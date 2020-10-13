This Clit Suction Toy Is Even ‘Better Than Oral Sex’ — and It’s Nearly Half Off Today

Amazon Prime Day isn’t just a chance to score Instant Pots, Apple Watches, or a NordicTrack on major sale. It’s also an opportunity to add some excitement to your solo sex sessions by scooping up one of Amazon’s top-rated clit suction toys at a major discount: the Womanizer Pro 40 (Buy It, $69, was $129, amazon.com).
Already a favorite of more than 800 reviewers, the popular toy skips traditional vibrations in favor of a patented air technology that stimulates the clitoris without actually touching it. Instead, it uses changes in air pressure to create a gentle suction that mimics oral sex — but even better. (Want to know more? Check out our roundup of the best clit suction toys.)
The toy has six intensity levels, so you can please without overstimulating your body. Reviewers suggest newbies stick with the lower range as they adjust to the new sensation, but say the highest options are great for a rapid-fire solo session. Better yet, the company legitimately offers a success rate guarantee: 95 percent of users climax within 5 minutes of using the toy. (Um, sign me up!)
And there’s even more to love: The rechargeable toy is waterproof and comes in four different color options. It also packs enough charge to make it through up to two hours of continuous play, and comes with a two-year warranty. Plus, it’s super easy to clean from the stimulating head to handle. (PSA: Here’s how to properly clean your sex toys.)
In fact, the only really downfall of the Womanizer is its price point — and Prime Day dropped it by 47 percent. That means you can snag one of the world’s most popular sex toys at a fraction of the price.
Of course, no one expects you to make the purchase without double-checking the reviews. Luckily, a few convincing customers will make this an easy decision. Keep reading for some of the best reviews on Amazon, but hustle — this deal is limited to Prime Day and will disappear at 11:59 p.m. PT on October 14.
“I work in an adult store, and have tried just about every toy you can imagine,” says one reviewer. “I prefer the Womanizer Pro40 over my magic wand. [It] not only gets me off faster, but it also doesn't overstimulate the nerves. The sensation feels what I can only describe as a blow job for the clitoris. It's not quite a suction, but it feels amazing, and as stated doesn't numb you out (which is shocking considering how intense the orgasms it produces are).There is nothing I don't like about this product. Get one. NOW.”
“OH. MY. GOD. I was not expecting to love this product at all. I'm a traditional vibrator person usually but The Womanizer puts everything else to shame. I orgasmed within 45 seconds and, not only that, had the most intense orgasm of my life. This product is worth the price tag. I honestly don't know how I lived life before this,” wrote an equally satisfied shopper.
Another reviewer raved: “This is my third or fourth toy, and my last. Who’s idea was this? I could kiss them… after I catch my breath.”
Finally, a satisfied shopper summed it all up, “It's designed to mimic oral sex, but in my opinion, it's 50,000 times better. I've been using my womanizer(s) almost daily for nearly a year, and it's never failed to give me an intense, toe-curling climax. There should be a religion about this.”
