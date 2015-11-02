The 7 Different Types of Infidelity

When most people think of cheating, the first thing that comes to mind is sex. But physical infidelity isn't the only type of cheating. In fact, a recent Norwegian study in the journal

Personality and Individual Differences

found that women are more likely to be upset by an emotional affair than a physical one.

Say whaaat? "When it comes to procreation, a woman needs a man who is invested in her offspring," says psychologist Tracy Thomas, Ph.D. "Being physically intimate with another woman doesn't detract from that investment, but forming an emotional attachment to another woman does."

Of course, that doesn't make physical infidelity any better (or worse) than emotional infidelity. But it does raise the question of what, exactly, constitutes as cheating. One definition: "Secrecy is a good litmus test—if you wouldn't tell your partner about the interaction, no matter how 'innocent' you think it is, you're having an affair," says clinical psychologist Alicia H. Clark. Other ways you could be cheating? Here are seven.