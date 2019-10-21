These Egg Vibrators Are Versatile AF
Unless you've been a loyal vibe lover for over a decade, chances are you haven't heard of an egg vibrators. Why? For starters, egg vibrators typically get lumped in with clit vibrators.
Second, because as sex-tech has evolved, so has the egg vibrator category. While an egg vibrator is basically any vibe that's shaped like an egg, originally, "they were about the size of a lime, had a cord that connected them to a battery pack or controller, and were incredibly cheap," says sex educator Sarah Sloane, who's been coaching sex toy classes at Good Vibrations and Pleasure Chest since 2001. Now, while there are still some small and inexpensive iterations for sale, most egg vibrators tend to be wireless, the same cost as any other vibrators, and are about three to five inches tall.
How do you use an egg vibe? "They're shaped and sized so that you can use them on so many different parts of the body—nipples, the outside of the bum, clits, the G-spots, penises and perineum, and more," says Sloane. Depending on the size, you can even tuck smaller egg vibes into a harness for clitoral stimulation during strap-on play or pegging, or insert it vaginally for G-spot stimulation, she says. "Because they're so versatile, I recommend egg vibrators for first-time vibrator buyers." (Related: How to Buy a Safe and Quality Sex Toy, According to Experts).
Because there are a few different generations of egg vibrators, shopping for one can be a little overwhelming. That's why we rounded up some of the best egg vibrators on the market today—here you'll find remote control vibrating eggs, wireless options, and even a few classics.
Lyla by Lelo
You might like your eggs organic, cage-free, or free range—but what about luxury? Like all Lelo sex toys, the Lyla 2 is elegant, sensuous, and powerful. Made of matte-finished, medical-grade silicone, this vibe is non-porous (read: body-safe and easy to clean), soft to the touch, and completely waterproof. Since it's operated by a wireless remote, you can totally bring this vibrating egg into the bathtub with you and hand over control to your boo in the next room. (Or invite them in! See: The Best Shower Sex Positions for Wet and Wild Fun).
If you like lot of power behind your vibe, trust, this buzzy beaut has eight vibration settings—the last of which will remind you of a wand vibrator. Oh, and all its settings are hush-hush so you can use this lil guy anywhere. (Even Mom and Dad's house!)
Odeco Wireless Vibrating Egg
While Sloane says it's completely safe to pop a lil egg vibe into your vagina, if you're a little freaked out by the idea of putting one in and leaving it there, check out this vibe. The Odeco Wireless Remote Control Vibrator looks has a tail that functions like a tampon string—when you're done using it you can simply tug on the silicone cord and it'll slide right out. Oh, and while it's inside you, you can switch between its seven vibration patterns with the wireless remote control.
PSA: Because it has a handle that you can hold onto while you use it, this toy is butt-hole friendly. But you should never (ever!) use a vibrating egg that *doesn't* have a base in your bum. (You know what they say: without a base, without a trace.) If you have more butt-play questions, check out this Butt Plug 101 Guide.
Lelo Hula Beads
Hula may be shaped more like a Matryoshka Nesting Doll than an egg, but if you're looking for an egg vibrator, you need to know about this remote control vibrator. This two-part toy features a body that vibrates with 8 different pleasure settings, which can be adjusted by a remote control. And—prepare yourself—it has a head that gently swirls. It feels like Ben Wa balls, a.k.a. the sex toy Christian asks Ana to wear to his parents charity ball in Fifty Shades Darker. (BTW did you know there's a beauty line inspired by Fifty Shades of Grey?)
Don't worry you don't have a ~rich & twisty~ lover to enjoy this babe. Either lay her along your slit for clitoral stimulation, or insert her fully for hands-free G-spot stimulation.
Zemalia Doris Remote Vibrating Egg
Doris may look like a giant bug. But she's not a bug, she's your new favorite bed buddy. About four inches long, this cylindrical vibrator is perfect for folks who don't enjoy holding onto a bite-sized bullet vibrator. Or who, due to arthritis or fine-motor control issues, can't, says Sloane. "It also gives you slightly more reach, which is a perk if you're using it with a partner during positions like rider-on-top." (Related: The Best Sex Positions for Using a Vibrator During Sex)
Another perk of this toy is that you can charge 'er up right from your laptop, car, or anywhere you have a USB port. Because, let's be honest: Batteries are just one of those things millennials constantly forget to buy.
Lovehoney Power Play Egg
A vibrating egg of the classic variety, this affordable pick has a 29-inch wire dangling from the buzzy bit that connects it to a remote control. Either use the four-inch egg externally, like a clit vibrator, or insert it and enjoy G-spot stimulation, suggests Sloane. "This egg shape works well for G-spot play because people tend to prefer pressure against that spot."
The Power Play Egg has three speeds and four vibration patterns you can flip through. If you're feeling frisky, insert the egg inside your bod and hand the remote over to your partner. The sensation of them going down on you while flipping through the settings will be glorious. (Related: Everything You Should Probably Know About Oral STDs, But Probably Don't).
We-Vibe Touch
Shaped like a squished egg, Touch resembles a stress-ball. Made of body-safe silicone and crafted to feature a tapered tip, this vibrator can be used all over your body to deliver all sorts of sensations. It features PowerPulse technology that's a signature of We-Vibe, the luxury sex brand that makes this product. Meaning: You can expect broad stimulation that's similar to that of a wand vibrator.
Touch can be operated either from the toy itself or from the free We Vibe App. The app allows your partner to control the vibrations from literally A-N-Y-W-H-E-R-E. This comes in pretty clutch for folks in adventurous couples in LDRs. (BTW: We-Connect™ is only one of the nine best sex apps for boosted intimacy).
Jimmyjane Form 2
Made by the pleasure product company known for having the cutest products on the market, Jimmy Jane Form 2 is a cordless vibrator that's designed to fit in the palm of your hand. Looking at it, you might guess this. But what sets this egg vibrator apart from the others in this round-up are its duel vibrating "ears" (each of which has its own motor!).
If you enjoy clitoral stimulation, experiment with holding the vibe in your hand and positioning your clit between the two protruding nubs—it'll feel akin to oral sex.
Also pleasurable: using the toy to tantalize your nipples or entrance. "All parts of the vulva like vibration and the great thing about egg vibrators is that they're large enough to place against the entrance of the vagina, which stimulates most of the vulva and indirectly hits the clit," says Sloane.
Remote Rechargeable Egg
Be it a rabbit, wand, or egg vibrator, anytime you want to go classic, CalExotics is best. And this silicone Remote Rechargeable Egg proves it! (Did you know that CalExotics is the company responsible for the rabbit vibrator Charlotte fell orgasm-over-heels for in Sex and the City?).
The vibrator itself has a silicone loop for easy removal and a hand-held remote that you can use to switch between 12 speed and vibration settings. Under three inches tall, this lime-shaped egg vibrator is smaller than most on the market today—making it perfect for pairing with a harness.