The Best Dildos to Add to Your Collection
Dildos are the duct tape of sex toys. No, not because they're sticky (they're not!), but because they're versatile. In fact, Lisa Finn, a sex educator at sex toy mecca Babeland calls them "the most versatile type of sex toy on the market."
"Dildos can be used during solo sex, partnered sex, multi-partnered sex, anal sex, vaginal sex, strap-on or pegging sex, and double-penetrative play," she explains. You can also use certain dildos to pack — aka create a bulge in the front of your pants or the illusion of a biological penis — stimulate a blow-job or hand-job, and more. Plus, some dildos also vibrate or thrust and can be used just like any other buzzy buddy. But "whether the dildo vibrates or not, you might be surprised by the new sexual and sensual sensation a dildo allows you to experience," says Finn.
"With dildos available in different sizes, colors, textures, and with different features, you can buy a dildo specifically for any orgasm need or pleasure want," says certified sex coach and sex educator Davia Frost. Of course, as exciting as that degree of variety can be, it also means finding the dildo that's best for you can be a little overwhelming.
To help you out, we asked sex educators to share the dildo that they recommend in eleven key categories—including best realistic dildo, best non-realistic dildo, best pegging dildo, best glass dildo, and more.
Best Pegging Dildo: Fun Factory Limba Flex S
Looking for a dildo for first-time pegging? Look no further! At 4.7 inches long and only 1.1 inches wide, the Limba Flex S is one of the smallest and thinnest dildos on the market, making it perfect for first duos heading South for the first time. "The dildo is also tapered at the tip which can make for easier anal insertion," says Finn. (Have questions about pegging? Check out this beginner's guide to pegging ).
The best part about the Limba Flex S, however, is that it has a posable core. What does that mean? It means you can bend it! So, rather than buying a dildo and crossing your fingers that it'll work with the contours of your body, "you can shape this dildo to best target your internal hot-spots."
Worth mentioning: The Limba Flex S is also the perfect pack-and-play dildo. (Meaning, literally, you can use it for packing, as explained above, and for actual solo or partner play. There are some dildos meant just for packing.) "Its size and bendability make it perfect for folks looking for a small pack-and-play dildo," says Finn.
Buy It: Fun Factory Limba Flex S, $70, goodvibes.com
Best Realistic Dildo: New York Sex Toy Collective Shilo
"All the New York Sex Toy Collective dildos are made of a duel-density, realistic-feeling and looking silicone," says Frost. "And they feature a posable core so you can bend the dildo to your preferred curve."
All four dildos are vagina and anus safe, so which you get depends on your size preference. (They also come in all different skin tones — plus some fun colors, like this bright blue.) With 6 inches of insertable length and 1.6 inches thick, Shilo is the best dildo for packing and first-time anal-havers. While at 9 inches long and 2.5 inches thick, Leroy is best for folks who enjoy a feeling of fullness and fisting.
Buy It: New York Sex Toy Collective Dildo, $168-200, babeland.com
Best Realistic Dildo On A Budget: Colours Dual Density Dildo
"One of the best realistic dildos that's budget-friendly is the Colours Dual Density Dildo," says Finn. The dual-density silicone (the inside is more solid, while the outside is softer) gives it a realistic feel, while the skin colors and vein-y detailing gives it a realistic look. (Or you can go for a pop of color with this pink option.) "The veins can also increase sensation during penetration, which some folks find sensational," she says.
Finn adds that the Colours dildo's suction cup is A+. "It's a great option for hands-free solo penetrative play," she says.
Buy It: Colours Dual Density Dildo, $45, babeland.com
Best Glass Dildo: Icicles Octopussy
Roleplay idea: You're Ariel and your boo is Ursula. Ursula is trying to lure you away from Prince Eric and into the wonderful world of lesbianism using her wicked grin and...tentacle dildo. If that sounds hot to you, consider the Octopussy. Even if it doesn't, you have to admit: This thing is pretty beautiful.
A glass tentacle-shaped dildo with parallel lines of textured nubs running down its shaft, "the Octopussy allows you to experiment with playing with heft and texture at the same time," says Finn.
What sets this dildo apart from the other glass dildos on the market is its looped end, which functions as a handle. Finn explains: The loop dildo makes it easy grip even after you've lubed up and also makes the dildo anal-safe.
Buy It: Icicles Octopussy Glass Dildo, $88, babeland.com
Best Textured Dildo: Geode Dildo
Another fun textured option: the Geode Dildo. Crafted to look like the crystal-lined rock you might find at a museum gift shop, this medical-grade silicone dildo is far softer than pictures of it make it seem. (Seriously — just look at the GIFs of someone squishing it in one hand.) "Those little 'shards' aren't going to cut you! They're not dangerous in any way, just super-duper textured," says Finn.
Those 'shards,' she explains, are designed to stimulate the anterior wall of the vagina (where the G-spot and A-spot are!) with every thrust. If that sounds INTENSE, that's because it is. "It's really not a great dildo or first-time dildo-buyers," says Finn. "But for folks who already know they enjoy texture it's great." Noted.
Buy It: Number One Lab Geode Dildo, $84, babeland.com
Best Strap-On Kit for Pegging: Pegasus G-spot and P-spot Harness
Full transparency: This is the first harness and dildo I ever had strap-on sex with, so I admit I'm a teensy bit biased. Still, I heartily endorse this kit for first-time strap-on sex havers.
Why? For starters, the Pegasus kit comes with a 6-inch, medical-grade silicone, non-textured dildo that vibrates, thanks to a wireless remote control that works up to 30 feet away. It's also rechargable, waterproof, and has a suction cup on the bottom, so you have ~all the options~ with this dildo, even when you aren't using it in the harness. (P.S. These other remote control vibrators can work from across the room or across the country.)
Speaking of, the harness is also awesome. A strap-style harness that can be adjusted to fit up to 67" hips, this one fits a wide variety of body shapes and sizes. (If you're in the market for a harness, also check out one of my other favorites: The SpareParts Joque Harness.) It also comes with additional o-rings (a circle band that holds the dildo in place), which allows you to easily swap out the dildo for any others in your collection.
Buy It: Pegasus G-Spot Dildo and Harness Kit, $135, babeland.com
Best Stainless Steel Dildo: Njoy Eleven
Without a harnessable base and too-heavy-to-harness heft, the Eleven is not your typical dildo. Still, it features some characteristics Size Royalty (that's the gender-inclusive iteration of Size Queen, FYI) dildo-buyers will love. Including 11 insertable inches, 2 inches in diameter, and a thick bulbous tip for G-spot or P-spot stimulation.
And because it's made of stainless steel, it's perfect for temperature play, easy to clean (with fragrance-free soap and water!), and smoother than silicone, says sex educator and Lovehoney Sexpert Ashley Cobb.
If either the (admittedly steep) price or girth are a deterrent, check out the Eleven's smaller, cheaper nibling: The Pure Wand (Buy It, $150, lovehoney.com). (For more on that one, read why the Pure Wand is one of my favorites.)
Buy It: Njoy Eleven Stainless Steel Dildo, $400, babeland.com
Best Non-Realistic Dildo: Gala Confetti Dildo
Cue Ke$ha voice: The party don't start 'til the Gala Dildo walks in. Realistic in shape and texture but not color (LOL, obviously), Finn says the Gala Dildo is one of her favorite dildos to recommend. "At under 70 dollars, it's a very accessible price point and has a super-strong suction cup that comes in handy for solo play," she/he says.
While most suction cups aren't strong enough to stick anywhere other than the bathtub ledge, the Gala Confetti Dildo suction cup is. So, go ahead and plop it on the dining room chair and put on a show for your boo. Or, stick it to a bench for a little solo rider-on-top action.
With 6.5 insertable inches and a 1.67-inch diameter, the original Gala Dildo is on the bigger side. Luckily, if you're looking for a more conservatively sized dildo, there's also the Gala Mini Confetti Dildo (Buy It, $60, babeland.com) which only has 5.5 insertable inches and is 1.5 inches thick.
Buy It: Pleasure Works Gala Confetti Dildo, $70, babeland.com
Best U-Shaped Double-Ended Dildo: Ruse Double Ended Dildo
Another kind of double-ended dildo is the U-shaped double-ended dildo. Just as it sounds, U-shaped double-ended dildos feature inches upon inches of dildo, crafted into a handy U-shape. “[They] are just what you need to satisfy your double-penetration cravings, whether you're playing solo or with a partner,” says Cobb. This one is made of hypoallergenic, hygienic, and durable silicone.
At 18 inches the Ruse may be a lot for double-penetration newbies, so for folks looking for less length, Cobb recommends the BASICS Mini Double Penetration Dildo (Buy It, $15, lovehoney.com), which is only 13 inches long. (Just keep in mind that this BASICS option is made of a soft plastic material instead of body-safe silicone, so you’ll need to sheath it with a condom before inserting it in your bod. More here: How to Buy a Safe and Quality Sex Toy, According to Experts)
Buy It: Ruse Double-Ended Dildo, $70, thepleasurechest.com