5 Health Reasons to Make Time for Cuddling

Snuggle up with your main squeeze—and not just for sweetness' sake

By Ysolt Usigan
November 28, 2011
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement

Next time your guy gets on your case about cuddle time-he says he's too hot, needs his space, doesn't feel like relaxing-present the evidence. Research suggests that there's more to cuddling than meets the eye. Lovey-dovey'ness aside, the health benefits of cuddling will surely convince him to make time for it.

Reason 1: It Feels Good

Cuddling releases oxytocin, which is also known as the feel-good hormone. "It increases overall happiness," says psychologist, physical therapist, and author of bestseller A Happy You: Your Ultimate Prescription for Happiness Elizabeth Lombardo.

"Cuddling, holding, and sexual play releases chemicals, like oxytocin, in the brain that create a sense of well-being and happiness," says Dr. Renee Horowitz, an ob-gyn who recently opened the Center for Sexual Wellness in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Cuddling can also release endorphins, which is the chemical released after a good workout or when you eat chocolate, Horowitz adds, which contributes to that great feeling.

Reason 2: It Makes You Feel Sexy

The most obvious benefit to cuddling is getting close to your partner in the physical sense. Cuddling can lead to fun sexy time or relaxing and loving time post sexual intercourse, but there's also a chemical plus.

"There is also the release of dopamine, which is an excitatory hormone that increases sexual desire," Horowitz says. Plus, studies show that sex is healthy for fitness and mental reasons, too. So it's a win-win.

Reason 3: It Reduces Stress and Blood Pressure

Stress management coach and holistic therapist Catherine A. Connors reminds how physical contact with others can help to reduce stress. "Hugging, kissing, or more physical acts of touch increases oxytocin levels, which is a 'bonding' hormone-this chemical reaction can help to reduce blood pressure, which in turn reduces the risk of heart disease, but it can also help to reduce stress and anxiety," Connors says.

Reason 4: It Bonds Women with Babies and Partners

According to Dr. Fran Walfish, celebrity doctor and author, cuddling is healthy for people because of the obvious factor of emotional attachment. "Oxytocin is a neuropeptide that is closely linked to childbirth and breastfeeding, and a recent study shows that it has a biological role in bonding between mother and baby," she says. "The study, led by Lane Strathearn, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine, shows that women raised with insecure attachment themselves are more likely to have difficulty forming secure attachments with their children (and partners)."

It's healthy to want to be close. "Too little or too much is not good. Observe and explore your own personal comfort zone. You will be a better communicator with your partner on how much feels good and when it gets too close for comfort," Walfish says. "Your goal is to find a balance between your comfort zone and needs along with your partner's.

Reason 5: It Helps You Communicate Better

According to David Klow, a marriage and family therapist in Chicago who works with many couples on how to improve intimacy in their lives, reminds us of one great benefit of cuddling and non-erotic physical touch. Most couples in marital therapy complain about communication issues, Klow says. "Most people want to feel understood, and communication is the vehicle by which they transmit understanding and empathy. Non-verbal communication can be a very powerful way to say to your partner, ‘I get you,'" he says. "Cuddling is a way of saying, ‘I know how you feel.' It allows us to feel known by our partner in ways that words can't convey."

Klow suggests thinking of cuddling as a form of communication that can help couples have a more rich relationship.

    • By Ysolt Usigan

    Comments (3)

    Anonymous
    March 27, 2021
    Hello my name is Martha Keith, Am here to testify of a great and powerful spell caster named Dr. Sunny, I was so confused and devastated when my Husband left me for another woman. I needed him back desperately because I loved him so much. So I contacted this great love spell caster for help. He helped me cast a return love spell on my husband and just within 20hours my husband came back to me begging for my forgiveness. Dr Sunny released him to know how much I loved and wanted him back. And He also opened his eyes to picture how much love we have shared together. As I am writing this testimony right now I am the happiest woman on earth. I want to recommend this great spell caster to anyone that truly needs an urgent solution to a love break up Email him at {solutioncentre911@gmail.com}  call orwhatsapp Dr via his whats-app no: +2349056393169
    Anonymous
    September 2, 2019
    Thank you Dr.Unity for the great work you did for me when my lover broke my heart. Dr.Unity was able to bring my lover that left for about 2 months came back to me within 48 hours. Contact Dr.Unity on drunity08@gmail.com or better still you can give Dr.Unity, call or text on WhatsApp +918586081479 for a better understanding for what i just said about her. Thanks My Spiritual Mother!
    Anonymous
    July 13, 2018
    Hello my name is Lauren i'm from USA i want to testify of a great and powerful spell caster my husband left me and the kids for 2 weeks when i called him he didn't pick up when he came back home the 3rd week he told me he wanted a divorce i was so sad i cried all night he left again i was so lonely the next day i was searching for something online when i found a spell caster called Priest Ade who have helped so many people with their problems so i contacted him with my problems he told me it will take 24hrs and my husband will be back to me i did every thing he told me to do and the next day my husband came back kneeling and begging he canceled the divorce we are now happy together Priest Ade can help you too Email him at ancientspiritspellcast@yahoo.com or ancientspiritspellcast@gmail.com Blogs: https://relationshipspell.blogspot.com Website http://ancientspiritspellcast.website2.me WhatsApp +2347059715465
    Advertisement
    © Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com