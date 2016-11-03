If you're hoping your hard work at the gym will increase your libido, here's what you should know about the connection between exercise and sex drive.

Getting sweaty (outside the sheets) is actually a major turn-on, according to science. Studies consistently show that exercise equals a higher sex drive and better sexual function, says Mary Claire Haver, M.D., an ob-gyn at the University of Texas Medical Branch. If you want to reap the best kind of rewards from your gym sessions, here's what you should know.

Does exercise improve your sex drive?

Whether you're a cardio queen, diehard runner, devoted yogi, or free-weight warrior, any exercise is both good for you and your sex drive.

"If someone is sedentary and starts exercising in any form, they will see an improvement in their libido," says Dr. Haver.

There are three reasons your habits related to exercise and sex drive are connected. First, if you're exercising regularly, you'll feel better and have an all-around better body image, says Dr. Haver. Second, exercise increases blood flow both short- and long-term to your sexual organs (and the rest of your body), and increases lubrication. Third, exercise is the best way to slash stress — which is the number one libido killer for women, according to Dr. Haver.

Can one style of working out increase libido better than others?

When it comes to working out to increase your sex drive, strength training is king. It's all about testosterone — a.k.a. the hormone responsible for your sexual arousal (and, coincidentally, the key hormone for muscle development).

"There's an interesting cocktail of hormones that our body makes when we exercise," says Dr. Haver. That includes adrenaline, endorphins, and testosterone, which all get a boost from any type of workout.

With strength training, it turns out that our testosterone levels go up more — a lot more — than they do when we're just jogging or on the elliptical, she says. "We think that this increase in testosterone level is what triggers the higher libido." That's right-not only does strength training make you look amazing, but it makes you feel sexy as hell too. Talk about a win-win.

How to Use Exercise to Increase Your Sex Drive

You know the answer to 'does exercise increase sex drive' — but how can you make the most of your post-workout surge of sexual energy? For one, you should know that the best time to take advantage of those endorphins is right after you hit the gym. So bring bae along with you, then reward him/her/them with a round-two sweat sesh.

"If you really want to improve your libido, and if you're going to do strength training, your biggest bang is right after, because your testosterone levels are at their highest, your lubrication is at its highest, and your endorphins are at their highest," says Dr. Haver. "That will continue throughout the day, but your peak is going to be in that first hour or so after exercise."

One caveat: Don't overdo it. "People who overexercise to the point of fatigue won't see these benefits," says Dr. Haver.

That goes for training too much in general (total fatigue doesn't do anyone's sex drive any good) and for workouts that are particularly grueling. If you do a crazy-tough workout (the kind where you can barely get out of the car after driving home), your body will go into a panic and recovery mode. It will mount an anti-inflammatory response to repair your muscle tissue — and all that post-workout energy and blood flow is going to that tissue instead of your sex organs.