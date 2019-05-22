The Best Sex Positions for Women Who Like Clitoral Stimulation
The Best Sex Positions for Orgasm
If you're having penetrative sex and you're not getting off, you might be wondering what the heck is wrong. Chances are there's one major problem: You're forgetting about your clit. Eighty percent of people require clitoral stimulation to have an orgasm, says Lisa Finn, a sex educator at Babeland, but not nearly that many are actually focusing on the clit during sex.
"A lot of people hope to have an orgasm just by the G-spot," says Finn. "While it can be done, it is harder for most people, so if you don't hit the G-spot and you're not adding in clitoral stimulation, there's a good chance you're just going to miss your orgasm." (Make sure you orgasm every time with these sex tips.)
And, really, that would be a shame. Especially because it's actually easier to have a clit orgasm than one from penetrative sex alone. That's right: The best sex positions for orgasms are all about external stimulation. "The clitoris that we see, that little nub where most of those delicious nerve endings are, is just the tip of the iceberg," explains Finn. "The clit is actually shaped like a wishbone, with these two legs that go down and surround the vaginal opening. And those legs are a great way to have extra stimulation during penetration." Plus, stimulating the clitoris makes the G-spot more pronounced and therefore easier to locate, she adds. "Even just prepping with clit play is going to get everything revved up and ready to go." (BTW, here's how to find your G-spot.)
So, if you're officially convinced to give it a go, these are the best sex positions for orgasm for women because they focus on clitoral stimulation. Have fun.
Missionary
Don't write this off as basic: Missionary might just be one of the best sex positions for an orgasm. "Missionary is classic for a reason," says Finn of the tried-and-true position. "General contact is really nice and deep, and you can talk, kiss, bite, and make eye contact." To get that clitoral stimulation, though, the person on the bottom should grind their pelvis against their partner. "That will make the position feel even better," she says.
The Butt Lift
For a variation on missionary, put your ankles on your partner's shoulders. That'll lift your butt in the air, and your partner can either grab that or hold your legs. "This actually leaves plenty of space for you or your partner to touch your clit or hold a vibrator on it," says Finn. "Because of the way your body is bent, this position exposes the top of the pelvic mound. So I recommend a finger vibrator, like DAME's Fin Finger Vibe, which actually wraps around your fingers almost like an extension of your own body. It's super tiny but the vibrations are super powerful." (Check out the best sex toys and vibrators for women.)
Cowgirl
"If you're looking to have clitoral stimulation during sex without a toy or without having to get hands involved, cowgirl is the best way to do it," says Finn. In this position, you're kneeling and straddling your partner, facing them.
To make it one of the best sex positions for orgasm, add lube: "With the addition of lube, this position is really good for grinding your pelvis against your partner for clit stimulation," says Finn, since, otherwise, skin that isn't super hydrated can make friction unpleasant. Also try leaning back and holding on to your partner's legs, or leaning forward to hold on to their shoulders. How far forward or back you lean will change the angle and the different spots you might hit to reach that clit orgasm.
Parting the Sea
This best sex position for women is a variation of reverse cowgirl—and you use your partner's leg as an accessory (fun!). Place a pillow underneath your partner's lower back, and have them bend one knee so their foot is flat on the bed, says sex educator Tyomi Morgan. Then climb on top and straddle them in reverse cowgirl, placing one of your legs in between their and the other on the outside of the leg you're using as the post. "Once you're comfortable, slide your partner inside of you and position and ride them while rubbing your clit against his thigh," says Morgan. Yee-haw.
Doggy Style
Just like it sounds, the doggy style sex position is where you get on all fours, leaning on your hands or forearms, and your partner enters you from behind. "Doggy style gives a tighter fit than facing positions, and it's great for G-spot stimulation," says Finn. Make one small tweak to make this one of the best sex positions for orgasming too: "Because your partner is resting against your body, it could potentially free up one or both hands so they could stimulate your clit while holding your body close," says Finn. Or, balance on one arm so you can free up a hand of your own. (Hello, core workout!)
Edge of the Bed
For deep penetration and clitoral play, try this fun sex position. Lie on your back, hips at the edge of the bed, and have your partner stand and enter you from under your legs. "With any penetrative sex positions where you're aiming for clit stimulation, it's helpful to make enough room for a hand or toy to stimulate the clit directly," says Kate Kenfield, a sex educator at O.School. "Any position that has the receptive partner on the edge of the bed with the penetrative partner standing up is great for this." Want to add a toy? She recommends the We-Vibe Tango or the Je Joue MiMi. (Or try any of these best vibrators to use with a partner.)
Sideways Straddle
The number-one rule for clit sex is finding friction, and this best sex position for orgasm ups that tenfold, making it one of the greatest for women trying to have a clit orgasm. Have your partner lie on their back with their knees bent, then lower yourself onto them so you're straddling one of their thighs, facing away from them. "You can grind up against their thigh for some great clitoral stimulation," says Vanessa Marin, sex therapist and creator of Finishing School, an online orgasm course for women.