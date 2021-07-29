Le Wand Intimate Organic Toy Cleaner

As far as sex toy cleaners with ingredients that aren't likely to make you scratch your head and mutter "WTF," Le Wand Intimate Organic Toy Cleaner is up there on the list. It's free of glycerin, parabens, alcohol, triclosan, or any other chemicals that can cause irritation or potential infections. Consisting of aloe leaf juice, tea tree oil, castor oil, and jojoba oil ­— all organic — Le Wand keeps things simple but efficient with their hypoallergenic sex toy cleaner.

If you really want your toys to be extra squeaky clean, Le Wand suggests pairing their spray with b-Vibe's UV Sterilizer Pouch (Buy It, $94, ellaparadis.com). (Le Wand and b-Vibe are both the brainchildren of Alicia Sinclair, who's the CEO and founder of both.) In just three minutes, the pouch fully sanitizes your sex toys. It can also double as a storage unit for your toys, and its size and drawstring-top make it super travel friendly.