WTF Is a Sex Machine? Plus, Why You Might Want to Try One
Do you ever just wanna revel in the stress-busting benefits of bumping uglies without having to hash-out some hottie's risk of COVID-19 exposure? In this year of Rona, a little pleasure sesh is a perfect antidote to the madness that has been 2020.
While a classic hand-held vibrator can certainly get the job done, if you're looking for an experience that's more similar to sex with a living, breathing human, you might consider a sex machine.
What Even Is a Sex Machine?
Sometimes called fu*king machines or rideable vibrators, a sex machine may sound some like a robot sex doll, but it's far less aggressive than it sounds. Sex machines are mechanical devices designed to deliver some of the physical sensations of partnered sex — usually, penetrative partnered sex, says sex educator Carly S, founder of Dildo or Dildon't, a pleasure product review and sex education platform.
There is no gender or genital requirement for sex machines. "Anybody with any body and anatomical make-up can enjoy a sex machine," she says.
What Is the Point of a Sex Machine?
"There are so many different reasons someone might want to invest in a sex machine," says Alicia Sinclair, sex educator and CEO of The Cowgirl, a premium sex machine manufacturer. But all those reasons come back to one thing: Pleasure.
Larger than other sex toys on the market, sex machines can fit a bigger motor. That more sizable motor allows sex machines to offer "an unbridled power that smaller toys are never going to offer," says Carly S. That's why sex machines are a great option for folks who need or want strong vibration intensity, she says.
Often designed to be mounted rider-on-top style, sex machines offer the user an incredible amount of control over depth, angle, speed, and intensity that can make finding that hot-spot easier, says Sinclair. In fact, many credit sex machines for their first-ever orgasm via penetrative play.
Don't read it wrong, though: Sex machines aren't just for singles. "Your partner can watch while you ride," says Sinclair. Or, because most sex machines can fit more than one partner at a time, they can ride with you. (Related: How to Introduce Sex Toys Into Your Relationship)
"Sex machines are also a great way to re-create the sensation of a orgy with your partner," says Carly S. Because now instead of have just one other body to grind/ride/receive, you have one body and one machine.
The Best Sex Machines to Buy
Considering outfitting your bedroom with one of these baddies? Read on for the best sex machines on the market.
The Classic Sex Machine: The Sybian
First launched in the 1980s under the name Master Better, the Sybian has been dishing out orgasms for more than 30 years. This tried-and-true sex machine is about the size of a foot stool and is designed to be mounted, mechanical bull style. But note: The Sybian is loud, intense, and quite the experience.
Because the Sybian has more attachments that replicate a biological penis than any other sex machines on this list, it's the best option for folks seeking a machine that recreates P-in-V or P-in-A sex physically and visually.
Buy It: Classic Black Sybian Package, $1,245, sybian.com
The Most Customizable Sex Machine: Motorbunny Buck
Another rideable sex machine, the Motorbunny Buck looks like a halved beer keg that's been topped with a store-bought cock.
Designed to be straddled, the Motorbunny Buck features two controls: buzz and buck. The buzz setting controls the intensity of the dildo's vibration, while the buck setting controls the dildos thrust function. You can mix and match the 11 different vibration speeds with the various thrusting speeds and depths for a truly customized climax. The Motorbunny Buck also comes with the "Right Angle Wedge," which is designed to hold the machine sideways so you can experience an angle more akin to doggy style.
Be warned: The Motorbunny Buck, like many sex machines, is loud. "I will stay though that if it's on the floor it's quite loud. I just put in on the bed and that dulls the sound somewhat...well worth the price and the best toy in my entire collection," says one reviewer.
Buy It: Motorbunny Starter Kit, $899, amazon.com
The Most Luxurious Sex Machine: The Cowgirl
The Cadillac of sex machines, the Cowgirl is as high quality as you're gonna get. "Thanks to padded sides, it's incredibly comfortable," says Sinclair. With a base made of high-quality vegan leather it's also visually appealing.
Most of the attachments available for this lux sex machine are designed to provide internal stimulation (hello, G-spot and P-spot orgasms!). But there are two attachments that can be used externally: the Bareback Silicone Smooth Attachment and Rawhide Attachment. These two orgasmic options for those who enjoy external stimulation, dry humping, and grinding.
Another major perk of The Cowgirl is it can be controlled via app, making it the best option on the list for long-distance lovers and virtual players.
Buy It: The Cowgirl, $1,499, babeland.com
The Best for Couples: Kink Power Banger
Visually, the Kink Power Banger looks like a hybrid vibrating dildo, water-gun, and telescope, and it stands out among every other sex machine on this list.
Unlike saddle-shaped sex machines that rotate and/or vibrate, "the Kink Power Banger features an adjustable arm designed to thrust into you," says Carly S. Because of that, this is the sex machine she recommends for couples looking to use the machine together. "The machine can be thrusting into one hole without getting in the way of a partner thrusting in another," she says. (Meaning, it could be great for couples who are interested in having a threesome without actually involving another person.)
Keep in mind that the Kink Power Banger does not come with any attachments. So, when you buy the machine you'll also have to buy attachments to go with it. She recommends the Smooth (Buy It, $21, amazon.com) and Ripple Vac-U-Lock (Buy It, $21, amazon.com) attachments.
Buy It: Doc Johnson Kink Power Banger, $379, amazon.com
The Best for Beginners: Fun Factory Thrusting Toys
With prices typically $1,000 or more, there's no doubt that the biggest barrier to entry of thrusting sex machines is the cost. For an option that'll save a few hundred bucks, opt for a thrusting hand-held instead, such as the Fun Factory Sundaze or Stronic Real.
"The Sundaze not only allows you to experience a thrusting sensation on your own, it's also whisper-quiet," says Carly S.
No bigger than a wand vibrator, it also fits right in your nightstand drawer. It should go without saying, but the aforementioned sex machines definitely can not be as easily concealed. If you want something that's a but more phallic looking, consider the Fun Factory Stronic (left), which has all the same thrusting features, but is a bit lengthier and has a penis-like head.
Buy It: Fun Factory Stronic (left), $170, lovehoney.com; Fun Factory Sundaze (right), $190, funfactory.com;
The Best If You Have a Go-to Toy: Liberator Toy Mount
Did you know there's a way to create a sort of DIY sex machine with an existing toy(s)? Yep! Just invest in a sex toy mount like the Liberator Tula (left) or Wing Toy Mount (right).
A firm pillow featuring expertly shaped holes that can hold any dildo, vibrator, or glass or stainless steel wands, these toy mounts are designed to be straddled. You can also use any of them as a regular sex pillow, lifting your hips so your partner can find that just-right spot during anal or oral sex, or giving your arms or hips a break.
Buy It: Liberator Tula Toy Mount (left), $95, liberator.com; Liberator Wing Toy Mount (right), $93, amazon.com
The Best On a Budget: New York Sex Toy Collection Double-Sided Suction Cup
This isn't a sex-machine, but it's a wonderful way to experience hands-free, partner-free thrusting, according to Carly S.
"The New York Sex Toy Collective Double-Sided Suction Cup turns any dildo into a suction cup dildo, which allows you to attach it to anything from a chair to shower wall to tub ledge and ride," she says. (Related: The Best Dildos To Add to Your Collection)
If you think you'd like the sensation of something moving in and out of you during a solo sesh and already have a dildo but aren't ready to drop a thousand bucks, start here. Or, if you don't already have a dildo to add a suction cup to, go ahead and buy a regular suction cup dildo like the Gala Confetti Dildo (Buy It, $60, babeland.com).