"Dildos can be used during solo sex, partnered sex, multi-partnered sex, anal sex, vaginal sex, strap-on or pegging sex, and double-penetrative play," she explains. You can also use certain dildos to pack — aka create a bulge in the front of your pants or the illusion of a biological penis — stimulate a blow-job or hand-job, and more. Plus, some dildos also vibrate or thrust and can be used just like any other buzzy buddy. But "whether the dildo vibrates or not, you might be surprised by the new sexual and sensual sensation a dildo allows you to experience," says Finn.