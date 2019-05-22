If you're having penetrative sex and you're not getting off, you might be wondering what the heck is wrong. Chances are there's one major problem: You're forgetting about your clit. Eighty percent of people require clitoral stimulation to have an orgasm, says Lisa Finn, a sex educator at Babeland, but not nearly that many are actually focusing on the clit during sex.

"A lot of people hope to have an orgasm just by the G-spot," says Finn. "While it can be done, it is harder for most people, so if you don't hit the G-spot and you're not adding in clitoral stimulation, there's a good chance you're just going to miss your orgasm." (Make sure you orgasm every time with these sex tips.)

And, really, that would be a shame. Especially because it's actually easier to have a clit orgasm than one from penetrative sex alone. That's right: The best sex positions for orgasms are all about external stimulation. "The clitoris that we see, that little nub where most of those delicious nerve endings are, is just the tip of the iceberg," explains Finn. "The clit is actually shaped like a wishbone, with these two legs that go down and surround the vaginal opening. And those legs are a great way to have extra stimulation during penetration." Plus, stimulating the clitoris makes the G-spot more pronounced and therefore easier to locate, she adds. "Even just prepping with clit play is going to get everything revved up and ready to go." (BTW, here's how to find your G-spot.)

So, if you're officially convinced to give it a go, these are the best sex positions for orgasm for women because they focus on clitoral stimulation. Have fun.