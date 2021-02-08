Why I love it: I don't know about you, but it's not my favorite thing when I go to put lube on a toy and it drips all over my hands and sheets. This lube doesn't do that; plus, the clean up is super easy with a Cake Bottoms wipe (Buy It, $12 for 12, hellocake.com) or soap and water. It's also free of parabens, dyes, sulfates, fragrances, alcohol, gluten, and shame. And it's not just for toys: This lube great for other sex acts, too, including use with latex condoms. If you're going to have some lube in your nightstand, this is a great one. If you're thinking of foraying into butt stuff, also consider buying Cake's Tush Cush (Buy It, $22, hellocake.com) while you're at it.