You Have a Sore Vagina After Sex — and What to Do About It
What's the Deal with the 'Anti-Sex' Beds In the Olympic Village?
It Took Me Until Age 32 to Live Fully As My Polyamorous, Bisexual Self — and I'm a Sex Therapist
These Fourth of July Vibrator Sales Will Bring the Fireworks Into the Bedroom
The Best First Date Ideas for Every Zodiac Sign
What Does It Really Mean to Be Sex Positive?
Reading Queer Memoirs Helped Connect Me to the LGBTQ+ Community — Here Are 11 I Recommend
It Took Me 20 Years to Finally Become a Proud Gay Husband and Father
Peloton's Jess King On Coming Out and the Importance of Proudly Repping the LGBTQ+ Community
This Sleek New Dating and Networking App Aims to Connect the Wellness-Minded
This Rabbit Vibrator Gives 'Way Too Many Orgasms to Count' — and It's On Sale for $21
Why This Therapist Thinks It's Okay to Ghost People Sometimes
Load More
