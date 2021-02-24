The days of settling for mediocre sex toys are over. Sexual wellness companies are more determined than ever to turn the toe-curling orgasms you fantasize about into a reality. That means you can expect more from your go-to toy — and, in the case of Better Love's Blowfish Clitoral Stimulator (Buy It, $50, ellaparadis.com), you can expect double the fun.
Because unlike other toys — which only vibrate, suck, or thrust — this best-selling pick is basically two different devices in one. It not only has seven different suction modes (similar to a traditional clit suction toy), but also has a magic tongue function to mimic the flicks and licks of oral sex. When used together, it's essentially the closest thing you'll find to a partner going down on you. (BTW: Here's how to relax when that's happening.)
All things considered, it's pretty obvious why more than 100,000 people have already purchased the double-ended toy, especially when you factor in the impact of social distancing on everyone's sex lives. But what's more impressive is that the waterproof design has managed to score almost 98 percent positive ratings, and it's one of Ella Paradis' overall best-selling toys — even with offerings from popular brands like Lelo, Satisfyer, and Dame Products.
And while a 30-day satisfaction guarantee definitely doesn't hurt the Blowfish's success rate, reviewers make it clear that the toy is really just that good. Adjectives like "addictive," "magical," and "mind-blowing" all made their ways into reviews — and many shoppers claim they've never been happier with a purchase for solo pleasure. (Psst, check out these 13 masturbation tips for solo play sessions.)
"Upon arrival, I tested the Blowfish toy out and was amazed when I had a super intense orgasm using the suction side in less than 30 seconds," wrote one shopper. "[I] couldn't believe it, so I tried it again, and 30 seconds later squirted. The tongue side feels better in the slow setting range, but the suction side is mind blowing. I've never been happier with a solo toy."
Another agreed: "This toy is unparalleled. Seriously, my favourite solo orgasm. The tongue is so close to the real thing, and the suction side has a lovely quality. Both sides bring you quietly and quickly to orgasm. The Blowfish gives you the most natural, longest orgasms, and you can have eight of them in a row without going numb or losing any sensation. I wish I could stock up on these for life."
Don't miss your chance to snag the seriously satisfying toy for 70 percent off in Ella Paradis' current Stay Home Sale. It drops the final price to just $50 — a steal when you remember it's already a 2-in-1 toy.
Buy It: Better Love's Blowfish, $50, was $168, ellaparadis.com