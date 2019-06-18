The Best Sex Apps for Spicing Up Your Intimacy
Sex Tech = The Best Tech
Better sex is literally right in the palm your hands...and, no, that's not a reference to straight-up masturbation.
Introducing: sex apps. Hidden in the little-known salacious corner of the app store, these downloads will take you to OOO faster than a good vibrator. (OK, maybe not these best vibrators for mind-blowing sex.)
"We're starting to see a rise in the number of products, both hardware and software, aimed at sexual health and pleasure," says Ida Tin, CEO and co-founder of Clue, a period tracking app, and who's credited with coining the term "femtech" in 2016. "I think there is definitely huge potential for sex apps and have no doubt that sex apps will meet real needs that users experience."
From woke erotica to virtual vibe controls, these downloads will wow you. Here, some of the best sex apps out there that can improve both your hookups and solo sessions.
Dipsea
Porn for your ears. Audio-erotica. A salacious audiobook app. Whatever you call it, Dipsea (available now for iOS) is the hottest thing to happen to your ears since The Weeknd. A female-founded startup tech company, Dipsea creates stories (which they also call ~experiences~) that are real, elevated, and feminist. The goal? To revolutionize the way you get in touch with your erotic selves. (Proof: Erotica Is the Surefire Way to Better Sex)
Here's how it works: You download the app, choose a story from a variety of categories including Quickies, Queer Stories, Date Night Pre-Game, and Rainy Day Stories, then turn up the volume and prepare to be turned on. The first few listens are free, then the service has a monthly or yearly subscription that comes out to about $50/year. As a paying subscriber, I'll tell you that IMO these stories >>> visual porn. Plus, listening with a partner is A+ foreplay. You're welcome. (Related: How to Watch Porn with Your SO).
Juicebox
Juicebox puts a sex and relationship coach right in your pocket. Here, you can opt for personal one-on-one support from a dedicated sex and relationship coach who can offer you solutions and advice on everything from orgasm anxiety and sex drive differences to sexual identity questions and dating help. (Related: I Tried a 30-Day Sex Challenge to Revive My Marriage's Boring Sex Life)
Worth mentioning: Juicebox also runs a free, text-based service called "Slutbot" where you can practice talking dirty over text…with a robot. No, this isn't only for folks with sci-fi kinks. Hear me out: You can text Slutbot (at 415-650-0395) whenever you're horny, feeling studious, or want an interactive sexual experience with no strings attached. Start the conversation by messaging "slutbot," then, after answering questions like age, gender identity, and if you want a Slutbot with a vulva or penis, you can engage in some low-stakes dirty talk. Then, you'll be ready to move on to the best sex chat app. (See more: 8 Tips On How to Talk Dirty)
We-Connect by We-Vibe
Want the best sex app for adding toys to your partner sex? Sex toy company We-Vibe offers a variety of fun options — including the Moxie, a clitoral panty vibrator that locks into your undies with a v strong magnet, or the Sync, which can be worn solo or during sex — that you can control via app.
Download its free We-Connect app to control the vibrator's intensity with a virtual remote control, which allows you or your partner to control the vibrations from literally anywhere (yes, even across the world). If you have a long-distance partner, you'll have the option to click "connect lover," which creates a link you can text or email your boo, that'll allow them to choose the vibration patterns. (See more: 6 Ways a Long Distance Relationship Makes You More In Love)
Ferly
Ferly is like a sexed-up fusion of Rosetta Stone and Headspace. Instead of learning a foreign language, you'll learn the language of something closer to home: your body. Here, you'll discover words for your desires, get answers to your sex Q's, reflect on what intimacy means to you, and ultimately learn how to be more *in* your body. Yes, WOW is an appropriate response.
Download this contender for best sex app for free (iOS only), subscribe for $12.00 a month, then listen to guided practices on topics like fantasy, intimacy, and sex-positivity. Or, enter a five-week long intro program on subjects like getting in the mood or body neutrality.
Podcast
Sex advice in the shower. Sex advice during your commute. Sex advice while you wait in line at Starbucks. Your phone's podcast app can turn into the best sex app when you stream NSFW content.
Some podcasts like Guys We F***d, The ManWhore Podcast, How Cum, Food 4 Thot, and My Dad Wrote A Porno will make you LOL. Other like Where Should We Begin, I Do, Modern Love, and will dive into the less-sexy issues around romantic and sexual relationships. And Savage Lovecast, Dear Sugar, and Why Are People Into That?! are classics for their exploration of both common and taboo sex and relationship curiosities.
Rosy
*Cue Justin Timberlake,* this app is bringing sexy back. Made by doctors specifically for women with low-libido, Rosy (on iOS and Google Play) is an educational platform that offers users research-backed tips for getting back your mojo.
You'll start by answering some v personal Q's about your lubrication levels, orgasm frequency and intensity, and libido. You'll get a score, which you'll hopefully improve after utilizing Rosy's resources. (They ask you to retake the quiz every month). "Low libido is like fitness, it might take a little bit of work, but it's worth it," says Lyndsey Harper, M.D. the founder and CEO of Rosy.
So what's in the app itself? Videos. Lots and lots of videos about monogamy, endometriosis, menopause, fibroids — literally anything related to your sex drive and body. There are also erotic stories (the writing and sex scenes are 5/5 flame emojis).
Sex Positions 3D
Visual learners, this baby is for you. You won't find any descriptors like "straddle", "thrust", and "spoon" on Sex Positions 3D. Instead, pink and purple 3-dimensional Sims-like figures show you *exactly* how to get in position. You can zoom in, zoom out, get a top view or bottom view, and change your perspective on the copulating cartoons the way you might with Google Maps.
You can add positions to your "favorites" or "to-do" list and play heads/tails with boo to figure out what configuration to try next. Or, turn this sex app into a game, and roll the virtual die of positions to let chance decide your next move.
HUD
Of course, the best sex dating apps can come in handy when you're looking to find a person (or people) to have sex with in the first place. You're likely already aware of the most popular dating apps, but if you're specifically looking for the best app for casual sex, HUD belongs on your radar. It bills itself as the app for people who want the 🍑 but not the 💍. When setting up your profile on HUD, you're prompted to spell out out exactly what you do and don't like in the bedroom. Consider HUD the best app to find sex if you're looking for a no-strings-attached hookup.