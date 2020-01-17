Hell yes! Turns out, a big O a day may be as useful of an Rx as an apple a day. From lower stress to more happy hormones to a stronger immune system, the benefits of orgasm go far beyond feeling more connected to your partner (although that's a big win, too).

Read up before you strip down, then go on and test the benefits of orgasm yourself — with or without a partner.

You'll Boost Your Immune System

Screw Emergen-C: Sex is the best way to prevent the common cold. Research has shown that one of the biggest health benefits of orgasm is that it boosts your immune system. A study of college students showed that those who had sex once or twice a week had immunoglobulin levels 30 percent higher than those who were abstinent. Just maybe don't have sex when you're sick...nobody wants to sneeze mid-romp and spread those germs around. (Related: Explore All of the Benefits of Orgasm with This Surprisingly Solid Reddit Sex Advice)

Your Pain Threshold Will Be Higher

You may not orgasm every single time you have sex, and that's totally fine. (Although, can we get a slow clap for this woman who made a resolution to have more Os with her partner?) Here's one reason to go for gold anyway: Another benefit of orgasm is that it produces a pain-blocking effect, so you won't be as sensitive to pain (like when you accidentally stub your toe on the way to the bathroom), says Beverly Whipple, Ph.D., a sex educator, researcher, counselor, and coauthor of The G Spot and Other Discoveries About Human Sexuality (Buy It, $16, amazon.com).

That said, there is one (kind of random) exception: "Women who eat a diet high in spicy foods don't always get the pain-blocking benefit because the capsaicin found in chili peppers prevents it from occurring," says Whipple. In other words, lay off the hot stuff. (If you want to spice it up in the bedroom instead, consider trying one of these best sex positions for your zodiac sign.)

You May Live Longer

The ultimate health benefit of orgasm? Literally living longer. A study conducted in South Wales over the course of 10 years examined the relationship between the frequency of orgasm and mortality among middle-aged men, who were asked about their physical health in addition to the frequency of orgasms. At the 10-year follow-up, they found that those who had two or more orgasms a week had a 50 percent lower mortality risk than those who had less frequent orgasms. Good news: This is also a legit benefit of orgasm for women. Studies that have since followed have shown a positive association between sexual intercourse and women's longevity as well, so keep on keepin' on. (DYK your relationship status can also help predict your lifespan?)

You'll Help Regulate Your Cycle

A Planned Parenthood report showed that several studies have linked regular sex — meaning once or twice a non-menstruating week — to more regular periods. And there's a bonus health benefit of orgasm when you have one during that time of the month: It can help provide relief from menstrual cramps. (FYI, that's far from the only reason you should masturbate on your period.)

You'll Feel Happier

No shocker here, though it's always nice to have a little scientific research to back this up: People who regularly have sex — orgasm or not — are happier, according to a study in the Journal of Psychosomatic Research. The researchers looked at 4,000 women in the U.S. and examined their mood, sexuality, and menstrual cycle. They found strong links between sexual interest and an overall sense of well-being. And those who had higher senses of well-being also had a stronger sex drive and overall higher quality of life. One big reminder: You don't need a partner to reap all these benefits of orgasm, including this one. Masturbation comes with most of the same perks. (Try this sex toy that's basically a guaranteed orgasm.)

You Could Be More Likely to Conceive

For those trying to start a family, timing can play a crucial role: In a report in the Archives of Sexual Behavior, women who have orgasms during sex after their male partner's orgasm retained more sperm than those who never hit the big O or hit it before their partner. Researchers say it likely has to do with the release of oxytocin that occurs as a benefit of orgasm. But that's not all: Whipple says that sex can also help create a healthy pregnancy overall, and has been proven to help more women carry to term. (Related: What Are the Best Sex Positions to Get Pregnant?)

You May Lose Weight