The Best Vibrators for Mind-Blowing Sex
Why You Deserve the Best Vibrator
Yes, your hands work — but vibrators work better. Never touched a toy before? We've got the least intimidating, top-rated vibrator options for you to enjoy on your next night in, whether you're solo or with a partner. No matter your needs, take your Big O to the next level with these 10 best vibrators for women. (Psst: In case you needed further convincing, here are 4 Health Benefits of Masturbation.)
Best Vibrator for: Beginners
Satisfyer Pro Penguin
If you've never used a vibrator while masturbating, get ready for your life to change. We love Satisfyer because all its solo toys technically don't vibrate: They use pressure wave stimulation, which essentially surrounds your clitoris instead of touching it directly and utilizes air pressure to suck on it. It sounds intense, but the touch-free sensation is actually great for newbies because it's less direct stimulation, yet still delivers serious pleasure (with 11 different speeds to choose from). Their newest design, the Pro Penguin, is ergonomically designed to fit in your hand comfortably, is waterproof for some wet-and-wild exploration, and has an ultra-quiet whisper mode if you're trying to keep your new hobby on the DL. (Related: This Sex Toy Pretty Much Guarantees an Orgasm)
Best Vibrator for: Long-Distance Relationships
We-Vibe Nova
A top-notch solo session should be just as pleasurable as one with a partner — and that's precisely what the Nova delivers. This is one of the best couples vibrators because it not only offers dual stimulation to hit both your G-spot and clitoris, but the outer arm is designed to be flexible so as to keep the sensation on target outside as you move the wand inside. It has super easy-to-control speeds and offers 10 speeds and preset patterns. Bonus: All We-Vibe's products are compatible with an app, so this is the best vibrator for women in long-distance relationships who want to hand over the controls. (Related: 14 Best Vibrators to Use with a Partner)
Best Vibrator for: Penetrative Partner Play
PHANXY Rechargeable Clitoral & G-Spot Vibrator
Bringing sex toys into the bedroom should be NBD — after all, it's just another way to spice things up, especially in a long-term relationship. But with wands or bullets, someone's hands are still busy maneuvering the device. This U-shaped vibrator, on the other hand, is totally hands-free, making it one of the best couples' vibrators. One arm sits on your clitoris and the other slips inside you (don't worry, it's slim enough that you can be penetrated with a partner's penis or strap-on too), so both you and your partner will get to feel that extra vibration.
There are a couple of really great U-shaped couple vibrators out there, but here's what makes PHANXY's option the best vibrator for women interested in using it for partner play: The arms are adjustable to fit your unique shape, targeting the G-spot and clitoris with more or less pressure (and actually staying in place once adjusted). Plus, it's compatible with a wireless remote control, so your partner can take control. (Related: The Best Remote Control Vibrators for Solo or Partnered Adventures)
Best Vibrator for: Lesbian Partner Play
Fun Factory SHAREVIBE
The vibrator options specifically made for female couples are slim pickings compared to the hetero choices — but the SHAREVIBE is a pretty great toy for dual penetration. The wearable double dildo (the shorter arm goes inside you and the longer end, protruding out from between your legs, can be inserted into your partner) has vibration in both shafts so both you and your woman can experience extra pleasure during penetration. The sensation comes from a removable five-speed magic bullet (an extra perk if you're playing by yourself and don't want to buy another toy). Most reviewers note this one works best in horizontal positions since gravity isn't friendly to giant pieces of silicone, but the double vibrator is also harness-compatible if you want more worry-free versatility. (Related: An Insider's Guide to Sleeping with Another Woman for the First Time)
Best Vibrator for: Travel
LELO Mia 2
Whether you're squeamish about what the TSA guys see on their X-ray scan, worried about your boss standing next to you as you open your carry-on to fish out your laptop, or just want something that leaves enough room in your suitcase for another pair of shoes, the Mia 2 is the best vibrator for women looking to get off away from home. It looks so much like a lipstick tube that you should probably be careful what you pull out of your purse when you go to reapply. In addition to the compact size and incognito design, the Mia 2 has eight speeds and five patterns — unlike a lot of bullets. Talk about all the comforts of home. (Want options? Here are more of the best mini vibrators for travel.)
Best Vibrator for: Keeping Quiet
Crave Duet
The folks at Crave like to say the Duet is so quiet you could use it in a library. And while that might not be the best idea, maybe you have three roommates and paper-thin walls, maybe you're visiting your parents for the weekend, or maybe you're trying to score a little alone time while your partner is in the other room. The Duet may be almost silent, but it's also powerful. This unique design is intended to surround the clitoris. On each prong, each curve of the tip is a different shape, delivering a ton of options for pressure and intensity. And with a metal base, the vibration is isolated to the silicone tip instead of spreading to your hand. To top it off, every device Crave makes looks so sleek that it turns masturbating into one classy affair. (Related: An Insider's Guide to Sleeping with Another Woman for the First Time)
Best Vibrator for: Minimalists
SVAKOM Echo
Don't underestimate the simple design of the Echo (which, despite its name, is quiet). The tongue-shaped toy with five vibration settings is one of the best clit vibrators. And, while it's obviously great on your nether regions, the easy-to-hold shape allows you to leverage the toy to stimulate whatever part of the body you want — your nipples, even his perineum. (Next up: 5 Masturbation Tips for a Mind-Blowing Solo Session)
Best Vibrator for: *ToTaL* Stimulation
PicoBong Transformer
Yes, there are vibrators that offer up triple arms so you can attack all your pleasure spots at once. (Can you say blended orgasm?!) The problem? Every woman has different distances between her clitoris, vagina, and anus — so a fixed toy doesn't work for everyone. That's why the PicoBong's double-ended vibe is the best vibrator for women who want stimulation everywhere. With a sensation on each end and a bendable strip of silicone in between, you can twist, wrap, fold, and tie this versatile toy to enter, touch, or hug whatever body parts you want to feel the buzz. As PicoBong's tagline says, "it's as twisted as your imagination."
Best Vibrator for: The Provocateur
Crave Vesper
Your outfit sends a message to those around you — and accessorized with Crave's Vesper, you're conveying effortless elegance and eroticism all at once. This provocative necklace doubles as one of the best clitoral vibrators, with a single button for four speeds of vibration. But thanks to an ultra-sleek and under-the-radar design, the silver, rose gold, or 24-karat gold toy can be worn on full display with the majority of people not even realizing what's around your neck — quite the sexy little secret. It's also the best vibrator for women who want to keep their solo sessions an actual secret; nestle the Crave into your jewelry box, and no one will be the wiser. (If you're worried about discreet packaging too, check out these other sex toys you can buy on Amazon.)
Best Vibrator for: The Vibrator Veteran
Fun Factory Bi STRONIC FUSION
If you already have a drawer full of bullets, rabbits, rings, external vibrators, and G-spot vibrators that don't quite take you over the edge anymore, you need the Bi STRONIC FUSION in your life. For starters, Fun Factory has paired its bestselling STRONIC technology with one of the strongest external motors available to deliver a vibrator with a moan-inducing *64* stimulation settings. All that technology is inside not just a G-spot wand but also an arm that looks promisingly similar to a tongue, designed to put pressure on the clit and flutter against the labia simultaneously. So yeah, go ahead and cancel your plans for the night. (Related: The Best Wand Vibrators for Intense Pleasure)