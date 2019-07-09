The Best Sex Positions for Women
The Best Sex Positions for Every Escapade
Feeling a little stuck in your current sex routine, or just want to explore some new sensations? This list of the best sex positions for women includes everything from sex positions for clitoral stimulation and the best positions for using a vibrator to the anal sex positions for every level and the sex positions for two female partners. (Regardless of which positions you try, also consider adding some aspects of tantric sex into your session to make it even more intimate.)
Take your pick, and give a few of these best sex positions a whirl — but don't be afraid to experiment even further to figure out exactly what works for you and your partner.
The best part? They're all expert-approved. We tapped Lisa Finn, sex educator at Babeland; Carol Queen, Ph.D., Good Vibrations sexologist; Layla Martin, tantra teacher and host of the YouTube series Epic Sex & Legendary Longing; Alicia Sinclair, certified sex educator and CEO of b-Vibe; Jennifer Landa, M.D., an ob-gyn at BodyLogicMD in Orlando, FL; Amy Boyajian, co-founder and CEO of Wild Flower; Evan Goldstein, M.D., CEO and founder of Bespoke Surgical; Resa Weinstein, a sex, relationship, and confidence coach; sex educator Tyomi Morgan; sex coach Amy Levine; and Megwyn White, somatic sensuality guide and director of education at Satisfyer, among others (!!) to get tips and expertise on why these will rock your world.
Missionary
Don't write this off as basic: Missionary might just be one of the best sex positions for women to have an orgasm. "Missionary is classic for a reason," says Finn of the tried-and-true position. "General contact is really nice and deep, and you can talk, kiss, bite, and make eye contact." To get that clitoral stimulation, though, the person on the bottom should grind their pelvis against their partner. "That will make the position feel even better," she says.
Edge of the Bed
For deep penetration and clitoral play, try this fun sex position. Lie on your back, hips at the edge of the bed, and have your partner stand and enter you from under your legs. "With any penetrative sex positions where you're aiming for clit stimulation, it's helpful to make enough room for a hand or toy to stimulate the clit directly," says Kate Kenfield, a sex educator at O.School. "Any position that has the receptive partner on the edge of the bed with the penetrative partner standing up is great for this." Want to add a toy? She recommends the We-Vibe Tango or the Je Joue MiMi. (Or try any of these best vibrators to use with a partner.)
Yab Yum
If you've ever seen the cover of a tantric sex book or workshop brochure, this position may look familiar. It's considered the ultimate tantric sex position, according to Queen. "Yab Yum entails a seriously intimate, connection-boosting configuration." Basically, it's a tantra-fied version of the already-intimate lotus position.
Have the penetrating partner sit cross-legged on the bed (or couch, or floor) and the receiver straddle their partner's lap facing towards, legs wrapped around their partners lower back. "As your partner penetrates you and you're embracing each other, add tantra practices like eye-gazing and in-sync breathing," says Queen. From here, rock back and forth together for deep penetration. If the person on top has a vulva, they can tilt their pelvis up for extra G-spot love. (See also: 7 G-Spot Positions You Have To Try)
BTW: The penetration can happen anally too. It's a great way to hit your A-spot if you're on top (a sensitive area of tissue at the ends of the vaginal canal, between the cervix and the bladder, that can be indirectly stimulated through anal sex). And it's a great way to hit a guy's P-spot if he's on top (and you're using a strap-on). Just keep in mind that anal sex can be painful if the body isn't properly prepped with foreplay and lube. (Actually, in general, lube will make any tantric sex position *that* much more amazing.)
Doggy Style
Just like it sounds, doggy style is where you get on all fours, leaning on your hands or forearms, and your partner enters you from behind. "Doggy style gives a tighter fit than facing positions, and it's great for G-spot stimulation," says Finn. Make one small tweak to make this one of the best sex positions for women for orgasming too: "Because your partner is resting against your body, it could potentially free up one or both hands so they could stimulate your clit while holding your body close," says Finn. Or, balance on one arm so you can free up a hand of your own. (Hello, core workout!)
Cowgirl
"If you're looking to have clitoral stimulation during sex without a toy or without having to get hands involved, cowgirl is the best way to do it," says Finn. In this position, you're kneeling and straddling your partner, facing them.
To make it one of the best sex positions for orgasm, add lube: "With the addition of lube, this position is really good for grinding your pelvis against your partner for clit stimulation," says Finn, since, otherwise, skin that isn't super hydrated can make friction unpleasant. Also try leaning back and holding on to your partner's legs, or leaning forward to hold on to their shoulders. How far forward or back you lean will change the angle and the different spots you might hit to reach that clit orgasm.
Tilted Missionary
There's a reason this tried-and-true position is a fave in long-term relationships: it's the ultimate connection-booster. Before you get into it, start with in-sync breath work (breathing at the same time as your partner) or eye gazing (looking into each other's eyes), suggests Martin. "Two minutes is a good amount of time for beginners." Work your way up to five or ten minutes.
After that, go ahead and add penetration. To deepen penetration or make accessing the G-spot easier, add a sex pillow or ramp (like Dame's Pillo), or have the receiving partner place their legs over the shoulders of the penetrating partner, says international tantra teacher Sofia Sundari, founder of the Tantra Mystery School and the Priestess School.
You can use this tantric sex position to stimulate your cervix as well, says Sundari. This will depend on the size of the penetrator and where the receiving partner is in their menstrual cycle (because the cervix drops lower when you're menstruating), she explains. "Cervical stimulation may produce cervical orgasm and these orgasms produce profound states of consciousness, but the sensation can also be really intense." That's why she says a good idea to go there only when the receiver feels highly aroused and open to communicate if it feels like too much. In that instance, spend some time kissing without penetration, and then return to standard missionary. (Or, try one of these other period-sex approved sex positions.)
Lazy Dog
"The lazy dog is like doggy style, but both partners are flat against the bed," says Kenfield. "It's great for when both partners are feeling turned on but have less energy. If the receptive partner is into vibration on their clit, I highly recommend the We Vibe Sync," she adds. (PS: These Are the Best Vibrators for Women)
Yoga Missionary
A twist on classic missionary style, "yoga missionary," is great during your time of the month. "Get a little creative with missionary position to help keep period sex from destroying your beautiful sheets," says Sinclair. (That's right: Missionary doesn't have to be boring.)
"Rest your legs on top of your partner's shoulders, elevating your hips and preventing spillage," says Sinclair. Bonus tip: Hang your hips off the bed slightly and have your partner stand to enter, keeping all potentially messy areas entirely off the bed.
What's more, "some women suffer headaches during their period," says Dr. Landa, and having sex is a great way to get rid of a headache, thanks to all those feel-good chemicals that get dumped into your brain. For a headache, the best sex position is probably missionary because it reduces the need for a lot of motion on the part of the woman and allows her to rest her head comfortably, she says.
"I would try a variation on missionary where the woman keeps her legs closed tightly," says Dr. Landa. "It can focus more of the thrusting power in the area of the clitoris, which might help you get to orgasm."
The Great Bee
The Great Bee is like Cowgirl—the penetrating partner is laying on their back and the receiving partner riding them—but there's one key difference. "The partner on top pulls their legs up towards their chest as if they're doing a deep squat. They can brace themselves with their arms on the partner's chest, and the partner can offer support," says Queen.
This position allows for thrusting that's really deep (hello, A-spot!), but not fast. While 'thrusting"' usually implies an in-and-out motion, this tantric sex position "gives you a chance to experience intercourse differently," explains Queen. "I recommend that the penetrating partner try making circles, going back and forth, or tilting side to side." Don't worry so much about finding the perfect rhythm, remember tantra isn't about perfection. It's about connection.
For added clitoral stimulation, try using a small vibrator too.
The Chair
If you go crazy for oral sex, switch up the angle by having your partner lay on their back, and straddle their mouth. "This position can make the receiver feel sexy and empowered, while also being in more in control of the movements and sensation," says Boyajian. And it gives your partner an incredible view of and access to your chest.
To ramp up the intimacy, look down and directly into your partner's eyes—nothing's hotter than looking into your partner's eyes as they pleasure you. You might even try talking dirty to them while they do so.
Face to Face
If you're craving a deeper connection with your partner, this this best sex position to try. Have your partner sit down—any surface is fine, but a chair or the edge of the bed is common—then hop on top, suggests Levine. Staying face to face lets you look directly into each other's eyes, ramping up the intimacy of the act.
Spooning Sex
Spooning sex is already intimate—you're literally cuddling, after all. Go deeper by starting snuggled up with bae, sans penetration and just... talking. Seriously. "My partner and I play a verbal game called 'Desires, Fears, and Loves' as foreplay where we share what we really want, what we're afraid of, and what we love about each other," says Martin. "When you share this information in a structured way, the intimacy and connection deepens the intimacy of the sex that comes after."
When you're ready to begin, have the penetrating partner (aka the big spoon) ease inside the receiving partner, either vaginally or anally. From here, get handsy! Touch yourself, touch your partner, run your hands up and down their thighs, or intertwine your fingers with theirs. (Thinking about trying anal sex? Here are 12 things you need to know.)
If you're the receiving partner, twist your head and look at your lover. (Looking back at it has never been so intimate!)
Tilted 69
If you enjoy cunnilingus, why not switch it up with this iteration? Lie down on your sides in opposite directions, and give each other oral sex. For more access, lift your knee and allow your partner to rest their head along your inner thigh.
"If getting the right angle is proving difficult, enhancing the 69 position with toys," suggests Boyajian. "Consider adding an insertable vibrator for G-spot stimulation like the Noje G Slim, or even a butt plug for an added feeling of fullness like the Luxe Little Thumper."
Tucked Missionary
Face-to-face booty banging offers the possible intimacies of eye-contact and kissing. And, because the penetrator can see the receiver's face, there's the benefit of non-verbal communication. "During the initial stages of anal sex, it's a nice way to learn to read each other in order to minimize pain and maximize pleasure," adds Dr. Goldstein. (Everyone has an "ouch!" and "ooh yeah!" face.)
Since this anal sex position doesn't give the receiving partner full control, he recommends saving this for the second or third time. When you've done your "homework" and are ready to try it, start by getting into classic missionary position: If you're the one receiving, lay on your back and have your partner lay between your legs. When you're ready to be penetrated, draw your knees to your chest, to help open your body up. (BTW: Here's why foreplay matters before any type of sex.)
Remember: "It ain't about shoving it in!" says Dr. Goldstein. "It's about understanding your anatomy, perfecting the synergy between the bodies involved, and not rushing it." Start slowly and increasing depth bit by bit.
Another tip? Reach between your legs play with your clit, or tease your nipples. Or you might a clit suction vibe, which usually feels tantalizing on nipples as well.
The Chair
"Take an armless chair and have the penetrating partner sit in it," says Kenfield. "Then the receptive partner can ride on top, using the floor for leverage. It's easier to maintain for a longer session than cowgirl, plus it can feel like a lap dance."
Golden Retriever
Doggy-style sex gets a bad rep for being disconnected, but even this penetrator-in-back position can be tantra-fied. "It's true that Doggy Style has a very primal attitude to it, but it's actually a great option for opening up the root chakra, which is the erogenous zone that helps us feel a sense of belonging and security," says Sundari.
Start in classic doggy style, with the receiving partner on all fours and the penetrating partner behind them. But instead of grasping the receiver's hips, the penetrator can drape their body over their partners so that there's more skin-on-skin contact. Most important, says Sundari, "the receiver should arch their back in order to activate the heart's energy center." It sounds a little woo-woo, and it's certainly a powerful angle, but don't worry if you're not a spiritual or religious person. She promises you don't have to be to feel the passion these slight shifts create. *Insert flame emoji* (Related: 10 Different Sex Positions That'll Spice Up Your Bedroom)
Scissor
Thanks to mainstream porn—which has perpetuated the myth that scissoring is the only lesbian sex position (untrue, obv)—scissoring gets a back rep. But if you both enjoy clitoral stimulation, it's pretty awesome.
Scissoring is any act that involves two people with vulvas rubbing said vulvas against each other. How you make this happen will depend on your anatomy, height, flexibility, and preference. (Related: 6 Facts You Prob Don't Know About Vaginas But Should)
Try having one partner lie on her back with her legs spread while the other lies on her side, facing the opposite direction so that she can position her body the way two scissors might. Switch up the angle by having one or more partner prop themselves up on their hand or elbow. To make it more intimate, the partner on their side can bend forward so that you can be face-to-face.
Make it even more fun by placing a bullet vibrator in between your bodies to stimulate both your clits at the same time, says Mackenzie Riel, relationship and sex expert with Too Timid, and online sexual wellbeing shop. And if you're feeling even more adventurous, "add a small of amount of clit tingling gel to the outer surface of the vibrating bullet, to drive you both wild," she says. (Pro tip: Stretch first. Seriously, do penguin pose, since this configuration can be tough on tight hip flexors.)
Shivering Spoons
Spooning sex can be super intimate. "With your bodies pressed together and breath in-sync, it connects you and your partner on all levels," says Weinstein. When you're both lying on your sides, have your partner hold you, then enter you from behind. Try using a clit vibrator that's small enough to fit between your stacked legs like the Kip or Crave Wink+. (Or check out these mini travel vibrators.)
"This position asks you to slow down because quick movements are limited," she says. "Use the opportunity to whisper what you like seeing and what you are doing into your partner's ears." (Master the art of dirty talk with these tips).
BTW, if you feel anally-inclined, an angle change can turn this into a cuddly take on backdoor action. (Related: Your GuideTo Safe and Clean Anal Sex).
Bed-edge Froggie
This is a slightly higher-skill anal sex position that's "great if your partner or the dildo being used are on the smaller side, or you trust your partner and are feeling adventurous," says Sadie Allison, Ph.D., founder TickleKitty.com sex toy boutique and author of
Tickle My Tush: Mild-to-Wild Analplay Adventures for Everybooty
. It requires that the receiving partner to get into a squat-like position, which "leaves the anus open," says Allison.
If you're the receiver, you're going to stand on the edge of the bed, and then lower down into a deep squat. Now, lean forward slightly, so that your hands some-what steady on your feet and hands. "You partner can now use their hands to hold you in place, and thrust at the speed and rhythm you like," says Allison. Just know that it's going to be possible to go deeper because the anus is going to be more open than in some of the other positions on this list—communication is key. (Related: Is It Possible for a Penis to Be Too Big?)
Oh, and because your clitoris will be fully exposed in the squat position, take advantage! "You might have your partner pause the thrusting, and wrap their arm around your body to play," she suggests.
The Wheelbarrow
If you want to move beyond lying down positions, "try sex standing up and inverted in the wheelbarrow position," suggests Morgan. Your partner should stand a few inches from a wall or by the edge of the bed with knees slightly bent. Facing away from your partner, place your hands flat on the floor (or bed) and raise your less dominant leg up to reach their hand. When that leg is secure, lift your dominant leg off the ground with your partner's assistance, and push your pelvis back toward theirs. Use the palms of your hands to steady yourself as the two of you really get moving.
New Heights
Feeling adventurous? If you have a stool and your roommate is out for the evening, it's the perfect time to try this best sex position. Fair warning: It is an advanced anal position outside the bedroom. "Because it's not taking place in the bed, this position adds mental excitement, which is exhilarating because the brain is one of women's biggest most powerful erogenous zones," says Allison.
If you're the receiving partner, start by sitting on a bar stool so that your booty is off the back. Now, lean forward, using your hands between your legs for balance. Your partner is going to stand behind you, and place their hands on your hips so that the stool doesn't tip over. "You're perfectly positioned to play with your own nipples and clitoris. If you touch yourself and you might even experience a blended orgasm," she says.
If you don't like it or want more control of the depth, have your partner take a seat! Facing away from them, slide down and enjoy some reverse chair anal play. (Or, if you're not feeling anal tonight, try this position with vaginal penetration to mix things up.)
The Reverse Chair
Who said you have to face forward when doing oral cowgirl? "Facing the other way direction gives your partner easy access to play with your booty," says Boyajian. Yeehaw.
How far you lean forward or back will determine what your partner's mouth and tongue have access to. If you enjoy analingus, sit straighter up make your bum-hole more accessible to their tongue. (BTW: Here are 12 things you need to know about anal sex.)
For more clitoral stimulation, though, lean forward to intensify the sensation. As you lean over, you might use your fingers to play with your partner's clitoris. Or, even add a vibrator. (Check out the best sex toys and vibrators for women.)
Doggy Style with a Pillow
If you're going to add a towel to period sex, why not make it an asset to your pleasure? Try lying on your stomach, with a towel-clad pillow under your hips. Your partner can enter from behind, while you rock and grind against the pillow, says Sinclair. You get more clitoral stimulation, while your sheets stay super clean. Talk about a win-win.
Cowgirl+
"Cowgirl is one of my favorite sex positions to use with a vibrator because you get the connection of looking at each other while using your hands, lips, and toys," says Weinstein. To try it, have your partner lay down, then straddle them.
As you control the thrusts, have your partner hold a clit suction toy against your clitoris. "The power of this combo is that it allows you to possible experience a 'blended orgasm,' which is achieved through internal and external stimulation," explains White. Okurrrr.
Related: 4 Amazing Facts About the Clitoris That Will Revolutionize Your Orgasm
Three-Legged Glide
This is great position for getting steamy in the shower—but you can use this standing sex position anywhere with a wall. Here's how: Lean your back against a wall, then when your partner is between your legs, wrap one leg around their hips. Have them grab onto your thigh to stabilize you as they thrust.
If that feels unstable, Finn suggests positioning yourself where there's a nearby shelf, ledge, or stool, and using it for extra support. "Propping your leg up on the ledge instead of wrapping it around your partner's body can increase how secure you feel during penetration." Plus, depending on how high up the ledge is, it may help open your body up for deeper strokes.
Doggy-Style Oral
If you love doggy-style penetration, you'll love doggy-style oral, too. The receiver gets on hands and knees while the giver kneels behind them; this gives the receiver more control of the pressure and angle because they can lean back into the giver's face. Bonus: Since the giver's hands are free, they can add in a host of other fun penetrative activities with their fingers or a toy.
If you're feeling extra frisky and kinky, this position also gives great access to the anus for rimming. (Here's more on how to get into butt play if you're new to it.)
Reverse Chair
This woman-on-top position is the love-child of reverse cowgirl and sitting spoons. Have your partner sit down on the edge of the bed or a chair—ideally a wide one, or one without arms—and plant their feet into the ground for support. Spin around and ease yourself down onto to their penis or dildo so that you're sitting on their lap.
Now, grab a full-coverage vibrator that bends or curves in the shape of a pelvis (like the Laya II which cups your vulva), and hold it against your clitoris. "This position gives you full-coverage vibration while also giving you complete control of the speed and depth that work for you," says Kirsten Tribby, head of education with Fun Factory, an adult toy manufacturer.
Hand over some of the control by having your partner hold the toy while you move. Or, they can use the floor for leverage, and thrust.
Lap Dance
Grab a steady, armless chair, and move it over to a bare wall without any picture frames or decorative hangings. The giver will sit with their legs together and knees against the wall, and the receiver will lover themself on top, pressing their back against the wall and undulating their hips, explains Elle Chase, a certified sexuality educator. (Love being off the bed? Get more hot chair sex positions right here.)
Tongue T-Boner Standing 69 Position
Oral sex is sex, too! This standing 69 position variation requires one partner to lie on their back on the bed with their head over the edge of the mattress, while the other partner stands on the floor above them, straddling their mouth. This gives the standing partner a lot of control over the rhythm, depth, and pressure, and also opens up the lying partner's throat, which can reduce risk of gagging on the standing partner's cock or dildo, says Finn. One tip: Because the lying partner is in a very vulnerable position, make sure you establish a non-verbal safe word (like raising a hand) so that if the bottom partner needs a breather they can communicate it, suggests Queen. (Here's more on how to make 69-ing even more fun.)
Seated Wheelbarrow
This position isn't for the faint of heart — but is great if you've been practicing your handstands. The penetrating partner sits on a chair or sturdy ottoman. The receiver should then get into the reverse chair position, then carefully lean down, using their hands on the ground for support, with legs on either side of their partner's waist. If you don't want to lower all the way to the floor, try bracing yourself on a wall, staircase, ottoman, or any other steady surface instead.
This position allows the penetrating partner to thrust deeply — and is a lot of fun — but probably won't be a position you stay in for an extended period of time, says Zachary Zane, a writer, columnist, speaker, bisexual activist, and sex expert.
Standing Doggy Style
When you want a break from the bed (or you're nowhere near the bedroom), consider this standing sex position a solid option—both stability- and pleasure-wise.