PHANXY Rechargeable Clitoral & G-Spot Vibrator

Bringing sex toys into the bedroom should be NBD — after all, it's just another way to spice things up, especially in a long-term relationship. But with wands or bullets, someone's hands are still busy maneuvering the device. This U-shaped vibrator, on the other hand, is totally hands-free, making it one of the best couples' vibrators. One arm sits on your clitoris and the other slips inside you (don't worry, it's slim enough that you can be penetrated with a partner's penis or strap-on too), so both you and your partner will get to feel that extra vibration.

There are a couple of really great U-shaped couple vibrators out there, but here's what makes PHANXY's option the best vibrator for women interested in using it for partner play: The arms are adjustable to fit your unique shape, targeting the G-spot and clitoris with more or less pressure (and actually staying in place once adjusted). Plus, it's compatible with a wireless remote control, so your partner can take control. (Related: The Best Remote Control Vibrators for Solo or Partnered Adventures)