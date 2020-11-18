Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Anything can be used for sex if you believe hard enough.

Let's face it, sometimes you just need to have sex somewhere besides the bed. Whether your bed is noisy as hell, your sheets are in the wash, or you just need to add a little novelty to your sex life, it can pay to have a plan for getting it on elsewhere in your home, like on a chair.

Evidence: This definitive list of the seven best chair sex positions to get your erotic juices flowing. Why? Because it's fun. (And you can never have too many sex position ideas.)

"Chair sex is incredibly underrated and underutilized. It's not something many folks think to have, so they stick to their bed," says Zachary Zane, a writer, columnist, speaker, bisexual activist, and sex expert. "The thing with chair sex is that it's not always intuitive. It takes a little more work to figure out the angles, but once you do, it's absolutely worth it."

Keep in mind that while these chair sex positions are designed with a partner in mind, they can be incorporated into your self-love sessions as well, with the help of a toy or two (or maybe even a sex machine). Ready to take a ride?

1. The Chair Straddle

Best type of chair for this position: Loveseat or couch. You can also use a steady, cushioned ottoman.

Similar to the classic tantric sex position, Yab Yum, this chair sex position can give you the boost you need (literally). The person doing the penetrating sits on the chair, while the one being penetrated sits in their lap, leg on either side. If the chair is wide enough, like with an ottoman or loveseat, the person being penetrated can sit with their knees bent, in a half-kneeling position. If you have sensitive knees, you may be more comfortable wrapping your legs around them like in a traditional Yab Yum or crouching with feet planted on the chair. It's the dealer's choice based on comfort.

This position is less about thrusting and more about deep-kissing and face-to-face intimacy. "What feels good in this position is when the person doing the riding simply moves their pelvis forward and back on their partner, so their partner's penis [or dildo] is deep inside of them the whole time," says Zane. "It's also great because it allows for kissing, breast play, and butt grabbing."

2. Seated Oral Sex (aka Queening)

Best type of chair for this position: A low-seated armchair. Make sure the arms of the chair are cushioned for optimal comfort.

Yep, you can have oral sex on a chair too! Sit in a chair, legs over either arm, and have a partner kneel and pleasure you — hands, mouth, toys, anything goes. Any low-backed comfortable armchair will work for this, but if you find that you love the dynamic, you might consider buying a chair specifically for this purpose, aka a queening chair or stool (Buy It, $195, etsy.com). "This type of low chair has an opening in the seat, so the sitter, typically a vulva-haver, can straddle or sit on their partner's face, typically a penis-haver, for cunnilingus or rimming," says Charyn Pfeuffer, a sex writer and author of 101 Ways to Rock Online Dating. "In a BDSM context, Queening is a uniquely take-charge, femdom act which reduces the submissive's purpose to giving sexual pleasure while receiving none."

Of course, you can always give blowjobs to penis-havers in this position as well, if that's your fancy. While the queening dynamic is especially hot, oral sex is for every single body to enjoy. (More here: How to Give Great Oral Sex to Anyone)

3. Lap Dance 2.0

Best type of chair for this position: An armless, steady chair (nothing with wheels!).

In addition to a chair, you'll also want a bare wall without any picture frames or decorative hangings.

"The giver sits, legs together, in an armless chair with their knees touching the wall," explains Elle Chase, a certified sexuality educator. "The receiver then straddles the giver's lap and lowers themself down onto their partner while keeping themself steady by pressing their upper back against the wall and undulating their hips for a unique penetrative experience. The giver's hands are free to wander to the clit or breasts for more pleasure."

Want to upgrade this chair sex position even more? Bring some toys into the mix. A wand vibrator makes for a great addition to this move. Don't have a partner? Straddle the wand vibrator on your own. You can get extra down and dirty by adding in an egg vibrator (Buy It, $90, lovehoney.com) for internal vibration. (Shop more of the best egg vibrators right here.)

4. Iron Throne

Best type of chair for this position: The best option is a low-backed, overstuffed living room chair with arms so you can hold on tight.

A Game of Thrones reference and a chair sex position? Sign me up, please! In this position "the receiver leans over the chair's back," says Chase. "The giver enters from behind." The receiver will basically be draped over the chair, so be sure to choose one that is both comfortable to lean over and height-appropriate for your partner to either stand or kneel while thrusting.

Don't want penetration? Your partner can also kneel behind you and give your oral sex from behind while you lean over and relax into all that pleasure. (Peep these other creative oral sex positions for more inspiration.)

5. Three-Legged Stand

Best type of chair for this position: Anything goes.

Have your partner hold one of your legs up and enter you astride. This position lets you keep your balance during shallow penetration, and doesn't force your partner to hold your entire weight, which can lead to injuries — something you need to be especially careful about when bringing chairs into the mix. Where does the chair come in? For a leg lift of course. You'll prop one leg on the chair while your partner holds you to balance.

This position is optimal for both vaginal and anal intercourse, as its range of motion is quite limited. Just be sure you have silicone lubricant on hand, as water does not make for adequate lube. Try either SKYN All Night Long (Buy It, $13, walgreens.com) or Uberlube (Buy It, $20, babeland.com), as they're long-lasting.

Keep in mind this position is most challenging for those who have a significant height difference. So, if this is the case for you and your partner, you might want to consider other options.

6. Chair Doggy-Style

Best type of chair for this position: A steady kitchen chair with a medium back. You can also use a low-backed armchair.

Have your partner stand behind you, entering you from behind while you're standing, bent at the waist, in front of the chair. Using a chair as your grounding force, you'll want to hold onto the back for optimal mobility. "This is the bottom's time to shine," says Zane. "They get to back their behind up and down on their partner. The inserting partner gets to enjoy a great view of their partner's behind."

This chair sex position allows the receiver to be penetrated while maintaining control of the movement. This position is great for anyone who loves doggy style or enjoys having reign over the speed of thrusting — a godsend for anyone who experiences pain during intercourse.

Don't want to penetrate at all? That's OK! Have your partner stand behind you, using your wand vibrator on your clitoris. Move back and forth over the wand's head to maintain control of the vibration.

7. The Seated Wheelbarrow

Best type of chair for this position: A steady ottoman or the couch.

Have the penetrating partner sit in the chair. The person being penetrated should then get into the reverse cowgirl position. Then, the person receiver should lean down, using their hands on the ground for support, with legs on either side of their partner's waist.

This is a very ambitious chair sex position and is not for the faint of heart (after all, it is like cross-training for handstands). If it feels too intimidating and you're not into it, don't feel pressured to get acrobatic. Chair sex is something every person and body can enjoy. If you want to try this one, the receiver must be able to support their weight on their shoulders. If you don't want to bend all the way to the floor, you can also do this one in front of a wall, the staircase, an ottoman, or any other steady surface. You get to make sex positions work for you!