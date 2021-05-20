This Rabbit Vibrator Will Help You Reach ‘Cloud Nine’ — and It’s 80% Off
A bubble bath, meditation, or a quick HIIT session is an easy way to destress after a long day — but there’s nothing better than an orgasm. Hey, it’s science: The big ‘O’ releases endorphins including oxytocin for a quick mood boost and comes with other health benefits such as a stronger immune system and higher pain tolerance. Really, the only "problem" with an orgasm is that it can frustratingly difficult to reach. That’s why shoppers are turning to Better Love Rabbit Vibrator (Buy It, $50, ellaparadis.com).
The best-selling sex toy is loved by reviewers who say it makes them orgasm every time (and often in less than 5 minutes). Like most rabbit vibrators, the power of the toy comes from its unique shape, which stimulates the body both internally and externally. The larger shaft is best for penetration, while the shorter attachment with bunny-like ears hits right on the clit. When used together, one shopper says the combo leaves you “weak in the knees.” (ICYDK this is the science behind toe-curling orgasms.)
Of course, don’t mistake this for just any rabbit vibrator. It packs 10 vibration modes to ensure there’s a setting for every person — solo or partnered — and has a simple single-button design that’s foolproof to use even in pitch-black rooms. Both arms are also covered in a silky smooth silicone that practically glides into the body with the help of some water-based lube. Plus, the 4-inch shaft has extra ridging along the base for added stimulation. No wonder reviewers report “hysterically crying” from pleasure.
Another common occurrence with the toy? Squirting. Luckily, the rechargeable vibrator is waterproof for a quick and easy cleanup. That means you can take your next solo session to the shower or bath — or both thanks to a 90-minute battery life. (BTW here’s how to do that whole bath-sex thing.)
The low-risk buy also comes with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee to ensure the toy actually delivers. But if the vibrator’s reviews are any indication, you won’t be returning it anytime soon.
“You are bound to reach cloud nine,” wrote a 50-year-old reviewer. “It delivers the perfect amount of vibration and makes my body shiver so hard during orgasm.”
Another confessed: “It arrived today and within two minutes of using it, I had an orgasm. This is the best vibrator I have ever used in my life! Also it has a nice sleek design, a travel mode, and a bag to discreetly put the toy inside. Highly recommend.”
And if you’ve never had a vaginal orgasm, get ready. One reviewer with loads of sex toy experience wrote this rabbit was the first one to actually hit her g-spot — and still does it every time for the “best orgasms ever.” (Sexperts also recommend trying these g-spot vibrators.)
As if you even needed another reason to give the Better Love Rabbit Vibrator a go, it’s also 80 percent off right now as part of Ella Paradis’ Spring Sale. The final discount appears in your shopping cart with the promo code SPRING and even includes a free set of bath bombs. Just be sure to add the vibrator to your cart ASAP — these Better Love deals are known for selling out.
Buy It: Better Love Rabbit Vibrator, $50 (was $247), ellaparadis.com