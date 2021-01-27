This Beloved Sex Toy Brand Launched a Clit Suction Toy That’ll Knock Your Socks Off

Now, Dame is revving up for another round of sellouts with the launch of its first-ever clit suction toy, the Aer (Buy It, $95, dameproducts.com). Its water-resistant design stands out from other clit-focused toys because of a larger and deeper suction opening, which allows it to work for clitorises of all sizes. FYI, for most people, the glans clitoris (the external part of the clit that you can see at the top of your labia) is between 0.5 to 2 cm in size — though, of course, plenty of people can fall outside that range, since every person's anatomy is different. (If you're confused, check out this guide to the surprising similarities between clitoral and penile anatomy.)