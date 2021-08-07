If You Struggle to Orgasm, Shoppers Say This Sex Toy Will Help You Finish In 60 Seconds
When people talk about sex, they rarely discuss how hard it can be to orgasm. Even though the benefits of sex go beyond climax — think better intimacy, moods, and sleep — there's no shame in actually wanting to finish. But if the quest to getting off has, well, turned you off, then it's officially time to consider a sex toy. The new form of stimulation is often the missing ingredient in the recipe to an orgasm.
Take, for example, the Better Love Mini Zip Clit Stimulator (Buy It, $47, was $176, ellaparadis.com). A 28-year-old reviewer says the clitoral suction toy gave them their very first orgasm despite being sexually active for years. They originally thought their body simply couldn't finish, but the powerful sex toy totally "changed" their life, and other shoppers agree. (Psst, here's everything you need to know about sex toys.)
"For the last few years I have suffered with effects of medications that unfortunately changed the way I orgasm, difficulty and lack thereof, especially when I was so sensitive before," wrote a customer. "All I can say is within one minute I had felt such extraordinary pleasure and, for the first time, I actually squirted."
Another added: "I really struggle with having an orgasm with just my hands or bullet, so I decided to buy this. First 30 seconds, I squirted, which I didn't know I could do. Honestly, it's worth every penny. I was scared that I would never be able to orgasm again, but this proved me wrong."
If you're wondering what exactly makes this toy so special, listen up. Most importantly, it's not your typical vibrator. The device uses air pulsation waves to mimic the suction sensation of oral sex — and seven settings equate to seven different oral techniques. And unlike a human, the waterproof device can stay underwater as long as you want. (BTW, here are the best sex positions for the bath.)
Plus, you don't need to worry about keeping batteries on hand because the silicone sex toy is completely rechargable. It's also super quiet: The maximum sound output is 50 decibels, aka quieter than a normal speaking voice. Of course, you'll still have to keep yourself as hushed as possible, which may be harder than you think based on the reviews.
"I wasn't sure about this kind of toy, but OMG," wrote a shopper. "I feel like an infomercial. You might think I am exaggerating, but, in less than two minutes, I literally let out a scream and was reduced to a quivering mess. I thought at first 'oh this is nice, but I bet it takes a while,' and then BAM out of nowhere I was shaking, and this wasn't even on the highest setting!"
No wonder more than 200,000 people have already added the best-selling toy to their carts