Better sex is literally right in the palm your hands...and, no, that's not a reference to straight-up masturbation.

Introducing: sex apps. Hidden in the little-known salacious corner of the app store, these downloads will take you to OOO faster than a good vibrator. (OK, maybe not these best vibrators for mind-blowing sex.)

"We're starting to see a rise in the number of products, both hardware and software, aimed at sexual health and pleasure," says Ida Tin, CEO and co-founder of Clue, a period tracking app, and who's credited with coining the term "femtech" in 2016. "I think there is definitely huge potential for sex apps and have no doubt that sex apps will meet real needs that users experience."

From woke erotica to virtual vibe controls, these downloads will wow you. Here, some of the best sex apps out there that can improve both your hookups and solo sessions.