6 Ways a Long-Distance Relationship Makes You More In Love

Say the words "long-distance relationship" to any couple and thoughts of of time zone troubles and four-hour phone calls send chills down their spines. When you're in love, it's hard to imagine not seeing your sweetie regularly.

But most of us will find ourselves in an LDR at some point. In recent years, an estimated 14 million couples in the U.S. consider their relationship as being long distance and 75 percent of all currently engaged couples said that their relationship had included distance at some point. This isn't the craziest thing to imagine — between texts, DMs, and Facetime, sometimes it feels like we are more in touch with our cross-country BFF than our Sunday brunch pals. A 2013 study from the Pew Research Center reported that almost a quarter of all relationships have an online element that keeps things going. But according to a new batch of research, being in love from a distance can even help your relationship, not hurt it. That's right: Long-distance love actually has some perks. (Related: How to Make a Long-Distance Work)