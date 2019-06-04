Clit Suction Sex Toys That Will (Literally) Blow Your Mind
Why You *Need* to Try a Clit Suction Toy
Vibrators may be the OG sex toy, but there's an entire crop of pleasure-makers which you might not be as familiar with that will definitely blow your mind (and body).
Introducing: Clit-suction sex toys, which use air pressure instead of vibration to indirectly stimulate your clitoris.
"As the name suggests, clit suction sex toys don’t create the same powerful vibrations as standard vibrators; instead, they create gentle throbbing and sucking sensations around the clitoris, which help to increase circulation, boost arousal, and give out-of-this-world orgasms," says Sammi Cole, a sexpert at LoveHoney, a sex toy retailer.
If you find vibrations a little too powerful or numbing, or if you prefer indirect clitoral stimulation, suction toys are a great alternative, she says. "The nozzle shape envelops the clitoris without directly touching the tip, which many people find is the most sensitive area."
Admittedly, because of the indirect contact, it’s not as easy to find the sweet spot, says Cole. "Add a little water-based lube to the tip of the toy, and take your time exploring." Trust — you’ll know when you find it!
Keep scrolling for the best clit-sucking vibrator options that customers can't get enough of.
Womanizer Starlet
Womanizer is one of the most well-known clit-suction toy companies. The Starlet is their cute, beginner-friendly model: "It’s petite, powerful, and perfectly shaped to be used solo or with a partner, and pretty easy on the wallet, and with some women reporting that it made them orgasm in seconds, it’s a real crowd-pleaser," says Cole. If you're someone who wants nothing but the newest devices in your nightstand, upgrade to the Womanizer Starlet 2 (Buy It, $80, was $95, ellaparadis.com), which is the latest and greatest version of the Starlet.
One happy customer wrote: "This thing is phenomenal. It produces [an] orgasm in record time, each and every time, without fail. A bargain at twice the price."
Satisfyer Pro 2
Satisfyer is another big name is this corner of the sex toy industry. Their Pro 2 model boasts 11 different intensity levels, an ultra-quiet "whisper" mode, and is 100 percent waterproof, meaning nothing should get in the way of you and your O.
"Guaranteed orgasms over and over! Charges fast and feels mind-blowing. Very happy with my purchase won’t use anything else now!" raved a shopper.
Womanizer Duo
Want some internal stimulation with your mind-blowing clitoral orgasm? The Womanizer Duo is the best of both worlds. At over $200 when not marked on sale, it's more of a splurge, but it packs a lot of power: It has 12 intensity levels, the brand's signature Pleasure Air Technology, and a separate motor for G-spot vibrations.
"I love this thing. I’m fairly new to toys and this thing has literally changed my life. It gets me off multiple times and the battery lasts a really long time. Super easy to clean and it’s also such good quality. There’s so many different settings, it’s really worth the price!" shared a customer.
Lelo Sona
Lelo founders first started the company on a mission to make sex toys so beautiful that you wouldn't mind leaving them out on your nightstand. One of their best sellers — the Sona — stimulates your entire clitoris (even the parts you don’t see!) with gentle ~sonic waves~. Since it's made from a single piece of silicone, it's waterproof and super easy to clean, too.
One fan said: "This is by far the best toy I have ever purchased. I hope it lasts. It’s amazing, feels incredible, and small and discreet yet powerful. Definitely don’t need a man now. Ever."
Satisfyer Pro 4 Couples
The Satisfyer Pro 4 Couple is a wear-during-sex vibrator that's curved to fit snugly onto your body. Not only does it hit you with pulsing air pressure waves on your clit but also vibration on your G-spot (that your partner will be able to feel too). Combine that with intercourse itself, and get ready for one intense O.
"Charge lasts a considerable amount of time. Vibration speeds are great. I enjoy this both with or without my partner. It has quickly become my new favorite toy. Very happy with purchase and would certainly recommend it," reported a shopper.
Sweet Vibrations Girl's Best Friend
In the market for a sex toy and can't decide if you want a traditional clit vibrator or clit suction toy? The v versatile Girl's Best Friend from Sweet Vibrations actually does both: One side provides gentle suction while the other vibrates, and both offer 20 different settings so you can figure out what works for you.
"I've purchased quite a few toys before stumbling across this one, and it is by far the best!" raved a customer. "The material it's made of is really soft and easy to clean. It's also rechargeable, waterproof, and very powerful! It took a little getting used to in the beginning because it worked so well and so fast, but with all the different speeds and modes, it's been a pleasure to get used to!!"
Satisfyer Pro Traveler
"If you’re after a toy that’s a little more discreet, I love this one because it offers all the incredible sensations of a larger suction toy in a discreet travel case," says Cole. "Plus, it has an extra-quiet motor, making it the ideal vacation toy." (Related: The Best Mini Vibrators and Travel-Friendly Sex Toys)
The case makes it super easy to take on the go, and one reviewer noted that it really is the perfect toy for travel: "I tell ALL my friends how great this thing is! It's small and quiet, making it discreet.... and it WORKS. This is great for solo or partnered explorations! You're going to want to bring this thing everywhere... in the car, on the plane, family vacations... it's magical."
Satisfyer Pro Rechargeable Clitoral Suction Rabbit Vibrator
Massage your G-spot and stimulate your clit at the same time with this do-it-all, rabbit-style toy from Satisfyer. Bonus: The all white and rose gold colorway will make any solo masturbation session feel kinda fancy.
"This is the best toy we have EVER encountered! It’s more pulse-y than buzzy. I hate that buzzy, numbing sensation. This does not do that. It gives you very realistic oral sensations. I can understand the frustration of some of it doesn’t fit your anatomy. If it does, YOU WILL BE HOOKED!" said a customer.