The Coital Alignment Technique (CAT) has been a central component in "hacking" sex (sex meaning PIV intercourse, in this case) for many years, but rarely does it get its moment in the spotlight. As a certified sex educator, I have long taught that it's nearly impossible for people with vulvas to have an orgasm during PIV intercourse without external clitoral stimulation. (Science backs this up, BTW, but more on that in a sec.)

And it's exactly where the Coital Alignment Technique comes in since its main purpose is to provide external stimulation during PIV intercourse. An overview of studies on PIV intercourse found that women's inability to orgasm is generally not a result of sexual dysfunction (a medical diagnosis for recurrent problems with sexual response, desire, orgasm, or pain) but rather from "ineffective intercourse techniques." Translation: Orgasm can happen, and sex can be better — you're probably just doing it wrong. (And for that, you can blame a lack of comprehensive sex education, a societal focus on male-bodied pleasure, and general squeamishness and shame-y vibe around sex.)

With all of that being said, the CAT sex position can be a fun and experimental way to see if orgasms during PIV intercourse are an option for you. If it works, fantastic. If it's not for you, that's fantastic, too. Here's what you need to know.

The Origins of the CAT Sex Position

Where the heck did this technique come from in the first place? It's simple, really: Having orgasms during intercourse is a goal, albeit a tad misguided one, of most people. Why? Because we're culturally obsessed with PIV intercourse and still haven't accepted that it might not be the best kind of sex — even though it ranks quite low on the list of pleasurable sex acts for women. A 2017 study in the Archive of Sexual Behavior found that clitoral contact is necessary for the vast majority of vulva owners to orgasm and that oral sex is the most reliable way to do so. The main things needed: Consistent pressure, a lighter touch on the clit (for some), and clit-focused technique. Considering PIV sex has clitoral action as a secondary outcome (at best), it's widely considered quite low-ranking for female-bodied pleasure. (Just saying: Preferring Clitoral Orgasms Might Mean You're More In Control of Your Sex Life, According to Science)

Thus, the technique was developed by sex researcher Edward Eichell, "to help people who have a hard time reaching orgasm through penetration alone (which is a large majority of women)," says Kenneth Play, a world-renowned sex educator and creator of the Sex Hacker Pro Series. In 1992, Eichell detailed his findings in his renowned book The Perfect Fit: How to Achieve Mutual Fulfillment and Monogamous Passion Through the New Intercourse. Yes, it took until 1992 for someone to figure out how to get the clit involved in PIV sex.

While that all sounds well-intentioned, there's a deeper motivator here: CAT, while effective for some, highlights our cultural obsession with keeping intercourse on top of the sexual hierarchy. It's very penis-centric and quite damaging for everyone to view sex this way. It's heteronormative and only contributes to the patriarchy's strength — but this diatribe on the sexual hierarchy is a topic for another day. Let's keep it hot and learn how and why the CAT position works.

Why the CAT Sex Position Works & How to Do It

Tiana North, a polyamorous educator, activist, and co-founder of The Sex Worker Survival Guide, puts the CAT into terms anyone can grasp: "It's missionary with the vulva owner's pleasure centered."

CAT works by utilizing the top partner's pubic bone/pelvis/shaft of the penis to create friction on the bottom partner's clit. You start in a regular missionary position, and then instead of thrusting up and down like a jackhammer, the top partner slides up and down the vulva-owner's body. Think: Instead of a hammer pounding a nail, it's more like a zipper sliding up and down. The idea is that, since the glans clitoris is at the top of the vulva, this sliding motion can rub against it, providing some consistent clit stimulation.

"In CAT, the top partner should move more 'forward' so their head is directly above their partner's head," explains Zachary Zane, a brand expert for LoveHoney. "They should have their arms extended for support, similar to an upward-facing dog pose."

The effectiveness of the CAT depends largely on both partners' anatomy and communication. All vaginas and penises are shaped differently (much like orgasmic snowflakes). "Depending on the size and curvature of the penis-owning partner, they may need to have shallower or deeper strokes for the bottom partner to fully enjoy that position," adds Taylor Sparks, an erotic educator and founder of Organic Loven.

Image zoom Credit: Ana Celaya

That said, there's great news: Studies show that the CAT sex position does indeed work, and can result in both more female orgasms and more mutual orgasms (fun!). Most experts are huge fans, and I've had a lot of positive feedback from clients myself.

But, to be clear: Having orgasms during PIV intercourse just isn't realistic for some people, no matter what wild sex position or technique you employ. This is very normal. PIV isn't the most reliable way for a clitoris owner to have an orgasm; these are just the facts and we should embrace them.

Coital Alignment Technique Troubleshooting Tips

It may take some time to figure out exactly how to make the CAT work for you and your partner. Have patience and have fun with it. There's no right or wrong way to bang (provided everyone is enjoying themselves and gives consent).

1. Rhythm is the name of the game.

All of that super fast, hardcore f*cking you see in mainstream porn (or Bridgerton) may look cinematically pleasing, but it offers very little in the way of female orgasms. "Remember to keep it slow and steady; this position is more like a sexy snuggle than an animalistic romp in the hay," explains Play. Remember: Consistent pressure is key. If the top partner has an easier time doing that by lowering onto their forearms, give it a try.

And if the zipper analogy isn't working for you, feel free to experiment with your ~ grind ~. Because the internal clitoral body sits around the vaginal opening and under the labia, it can be stimulated by pressure all around the vulvar area, so having the top partner move in circles or side to side might do it for you instead.

2. Get aligned.

Play suggests using a pillow (maybe even a sex pillow) to help get your CAT aligned. Again, the effectiveness of this position is largely dependent on anatomy. "It can be useful to put a pillow under the butt of the person on the bottom, and play with angles," he says. By lifting the bottom partner's hips this can help make the clitoris more accessible.

You can also play with leg position to encourage even more friction. "It could help for the person on [the] bottom to squeeze their legs together while the person on top thrusts." In this variation, the person on the bottom has their legs together while the partner on top is straddling them.

Image zoom Credit: Emma Darvick

3. Grab some toys.

The whole point of the coital alignment technique is to engage the clitoral glans. Zane suggests using toys if your partner's body isn't lining up quite right. "Go ahead and whip out some vibrators during sex. From missionary, the bottom can manually stimulate their clitoris with a bullet vibrator while the top penetrates, and that, in essence, does that same (if not more) than the CAT," he explains. You could even try a hands-free vibe like the Dame Eva II (Buy It, $135, dameproducts.com), which clips into your labia, to provide some clitoral stim without occupying anyone's hands.

4. Don't fear awkwardness.

Look, sex can be weird, funny, sexy, awkward, and hot as hell. Pretending awkwardness isn't there only makes it more awkward. "Feel free to laugh and be playful during the process. As adults, we sometimes take ourselves too seriously and want everything to be perfect or how we see it in porn. Life isn't scripted and it's ok to use laughter to lighten a mood and keep the sexy going," says North.

If there's one thing to take away from this, it's that sex is all about figuring stuff out and staying curious. Take the set of tools we offer you, choose the things that work for you, and chuck the rest. Your sex life is what you make it. CAT can help, but curiosity killed the cat, remember?

See, told you sex can be funny.