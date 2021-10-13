This Sex Kit Perfectly Pairs a Vibrator and an Arousal Serum — and It Will Make Your Toes Curl
Good sex isn't a given — but there are a few ways to improve the odds. Like most things in life, sex benefits from preparation. Sure, spontaneity can be hot, but so is a good playlist, clean bed sheets, and full tube of lube. And if you're still not convinced that a little sex prep goes a long way, turn your attention to the just launched Cake Vulva Luva Kit (Buy It, $60, hellocake.com).
Created by sexual wellness company Cake, the bundle of goodies packs all the basics for elevating vaginal play from start to finish. An arousal serum called the Tingle to Mingle (Buy It, $14, hellocake.com) kicks off the fun by adding extra sensitivity to the citoris. The balm uses a combination of peppermint, ginkgo, and maca to create cooling and warming sensations. This creates the ultimate setup for a partner or sex toy. (FYI, arousal serums can do amazing things for your sex life.)
Buy It: Cake Vulva Luva Kit, $60, hellocake.com
Luckily, the kit has the latter. It contains the brand's very first female-focused vibrator, the Bullet Vibe (Buy It, $30, hellocake.com). The rechargeable device is water-resistant with seven powerful vibration settings. About the size of your index finger, it can be used both internally and externally for pleasure. Adding the kit's Toy Wonder Lubricant (Buy It, $18, hellocake.com) is optional — but highly recommended.
That's because the jelly-like lube is specially formulated for toys, so it stays put rather than dripping on sheets. Despite the less liquid consistency, it's still water-based and totally safe to use with all your favorite silicone vibrators, aka the most porous of sex toy materials. (BTW, the lube is not compatible with polyurethane condoms or recommended for oral sex.) While less drip means faster clean up, the included Sex Wipes (Buy It, $12, hellocake.com) guarantee it. The flushable wipes are pH-balanced and can be used both pre- or post-sex for a speedy wipe down.
Altogether, the products' end goal is to make having fun sex easier, sort of like how meal prepping makes it effortless to meet your nutrion goals. And according to satisfied reviewers, the perfectly-paired items succeed in just that. (FYI, sex toy subscription boxes exist and they're really good.)
"I use a little Tingle to Mingle and get myself going, then once I am ready for the next level, I grab this [bullet vibrator] and let it get the job done… toes curling every night over here," raved one shopper.
Another added: "The tingle sensation blew my mind. Def keeping this in our special routine. If you want to take it up a notch, this is your girl."
Even better? Storing your new sex essentials is also a breeze. They come with the 'Me Time' Travel Pouch (Buy It, $12, hellocake.com), a sleek cotton case with a zip closure. This ensures you won't lose track of your new bedroom besties — or can store them away from prying eyes.
Best of all, the Vulva Luva Kit is worth $86, but the discounted bundle pricing drops the final cost to just $60. Not only will you get a tiny taste of Cake's bounty of offerings, but you'll be super prepared for the best sex of your life. Well, what are you waiting for?
Let them It's time to eat cake.