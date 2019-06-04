Clit Suction Sex Toys That Will (Literally) Blow Your Mind

Vibrators may be the OG sex toy, but there's an entire crop of pleasure-makers which you might not be as familiar with that will definitely blow your mind (and body).

Introducing: Clit-suction sex toys, which use air pressure instead of vibration to indirectly stimulate your clitoris.

"As the name suggests, clit suction sex toys don’t create the same powerful vibrations as standard vibrators; instead, they create gentle throbbing and sucking sensations around the clitoris, which help to increase circulation, boost arousal, and give out-of-this-world orgasms," says Sammi Cole, a sexpert at LoveHoney, a sex toy retailer.

If you find vibrations a little too powerful or numbing, or if you prefer indirect clitoral stimulation, suction toys are a great alternative, she says. "The nozzle shape envelops the clitoris without directly touching the tip, which many people find is the most sensitive area."

Admittedly, because of the indirect contact, it’s not as easy to find the sweet spot, says Cole. "Add a little water-based lube to the tip of the toy, and take your time exploring." Trust — you’ll know when you find it!

Keep scrolling for the best clit-sucking vibrator options that customers can't get enough of.