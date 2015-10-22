11 Health Benefits of Sex That Have Nothing to Do with an Orgasm
A Good Sex Life = Good Health
A good sex life is evidence of good health, says Lauren Streicher, M.D., an ob-gyn, assistant clinical professor at Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine, and author of Sex Rx: Hormones, Health, and Your Best Sex Ever. "Sex lowers blood pressure, boosts relationship satisfaction, and increases your quality of life," she says.
Sex can have serious healing power, too; science shows sex can help ease the pains of plenty of health conditions, from migraines to period cramps. And while we can't say for sure that getting frisky is the cure, it can't hurt to try! Here, the top health benefits of sex – and how to score them.
It Can Help Kick Kidney Stones to the Curb
After hearing them described as being "more painful than childbirth," it's no mystery why people are desperate to find help for kidney stones. And a study in the Journal of Urology found what may be the most fun cure ever: Regular sex could help "spontaneously dissolve" painful stones and prevent new ones from forming.
The bummer here is that this study was done in men. But Sherry Ross, M.D., an ob-gyn and women's health expert in Santa Monica, California, says, "the benefit was in the release of nitrous oxide during sex as it relaxed the ureter muscles, allowing more room for the stones to pass, and women release nitrous oxide as well." (Meaning, the results may hold true for women, too.)
Dr. Streicher disagrees, saying that the anatomical differences between men and women — men ejaculate through the same tube they pee through; women obviously don't — make it unlikely to be helpful. Either way, if you're prone to kidney stones, this health benefit of sex is something to consider. Although Dr. Streicher adds that if you're in acute pain, skip the sex and head straight to your doctor. (Wait, can roller coasters really help you pass kidney stones?)
Sex Can Boost Your Mood
"Sex can make you happier, no question," says Dr. Streicher. But she adds that depression and sex can be a vicious cycle. "It's hard to say which comes first. Being depressed can lead to a loss of libido, as can some anti-depressant medications," she explains. "But not having sex when you want it can also be depressing." So can you romp the blues away? Maybe. A small Scottish study found that getting frisky reduced levels of stress and other negative emotions.
Dr. Ross adds that the hormones released during sex — dopamine and serotonin — are known as "the happy hormones" for their ability to boost mood. However, one of the signs of major depression is losing interest in things you used to love, sex included. So while sex might be a temporary mood booster, if you feel chronically sad and disinterested in the act, you should see a doctor.
Sex Can Relieve a Migraine
Migraines are notorious for two things: being the worst pain imaginable and being basically incurable. But a study published in the journal Cephalalgia turned the "Not tonight, honey, I have a headache" adage on its head. Researchers found that one-third of women who had sex during a migraine (brave souls!) got relief from their crushing headache.
The idea behind this health benefit of sex: An orgasm interrupts the pain pathway. Dr. Ross explains that an orgasm releases powerful endorphins which work as natural painkillers, and adds that sex causes blood vessels to dilate, which has been shown to reduce some types of headaches.
It Can Help Prevent a Cold
A surprising health benefit of sex: It may ward off the common cold, according to a study published in the journal Physiology and Biology. Researchers found that people who had sex several times a week had lower levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, and higher levels of immunoglobulin-A, an indication of a healthy immune system. Prevention may be the key word here though. Dr. Ross notes that once you're really sick, you should focus on resting, not sexing. "You don't want to risk spreading the illness to your partner — not to mention you probably won't want to have sex between all the coughing, sneezing, and snot." (Related: Can You Get Coronavirus from Having Sex?)
Sex Can Calm Menstrual Cramps
Curled up on the bed, cuddling with a hot water bottle is probably the least sexy position — but getting down may be the key to getting your cramps to lighten up, says Dr. Ross. "It's all related to the process of relaxation," she explains. "Sexual arousal, even without an orgasm, increases blood flow, which helps smooth muscles (involved in those pesky pains) relax." (These exercises can help relieve your menstrual pain too.)
It Can Help Incontinence
Do you pee a little every time you do jumping jacks at the gym? If so, you're not alone — it's one of the most common complaints women report, says Dr. Ross. But according to research put out by the American College of Physicians, learning to control and strengthen your pelvic muscles is the the best way to help turn off the sprinklers.
And there's a happy bonus — women with a stronger pelvic floor have better sex, says Dr. Streicher. However, she cautions that this doesn't work for all cases of incontinence, especially more severe ones, where sex can even make the problem worse. So if kegels aren't fixing the leak — or if you have any pain during sex — she recommends a check-in with your gynecologist. (Related: What Every Woman Should Know About Her Pelvic Floor)
Sex Can Help You Finally Fall Asleep
Good news for night owls: "Orgasm is nature's sleep aid," says Dr. Ross. Orgasm releases a powerful dose of oxytocin, also known as "the cuddle hormone," which can help you feel relaxed and soothe you into dreamland. Additionally, a study published in the Journal of Women's Health found that estrogen increases after sex and women with higher estrogen levels slept better. And don't stress if you don't climax — Dr. Ross says the act of intimacy still can release the hormones, so you can get this health benefit of sex even if you don't O.
It Can Cut Your Risk of Heart Disease
Do people who have a lot of sex have stronger hearts, or do people with strong hearts have more sex? Dr. Streicher says it's impossible to say that one causes the other. But according to a study published in the American Journal of Cardiology, men who had a sexy romp twice a week slashed their risk of a heart attack by 50 percent. And Dr. Ross thinks the results are consistent for women as well: "Sex is exercise, it's basically a mini-workout, and exercise is great for your heart." (See: How Many Calories Does Sex Burn?)
And that leads into another physical health benefit of sex: It can help your muscles and cells stay strong. Like a good workout, sex gets your blood pumping and raises your heart rate. “Blood flow is increased to the muscles, tissues, and cells throughout your body, supplying them with oxygen and nutrients,” says Alyssa Dweck, M.D., a gynecologist and an adjunct professor at New York Medical College. “The vagina lubricates, your heart beats faster and stronger, and your whole body benefits.”
Sex Can Make You Feel Younger for Longer
When you’re having sex, your body may be more likely to keep your reproductive system humming, so you’ll enter menopause later, according to researchers from University College London. Data from nearly 3,000 women over 10 years showed that those who had sex weekly were up to 28 percent less likely to enter menopause during that time period than those who didn’t. This health benefit of sex may be an evolutionary trade-off, says study author Megan Arnot. If you’re not having sex, there’s no chance of you getting pregnant, so your body may “decide” to shut down reproduction. (Related: What You Need to Know About Early Menopause)
It Can Boost Your Brainpower
Having sex at least once a week may improve your cognitive abilities through the years, study findings suggest. Researchers from Coventry University in England surveyed people over age 50 about their sexual habits and then gave them a standardized test used to measure brain functions. Participants who had sex regularly scored higher in verbal and visuospatial abilities. This health benefit of sex may be because of increased dopamine secretion during sex — previous research has linked the neurotransmitter with better brain function in that age group. (If you want to make ~sexy time~ a more regular thing, here's how to ask your partner for it.)
It'll Help You Feel Refreshed
Sex gives you a relaxing reset. When you’re constantly stressed (thanks, overthinking!), the sympathetic nervous system that controls your fight-or-flight response dominates; the parasympathetic system, which oversees relaxation, is less effective. “High-intensity exercise can make the sympathetic nervous system respond so that it triggers a strong recovery reaction, which allows the parasympathetic system to take over,” says Tierney Lorenz, Ph.D., the director of the Women, Immunity, and Sexual Health lab at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. “Research suggests that an orgasm functions like vigorous exercise, pushing the sympathetic system to one of the highest levels of activation it can safely sustain, followed by a powerful parasympathetic, or calming, response.”