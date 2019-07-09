If you've ever seen the cover of a tantric sex book or workshop brochure, this position may look familiar. It's considered the ultimate tantric sex position, according to Queen. "Yab Yum entails a seriously intimate, connection-boosting configuration." Basically, it's a tantra-fied version of the already-intimate lotus position.

Have the penetrating partner sit cross-legged on the bed (or couch, or floor) and the receiver straddle their partner's lap facing towards, legs wrapped around their partners lower back. "As your partner penetrates you and you're embracing each other, add tantra practices like eye-gazing and in-sync breathing," says Queen. From here, rock back and forth together for deep penetration. If the person on top has a vulva, they can tilt their pelvis up for extra G-spot love. (See also: 7 G-Spot Positions You Have To Try)

BTW: The penetration can happen anally too. It's a great way to hit your A-spot if you're on top (a sensitive area of tissue at the ends of the vaginal canal, between the cervix and the bladder, that can be indirectly stimulated through anal sex). And it's a great way to hit a guy's P-spot if he's on top (and you're using a strap-on). Just keep in mind that anal sex can be painful if the body isn't properly prepped with foreplay and lube. (Actually, in general, lube will make any tantric sex position *that* much more amazing.)