Lubrication is essential for pleasurable sex. In fact, not getting wet enough down there can make intercourse straight-up hurt. And sure, there are plenty of lubes in drugstores and even your kitchen cabinet (hello, coconut oil) that can provide a temporary fix or vaginal dryness treatment. But still, if you've been experiencing vaginal dryness more than usual, you probably want to figure out why, stat. So, what causes vaginal dryness, exactly? One of these six problems is likely to blame, according to Lauren Streicher, M.D., author of Love Sex Again.

Your Mood

"Sex is mental as well as physical — especially for women," says Dr. Streicher. "If you're very stressed or sad, the last thing you'll want to do is have sex, so you're going to have a hard time getting aroused and you'll notice a decrease in your lubrication." When your mood returns to normal (whatever that might be for you), so should your sexual function. Until then, however, consider using lube. Self-consciousness about your body can also trigger vaginal dryness during sex, adds renowned sex therapist Sabitha Pillai-Friedman, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Human Sexuality Program at Widener University. (And while — friendly reminder! — your body is beautiful just the way it is, if you need a little help boosting confidence in the bedroom, these sex positions can help.)

Past Experiences

Dr. Streicher often sees patients who think their vaginal dryness is making sex hurt, but, in fact, the discomfort came first. When sex is painful for whatever reason, your body responds by going into "defense mode," says Dr. Streicher. Your pelvic muscles contract (to block penetration) and your vaginal tissue begins to dry up. Sometimes, this can become a recurring problem, even once the sex stops hurting. Treatments such as biofeedback therapy — essentially learning how to control some of your body's functions, according to the Mayo Clinic — can help; see your doctor to discuss options. (See more: 4 Important Things to Know About Your Pelvic Floor)

Certain Medications

Antihistamines (e.g. Benadryl) work by drying out your mucus membranes to help relieve allergy symptoms such as congestion and sneezing, but they also dry out your vagina, says Dr. Streicher. The same is likely true for decongestants (e.g. Sudafed), she says, though they've been less well studied. Luckily, once you stop taking the meds vaginal dryness during sex should go away. Talk about an easy enough vaginal dryness treatment.

Birth Control

Most folks know that birth control pills can cause issues such as weight gain, low libido, and acne. But between 3 and 5 percent of women on low-dose birth control pills experience vaginal dryness, says Dr. Streicher. And while there's no one answer to the question, "what causes vaginal dryness?" if you're taking the pill and struggling with what feels like the Sahara down there, chat with your doc about other BC options, such as an IUD (which, BTW, might actually be the best form of birth control for you).

Your Cycle

Menopause, and the resulting shortfall in sex hormones (think: estrogen), can be a huge trigger for vaginal dryness, says Dr. Streicher. The symptom tends to crop up at two times: after menopause and during perimenopause (when you're still menstruating, but are experiencing some of the hormone fluctuations characteristic of menopause). Don't think this could be the cause of your vaginal dryness during sex because you're not 50+? Think again. Early menopause is a very real phenomenon for many women, so you might not want to write off this potential culprit just yet. Instead, consider making an appointment with your doc — after all, they'll know how to best help you with vaginal dryness during sex, whether it's because of menopause or not. (See also: 3 Common Vaginal Skin Concerns That Can Happen As You Age — and How to Tackle Them)

Different Soaps