Unlike saddle-shaped sex machines that rotate and/or vibrate, "the Kink Power Banger features an adjustable arm designed to thrust into you," says Carly S. Because of that, this is the sex machine she recommends for couples looking to use the machine together. "The machine can be thrusting into one hole without getting in the way of a partner thrusting in another," she says. (Meaning, it could be great for couples who are interested in having a threesome without actually involving another person.)