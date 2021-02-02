Hot Take: Grinding Is the Most Underrated Sex Act

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Last week during a Zoom birthday celebration, I was mid-professing my love for bump-and-grind hookup action when I noticed some nose-turning happening on the screen. My friends weren't being judgmental, exactly, but many had taken on the kind of bored expression I reserve for whenever The Bachelor franchise comes up in conversation. Apparently, most of my pals left grinding behind in high school, along with thin-strip eyebrows, slap bracelets, and disc CDs.

While every pleasure-seeker is welcome to their own opinions and preferences, (*insert Carrie Bradshaw voice*) I couldn't help but wonder: "Are people actively short-changing their pleasure by leaving grinding in the past?"

Obviously, I had a hunch the answer was a big fat YES. But I'm a professional sex journalist, so I took an investigative approach and talked to Taylor Sparks, erotic educator and founder of Organic Loven, as well as other pleasure-seekers who've kept the act in their sexual repertoires long after they'd first read The Catcher In The Rye.

Uh, What Do You Mean By... Grinding?

Before we can dive into my thesis statement (that grinding is the best and most underrated sex-tivity), let's get on the same page about what grinding even is. Really, grinding is any sex act where at least one person is stimulating their external genitals on something or someone.

It can be enjoyed alone using a pillow, the arm of the couch, your own knuckles, or a stuffed animal, says Sparks. Or, it can be enjoyed with a partner. During partnered play, grinding can look like genital-on-genital rubbing, with or without clothes. But, it can also look like genital-on-thigh, genital-on-hip, etc., rubbing, she says.

Grinding can also be known as outercourse, coital alignment, tribadism (vulva-on-vulva grinding), or heavy petting. When all parties involved are fully clothed, it's also dubbed dry humping, while when all parties are fully naked and rubbing their genitals together, it's known as scissoring. In what world would a sex act that's not worth enjoying have that many nicknames? (It wouldn't!)

Why Grinding Sex Rocks

Two words: Clitoral stimulation. Did you know 73 percent of vulva owners either need clitoral stimulation to orgasm or have better orgasms with clitoral stim? "Grinding gives vulva owners the clitoral stimulation most need to orgasm," agrees Sparks.

Personally, I enjoy grinding because I enjoy clitoral stimulation, but my glans clitoris (that's the external portion) is very sensitive. If the little bud is stimulated too much, too fast, suddenly the entire situation becomes a delicate dance of avoiding my clit. Not exactly pleasurable. However, grinding — specifically, clothed grinding — provides a consistent hum of pressure that feels oh-so-good against my clit and manages to do so without overstimulating it.

Sparks adds that the G-spot can also be (indirectly) stimulated by grinding. "The G-spot sits right underneath and behind the pubic bone, so putting pressure on the pubic mound can stimulate that area and offer a really erotic sensation."

For the record: Grinding can also feel good for people with penises, too. It makes sense if you think about it: What do a hand job, oral sex, and penetrative intercourse have in common? They all involve stimulating the external portion of the penis. "Because rubbing and grinding also involve stimulating the external portion of the penis, they too can be very stimulating for a penis owner," says Sparks. If penis owners have not been circumcised, "the back and forth motion of grinding can also move the foreskin up and down the penis in a way that can be incredibly stimulating."

In addition to feeling good, grinding is what Theo, 26, a trans man calls "period-sex proof," which is why he loves the position so much. "My period gives me gender dysphoria," he explains. (Gender dysphoria is when someone experiences distress over their biological sex or genitals not being the same as their gender identity.) As such, he doesn't like engaging in any unclothed sex acts when he's menstruating. "Grinding sex allows me to keep all of my clothes on during that time of the month, and still receive pleasure," he says. "Plus, I usually orgasm."

Dawson, 24, a transfeminine lesbian also credits the position with being identity-affirming for her. "Grinding with clothes on allows me to have orgasmic sex with someone (for instance, a one-night stand) without needing to have a really intimate conversation about my genitals, what I like them called, etc."

Meanwhile, Courtney, 32, a queer cisgender woman enjoys it because it's a lower risk activity. "I have herpes, and I'm not on antiretrovirals," she says. "When I think I may be about to having an outbreak, grinding with our underwear on is one of the ways my boyfriend and I continue having sex."

She's right: Grinding is a lower-risk sexual activity — but FTR, in certain circumstances, there is still some risk of STI transmission and pregnancy. If you're both clothed, the risk of STI transmission is basically zero. If, however, there's genital-to-genital contact it's possible for STIs to spread through skin-to-skin contact (HPV, herpes, syphilis, trichomoniasis) or sexual fluids (HPV, HSV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, HIV), too. (Related: Can STDs Go Away On Their Own?)

Pregnancy is possible anytime a person with testicles and a person with an ovary and uterus have penis-in-vagina intercourse. While grinding usually isn't synonymous with P-in-V, there aren't any grinding cops, so, if you want to quantify P-in-V as grinding — or use grinding as a precursor of P-in-V — I won't yuck your yum. Just be aware that pregnancy is possible if those aforementioned requirements are met.

How to Make Grinding Sex Feel Even Better

Trust, these five grinding tips will convert you — and your partner(s) — into fans, too.

1. Dress for the occasion.

"Different types of clothing fabric will generate different types of stimulation," says Sparks. What feels good to you will vary based on your individual preferences. Denim and corduroy, for example, lend themselves well to intense friction, as do any bottoms replete with seams. Silk, on the other hand, is best for an increased feeling of slipperiness against your bits, she says.

Personally, I like grinding while wearing stretchy leggings or sweats, which allow me to easily spread my legs, and get into a position that makes stimulating my hot-spots easier.

2. Add lube.

Don't let its nickname ("dry humping") keep you from adding a little store-bought wetness to your play! Personally, I like to add a little dab of lube between my labia to reduce the discomfort of friction between my downstairs lips. (See: Why Lube Makes Every Sex Scenario Better)

3. Bop in a butt plug.

While I haven't tried wearing a butt plug during grinding, Carter, 32, and his partner Hannah have. "Hannah wears a butt plug whenever we're going to a public event," says Carter. "That way when we sneak off to the coat closet or bathroom to get it on, we can do so with all of our clothes on, and she can still get off," he says. Hannah, he says, can't get off from clitoral stimulation alone, but can when she's being filled anally. (Related: The Best Anal Sex Toys, According to Sexperts)

4. Bring in a buzzy buddy.

Honestly, any type of vibrator can probably be used here, but I recommend wand vibrators.

Just last week I finished unwrapping a new Le Wand wand vibrator (Buy It, $140, babeland.com) when my boo came over. She reached for the glittery thing on my living room table (oh, the life of a sex writer) and turned it on. When I kissed her hello, she began using the buzzy thing on my back. As we continued kissing, she began dragging the wand down my body.

Eventually, she held the wand between our bodies while we bumped and humped against the other's fully-clothed bodies until, as the Trey Songz bop goes, the neighbor knew both our names.

5. Try standing grinding sex.

"Standing with your partner, and grinding with (or against) them, while one of you leans against the wall can be very sexy and satisfying," says Sparks. Basically, she recommends recreating the front-facing grinding dance position your middle and high school teachers didn't allow.