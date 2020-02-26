If you and your partner are kink newbies, you might want to do a little homework, recommends Daniel Sayant, founder of NSFW, a New York City club hosting sex-positive events and workshops. You might hire a professional Dominatrix to give you and your partner a private lesson on how to use certain toys, play with power, and do things like spank, choke, whip, flog, or paddle in the safest way possible, he says. (BTW, here's What It's Like to Be a Dominatrix, According to 4 Pros)

"Many sex shops also offer intro to BDSM classes, which can help you master your Inner Master," he says. "There are also some great online tutorials (like Watts the Safeword) and books (like Playing Well with Others by Lee Harrington and Mollena Williams) about how to safely get into BDSM."

At the very least, before any BDSM play, you should definitely discuss boundaries, fantasies you're looking to explore, and agree to a red/yellow system for slowing down the action or bringing it to a stop, says Sayant. "Negotiate with your partner ahead of time, then read their body reactions and check in with them throughout the play," he says. If you're not sure how to check-in, simply asking, "Can I...?" before you try something, "How does this feel?" while trying something new, or "How are you feeling?" throughout the play will do the trick.

Good news: "It's okay not to be an expert from the beginning. Learning things together strengthens relationships and leads to happier kinksters," says Sayant. Cheers to that.