The Best Positions for Using a Vibrator During Sex
Adding a Vibrator to Sex
For those you who can't orgasm from penetrative sex alone—and research shows only 18 percent of women can—adding a vibrator can make the act a little more…satisfying. But even if you regularly visit O-town with your partner, your favorite toy could make it even more magical, stress-relieving, and pleasurable. (FYI, those are just some of the benefits of having an orgasm.)
But how do you go about pulling it off? "I recommend exploring and getting to know each your body and your partner's body without a toy first," says Resa Weinstein, a sex, relationship, and confidence coach. Then, approach your desire to add a toy by telling your partner that you think it would be *flame emoji* to try something new and use a vibrator together.
"When you've agreed that you're both ready to bring them in, it may offer a new type pleasure and different orgasm you didn't know were possible," says Weinstein. Emphasis on both, here. In partnered sex, "It's critical that everyone is on the same page with the toys being introduced to the encounter," says. (#Sorrynotsorry, but whipping it out is never an option).
Once you've established that a vibrator is going to be used (cheers for asking for what you want!!), here are nine sex positions to use with a vibrator and bae.
Reverse Chair
This woman-on-top position is the love-child of reverse cowgirl and sitting spoons. Have your partner sit down on the edge of the bed or a chair—ideally a wide one, or one without arms—and plant their feet into the ground for support. Spin around and ease yourself down onto to their penis or dildo so that you're sitting on their lap.
Now, grab a full-coverage vibrator that bends or curves in the shape of a pelvis (like the Laya II which cups your vulva), and hold it against your clitoris. "This position gives you full-coverage vibration while also giving you complete control of the speed and depth that work for you," says Kirsten Tribby, head of education with Fun Factory, an adult toy manufacturer.
Hand over some of the control by having your partner hold the toy while you move. Or, they can use the floor for leverage, and thrust.
Motor-Mission
Add some
~power~
to this classic position with the help of a pillow and vibrator. Here's how it works: first, prop a pillow (like Pillo by Dame) under your butt, which gives your partner deeper access, potentially even allowing them to hit your A-spot. Next, grab your favorite handheld vibrator and hold it against yourself. Or, free up your hands by using the Eva II, which has flexible wings that tuck under the labia so it stays in place while you hold onto your partners back, grab their butt, or hold their face and gaze lovingly into their eyes.
If you're sleeping with a cisgender man, mix it up even more having your partner wear a vibrator-for-men, like the Manta, suggests Tribby, which literally turns the penis into a vibrator.
Mutual Masturbation
Masturbating at the same time as your partner is as underrated as pube oil and Teva sandals (don't @ me). Chances are, your partner has a specific technique they use when they touch themselves, and this gives you a front-row seat. "You'll enjoy watching, listening to the sounds, learning what your partner likes, and even asking questions," says Dr. Resa.
Lay on your sides facing each other, then have at it, looking into each other's eyes to enhance that oh-so-close-to-you feeling. "You might interlock your legs," suggests Megwyn White, somatic sensuality guide and director of education at Satisfyer. "This is a great position to explore during and after climax to help support grounding the nervous system and body for some couples."
Yep, you're also going to add in your favorite toy. White suggests using Satisfyer's Mr. Rabbit on yourself. "The unique shape makes it a great vibrator to angle into your body internally and externally with the clitoral attachment." And Dr. Resa recommends the GIGI 2 by Lelo. (It's super valuable to spend time masturbating to figure out what toy
you
like best).
Cowgirl+
"Cowgirl is one of my favorite sex positions to use with a vibrator because you get the connection of looking at each other while using your hands, lips, and toys," says Weinstein. To try it, have your partner lay down, then straddle them.
As you control the thrusts, have your partner hold a clit suction toy against your clitoris. "The power of this combo is that it allows you to possible experience a 'blended orgasm,' which is achieved through internal and external stimulation," explains White. Okurrrr.
Related: 4 Amazing Facts About the Clitoris That Will Revolutionize Your Orgasm
Pole Dancers
If you and your partner both have vulvas, "have one of you sit cross-legged on the bed or floor, and the other straddles you," says Tribby. Grab the biggest, mightiest vibe you have and grab—something with a handle like The Big Boss or Yummy Sunshine—and put it between you. From here, add lube, and have one partner slide the toy up and down between your bodies. "Or go hands-free and let the movement of your bodies move the vibrator," she suggests.
The bottom partner gets an incredible view—and oral access to—the top partner's chest. If you're on the bottom, lock your lips around your partner's nipple, then lick, nibble, and bite (if they're into that). It's possible to orgasm from nipple stimulation, after all.
Downtown
Going down on someone while stimulating them internally requires some serious multitasking skills. That's why Tribby suggests adding a pulsator to the mix. "Pulsators actually aren't exactly vibrators, they're toys that thrust back and forth on their own, hands-free," she says."These can help to stimulate you internally while your partner uses their mouth on your clit."
If you're the one receiving, your partner will be the one to hold the toy while stimulating you with their mouth. (Related: Everything You Should Know About Oral STD's But Probably Don't).
If you're giving your partner oral and they enjoy penetration (Ask something like: "Do you want to feel me inside you?" or "Can I touch your [insert location here]"), you can try this on them, too.
BTW, the Jack Rabbit Signature Silicone Thrusting Rabbit is A+, too.
Bathtub Bandit
Nothing says #selfcare quite like a bathtub and quality masturbation session. "Warm water adds to the experience of masturbating and can help release overall tension in the body and support a deeper surrender to orgasmic energy," says White. (Related: 14 Best Vibrators to Use with a Partner)
Ready? Recline in the bathtub, so your feet are on the edge of the tub. "You might try placing the balls of your feet on the edge, and tilt your heels towards the ceiling. This will help connect you to your pelvic floor for a more energized release," says White. Don't forget to bring your (waterproof!) vibrator into the tub. White suggests Satisfyer's Power Flower waterproof clit vibe that literally looks like a flower and uses fluttering petals to bring you pleasure. Or, try Lelo's waterproof INA Wave which uses come-hither motions to massage your G-Spot
PSA: Fragrances and chemicals can be irritating to your vagina, so if you're planning to penetrate yourself, make sure your bath-bomb is as simple as possible.
Shivering Spoons
Spooning sex can be super intimate. "With your bodies pressed together and breath in-sync, it connects you and your partner on all levels," says Weinstein. When you're both lying on your sides, have your partner hold you, then enter you from behind. Try using a clit vibrator that's small enough to fit between your stacked legs like the Kip or Crave Wink+. (Or check out these mini
travel
vibrators).
"This position asks you to slow down because quick movements are limited," she says. "Use the opportunity to whisper what you like seeing and what you are doing into your partner's ears." (Master the art of dirty talk with these tips).
BTW, if you feel anally-inclined, an angle change can turn this into a cuddly take on backdoor action. (Related: Your GuideTo Safe and Clean Anal Sex).
Double Trouble
Two vulva owners can also explore a double-sided vibe that allows for dual stimulation and penetration. "I suggest using one with a long interlocking core to allow the bodies to be freer to express and explore other aspects of intimacy like kissing and nipple play," says White.
Double-sided vibes (like the Sharevibe) are super fun, but they require a little finagling and a lot of lube. The quick of it? Put lube on both sides, focus on getting the toy inside one partner at a time (foreplay is your BFF here!!), then go at it at a pace and rhythm that feels good for you both. Warning: This might be awkward at first and will take practice, but it's worth it.
FYI, holding the toy inside of your body requires some down-there strength. Add these pelvic floor exercises (even if you're not pregnant or expecting), or start using kegel balls, which help strengthen the pelvic floor.