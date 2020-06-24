Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Waitlists, sell-outs, and wish lists have become the unanimous signal that an item lives up to the hype and needs to be in your possession ASAP. After all, there’s something extra appealing about a product that everyone wants—especially when it’s a sex toy.

That’s why Amazon’s “Most Wished For Sex Toys” list should be the first stop in your search for a new vibrator. ICYDK, Amazon curates lists of the site’s most-wanted products (translation: those most often added to wishlists and registries by Amazon shoppers), including sexual wellness items, in one place and these lists are updated daily. One toy has been, ahem, dominating the top spot for weeks: the Acmeros Rabbit Vibrator (Buy It, $29, amazon.com).

The coveted pick is a rabbit vibrator, which means it has a large shaft for internal stimulation and a smaller attachment (that looks like bunny ears) for external stimulation. When used together, these can create an extra satisfying blended orgasm, as sex educator Annabelle Knight previously told Shape. (Yep, there are tons of different types of orgasms, including anal orgasms.)

The toy sets itself apart from other rabbit vibrators with a few small details: It uses two separate motors (in the shaft and attachment) for powerful vibrations from tip to, well, tip, in all nine vibration modes. The shaft is also bendable and has an under-cut end, so it almost effortlessly glides in without disrupting the ~mood~. Even the “rabbit ears” are special: They point away from the body and hug the clitoris for serious stimulation. What’s more, the LED lights on the toy color-coordinate to the vibration pattern, so you can help partners easily find your favorite mode.

But the perks of this vibrator go beyond a satisfying O. It's completely waterproof, so you can take it in the bath or shower without worrying about accidental water damage. The practically streamlined silicone construction is easy to clean—a plus considering reviewers say you’ll “want a towel" after using it. Not to mention, the vibrator has a magnetic charging port, meaning there's no place to insert a charging cable, and thus no nooks or crannies that require extra cleaning time. (Related: These are the 14 Best Vibrators to Use with a Partner)

Okay, seriously, is this toy in your cart yet? If not, these customer reviews are sure to make you want to seal the deal.

One 5-star reviewer wrote: “Not only is it a one-of-a-kind experience to use, but one of the best big O's I've had in a while. The clitoris stimulation is on point and the width and length is perfect. Girls watch out—because you might need a towel nearby! If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind experience, I would highly recommend this.”

“Holy grail,” another raved. “Ladies do yourself a favor. 17 seconds may be a new record.”

And the review that will have you clicking confirm order: “Bruh. I typically never write reviews, but Y’ALL! For starters, I’m really cheap, but for $30 you’re getting your money’s. When I tell you I was shaking... sis, I was having an exorcism. Stop searching. Just buy it.”