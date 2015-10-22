11 Health Benefits of Sex That Have Nothing to Do with an Orgasm

After hearing them described as being "more painful than childbirth," it's no mystery why people are desperate to find help for kidney stones. And a study in the Journal of Urology found what may be the most fun cure ever: Regular sex could help "spontaneously dissolve" painful stones and prevent new ones from forming.

The bummer here is that this study was done in men. But Sherry Ross, M.D., an ob-gyn and women's health expert in Santa Monica, California, says, "the benefit was in the release of nitrous oxide during sex as it relaxed the ureter muscles, allowing more room for the stones to pass, and women release nitrous oxide as well." (Meaning, the results may hold true for women, too.)

Dr. Streicher disagrees, saying that the anatomical differences between men and women — men ejaculate through the same tube they pee through; women obviously don't — make it unlikely to be helpful. Either way, if you're prone to kidney stones, this health benefit of sex is something to consider. Although Dr. Streicher adds that if you're in acute pain, skip the sex and head straight to your doctor. (Wait, can roller coasters really help you pass kidney stones?)