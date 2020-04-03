The term arousal oil may leave little to the imagination…err, it must encourage arousal, right? But what if we told you this sex stimulant also increases the intensity of your orgasm while decreasing the time it takes to achieve the big O? That's right, while arousal oils are frequently celebrated for their ability to increase blood flow to the erogenous zones, heighten sensitivity and trigger natural lubrication, the bigger picture is—dare we say it?—a better sex life.

Note: Arousal oil is not lube. While lubricants are used internally to mimic the wetness of your body, arousal oils are used externally to enhance natural lubrication. (See: Everything You Need to Know About Lube)

"Think of them as the foreplay oil to increase your sex drive," says Rebecca Alvarez Story, licensed sexologist and founder of Bloomi, an online marketplace for clean hygiene and sexual wellness products. Alvarez Story explains that the most common sexual complaint among women in the U.S. is low desire, which translates to low arousal. "The way female sexual function typically works is desire, arousal, orgasm, resolution," she says. So, when you're lacking desire or arousal, it's unlikely you'll reach orgasm, says adds. And that's where these arousal oils come in.

"The labia minora (under the labia majora) and the vagina are lined with a protective layer of mucous membrane that helps to keep the tissue moist," explains Alvarez Story. "The labia minora is also rich in nerve endings and blood vessels, so when you become sexually aroused, the area becomes engorged and feels good to the touch. Thanks to the mucosal layer, the labia minora secretes natural oils that keep the skin slippery and the vagina releases natural lubrication internally." That mucosal layer (similar to the inside of your nose or mouth) can also absorb anything that's applied topically—so by applying a stimulant, you can increase blood flow to the clitoris and vulva tissue to help naturally build, and even intensify, your orgasm. Arousal oils contain ingredients ranging from botanical aphrodisiacs (like damiana) to CBD compounds, which work to stimulate blood flow and heighten sensitivity in different ways.

Think of these arousal oils as liquid libido.

And while categorized as oils, it's important to note that not all arousal products are oil-based. Some are water-based gels, lotions, or spreadable balms. If you're using latex condoms, you'll want to make sure you don't use an oil-based product. "Oils rupture latex condoms," says Harin Padma-Nathan, M.D., sexual health expert, chief medical officer of MANNA Molecular Science, and scientist behind Viagra. "You want safe ingredients but also ones that enable the use of a condom and the facilitation of safe sex." You can use oil-based products with non-latex condoms, like polyurethane.

That said, arousal oils are also great for solo use. If you're masturbating without toys, the base of the liquid doesn't necessarily matter; however, if you're using toys, it's best to only use water-based products with silicone toys, because oil-based products with any silicone or latex devices can break down the toy material, says Alvarez Story. You can use oil-based lubes or arousal oils with glass, metal, or crystal toys.

Whether you're applying these solo or with a partner, the following arousal products are sure to take your climax to new heights. Below are five distinct products and how exactly they enhance your orgasm.

Formulated as a blend of organic oils and botanical aphrodisiacs, Bloomi Arousal Oil is designed to feel good during foreplay, while physiologically stimulating desire. As an oil-based product, Bloomi Arousal Oil isn't compatible with condoms or silicone toys, but the organic oils have special benefits of their own, like pumpkin seed oil (which contains L-arginine, an amino acid that boosts circulation) and ginger root oil, both of which stimulate blood flow. "Anything that promotes blood flow will help a woman self lubricate," says Alvarez Story. The botanical ingredients include damiana, a wild shrub renowned as a natural aphrodisiac, angelica root, which also increases circulation, and wolfberry, which may improve sexual stamina and overall sexual desire. Use a few pumps on the inner thigh and vulva area to get started.

Also referred to as an intimate massage oil, this coconut-oil based product is created from broad-spectrum CBD and nine plant-based aphrodisiacs known for their positive symbiosis with cannabinoids. Awaken is Foria's first zero-THC product (yes, they make a "weed lube" with THC and people are obsessed), using CBD from hemp to decrease muscular tension during sexual activity. Tension is often an orgasm inhibitor, as the vaginal muscle can't fully expand to allow for comfortable intercourse; less tension permits less pain and more pleasure. And, though it's pleasurable for use anywhere on the body, when applied directly to the labia, Awaken's organic cinnamon helps increase body temperature and blood flow, while peppermint oil may feel physically cooling and could even help you reach multiple orgasms since it offers a range of sensations that compound and linger post-climax. Since this product is oil-based, it's also not compatible with latex condoms. (More here: Everything to Know About CBD Lube)

Their directions say it all: "Massage. Lick. Purr." An added benefit of this full-spectrum CBD oil is its natural warming sensation (thank you, cinnamon!), which increases pleasure and heightens sensation during foreplay. Apply a couple spritzes with your fingers or have your partner get creative; with key ingredients like cinnamon and coconut oil, this product tastes good and is safe to ingest in small amounts too, so they can always use more than their finger. By now, you may be able to recognize that due to its coconut oil base, this Love Oil is not compatible with latex condoms.

This sexual wellness product is brought to you by MANNA Molecular Science; a scientifically-backed cannabinoid therapeutics company. "At long last, we have a female Viagra-like lotion," says Dr. Padma-Nathan. He explains that the distinct formulation of Vella enables effective drug delivery to the smooth muscles inside the vagina. The smooth muscle consists of nerve endings that, once relaxed, permit vaginal distension (aka enlargement) during sexual arousal, along with natural lubrication. So, topically applying the CBD-based lotion (best applied 15 minutes before sexual activity), encourages the smooth muscle to relax, thus jumpstarting arousal as the vagina naturally dilates and self-lubricates. An added bonus? Vella is compatible with condoms and completely paraben-free.

Nicknamed "the liquid vibrator," this gel-like product creates a warm tingling or buzzing sensation that lasts up to 45 minutes. Developed with 100-percent natural, botanical ingredients and oils, including sweet almond oil, rosemary oil extract, and cinnamon, Sensuva ON Arousal Oil is ideal for foreplay and oral sex. If you really love the warming sensation you can even apply it throughout the day. Though it's not a guarantee, the combination of natural stimulators and its unique sensation heightens sensitivity around the clitoris for what could prompt multiple orgasms. Apply a couple drops five minutes before playtime and add liberally if desired. (Not safe for use with latex condoms.)

