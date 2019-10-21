Unless you've been a loyal vibe lover for over a decade, chances are you haven't heard of an egg vibrators. Why? For starters, egg vibrators typically get lumped in with clit vibrators.

Second, because as sex-tech has evolved, so has the egg vibrator category. While an egg vibrator is basically any vibe that's shaped like an egg, originally, "they were about the size of a lime, had a cord that connected them to a battery pack or controller, and were incredibly cheap," says sex educator Sarah Sloane, who's been coaching sex toy classes at Good Vibrations and Pleasure Chest since 2001. Now, while there are still some small and inexpensive iterations for sale, most egg vibrators tend to be wireless, the same cost as any other vibrators, and are about three to five inches tall.

How do you use an egg vibe? "They're shaped and sized so that you can use them on so many different parts of the body—nipples, the outside of the bum, clits, the G-spots, penises and perineum, and more," says Sloane. Depending on the size, you can even tuck smaller egg vibes into a harness for clitoral stimulation during strap-on play or pegging, or insert it vaginally for G-spot stimulation, she says. "Because they're so versatile, I recommend egg vibrators for first-time vibrator buyers." (Related: How to Buy a Safe and Quality Sex Toy, According to Experts).

Because there are a few different generations of egg vibrators, shopping for one can be a little overwhelming. That's why we rounded up some of the best egg vibrators on the market today—here you'll find remote control vibrating eggs, wireless options, and even a few classics.