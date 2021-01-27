This Beloved Sex Toy Brand Launched a Clit Suction Toy That’ll Knock Your Socks Off

Not every sexy toy brand can create a vibrator so good it sells out in 72 hours, but then again, Dame Products isn't just any brand. The innovative sexual wellness company launched in 2014 with a goal to close the pleasure gap in the bedroom. Since then, it's struggled to keep its vibrators in stock, with items regularly on backorder.
Now, Dame is revving up for another round of sellouts with the launch of its first-ever clit suction toy, the Aer (Buy It, $95, dameproducts.com). Its water-resistant design stands out from other clit-focused toys because of a larger and deeper suction opening, which allows it to work for clitorises of all sizes. FYI, for most people, the glans clitoris (the external part of the clit that you can see at the top of your labia) is between 0.5 to 2 cm in size — though, of course, plenty of people can fall outside that range, since every person's anatomy is different. (If you're confused, check out this guide to the surprising similarities between clitoral and penile anatomy.)
The inclusive design is great news considering every vulva-owner deserves the pleasure promised by Dame's new pressure wave technology. It uses rhythmic air pulses to deliver a unique sensation that mimics oral stimulation (think: fluttering tongues or a mouth sucking). Plus, five different intensity levels and five patterns mean you can adjust between light arousal and full orgasm-inducing speeds. (Here's everything you need to know about clit suction toys.)
Like the rest of Dame's lineup, it's also made with high-quality medical-grade silicone and is completely waterproof, so your imagination will be the only limit. Just remember that the battery lasts 90 minutes at the highest setting — not that you'll be able to take the mind-blowing sensation for that long anyway. (Speaking of mind-blowing, meet the best vibrators for masturbation.)
While the masses can only start shopping the new launch today, a few lucky testers already had the chance to give the toy a go — and the reviews are pretty damn promising.
"Aer has ~ quickly ~ become my go-to pleasure product," wrote a reviewer. "I love the mixed sensations of fluttering and slight sucking, all while feeling cushioned by a cloud of air. Out of all the toys I've tried, this one really feels the closest to partnered oral sex. Plus it's soft, light weight, easy to grip, and gets pretty intense if you want it to!"
Another added: "It's like riding a motorcycle for your clitoris. You feel the sensation of the wind blowing, the rumbling vibration of your seat and the somersaults in your stomach as you jump over speed bumps. Thrilling, exciting, and care-free."
Most importantly, if you've tried other clit suction toys in the past to no success, this toy might restore hope, according to one reviewer. They said the new Aer was the first clit suction toy to actually work for their body.
So if you're ready to join other shoppers in finding your next favorite toy, be sure to add the new Aer Suction Toy to your cart ASAP. Dame launches have a history of selling out, and it would suck to have to wait until later this year to give this one a go (pun very much intended).
Buy It: Dame Products Aer Suction Toy, $95, dameproducts.com