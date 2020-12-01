Let's be real: 2020 has been a game-changing, challenging, exhausting year. With December finally here, you may be pumped to see the year that launched a gazillion snarky memes enter its final act. At the same time, the twelfth month — characterized by dynamic, outspoken Sagittarius season and down-to-earth, success-seeking Capricorn season — presents an opportunity to wind down, celebrate, and refocus. All of that lends itself to getting in touch with your desires and what you need to do to see them fulfilled. In other words, the endcap of this crazy year could very well be the sexiest yet.

In addition to the sun's trips through fiery Sag and industrious Capricorn, it's also the year's second eclipse season. Think back to any realizations you had around the lunar eclipse in Sag on June 5. Around December 14, the solar eclipse in the same zone can make it possible to come up with a real action plan for achieving whatever aspirations you were starting to identify back then. The next day, on December 15, romantic Venus makes its way into Sag, where it'll remain until January 8. Given the fire sign's innate lust for adventure and philosophy, getting out of your comfort zone is a major theme of this period, as well as embracing opportunities to learn and grow. This could look like owning your interest in a particular fetish or taking an existing situationship to the next level. Bear in mind: Unlike regular new moons, eclipses have a way of shaking things up and bringing change without a ridiculous amount of effort on your part — so it pays to go with the flow vs. rigidly resist them. That said, it won't hurt to stay focused on your ultimate vision. (Related: How to Tap Into the Lunar Cycle to Enhance Your Sex Life)

Both taskmaster Saturn (on December 17) and luck Jupiter (on December 19) move into Aquarius, bringing a forward-thinking, tech-savvy, progressive, and humanitarian vibe to the way we experience commitment and fortune. These outer planets move so slowly that they're responsible for major upcoming trends, so don't be surprised if you hear more about — or even want to explore — open relationships, friends with benefits, or political activism as foreplay in the coming year.

And just before ringing in 2021, the full "Wolf Moon" in Cancer may have you swimming in all your feelings. It could prove to be a powerful reminder to care for not only those around you but also yourself, making it easier to heal old wounds and opening you up to emotional — and in turn, sexual — satisfaction.

Want to know more about how December's astrological highlights will affect your sex life? Read on for your sign's December 2020 sex horoscope. Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out. (And read your December 2020 Horoscope for Health and Success, while you're at it, too.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Steamiest days: December 11, 14, 22

The last hurrah of 2020 will be all about speaking truth to your deepest desires, Aries. Around December 14, when the solar eclipse falls in your ninth house of adventure and learning, you'll be feeling more than ready to get out of your comfort zone. This could manifest as sexting your fetishes to a potential match, or if you're attached, exploring an exhibitionistic fantasy or practicing an erotic mindfulness technique. Because communicator Mercury forms a harmonizing trine to gung-ho Mars (your ruling planet) in your sign later that day, you won't shy away from verbalizing your deepest desire.

Around December 29, when the full moon is in your fourth house of home life, you might be feeling wiped out from work and the hustle and bustle — or truly, just the emotionality — of the holiday season. Sexy self-care is in order. Go for your favorite intense workout, then take a steamy CBD bath or throw on your favorite sultry playlist, let your imagination run wild, and experiment with a new solo sex position. You'll feel more balanced — and satisfied.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Steamiest days: December 24, 23, 27

Thanks to an elevated appetite — and even more opportunities — for deep, transformative sexual experiences, surface-level connection simply won't suffice, Taurus. For starters, around December 14, when then solar eclipse lights up your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, you might be feeling especially empowered to open up about what you want and what makes you feel fulfilled. Themes that popped up around the June 5 lunar eclipse in the same zone could lead to new realizations now.

From December 15 to January 8, romantic Venus (your ruling planet) moves through your eighth house, setting the stage for you to connect with a potential or current partner in a way that can feel otherworldly and healing. You're always about turning up the sensuality, and that's sure to be heightened under this hot and heartfelt influence. But even more so, this time is about feeling more empowered to expect intimacy to fulfill you on all the levels — physical, as well as emotional, mental, and spiritual. If your current partnership or situationship is falling short, it could be time to reevaluate the commitment of your time and energy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Steamiest days: December 4, 14, 26

You could find this month lends itself to hitting it off with a potential partner or seeing teamwork serve as foreplay in your current relationship, Gemini. Get ready for off-the-charts hot sexting sessions and lots of mental energy devoted to planning your next in-person romp while communicator Mercury (your ruling planet) moves through your seventh house of partnership from December 1 to 20.

Then, the solar eclipse falls in the same zone on December 14, opening your eyes to a whole new way of expressing your sexual needs one-on-one. You could actually surprise yourself with how direct you'll be — and that's absolutely advisable for ensuring your partner's on the same page. At the same time, lessons related to compromise could arise. Maybe that hot Bumble connection isn't ready to meet up IRL, but a flirtatious FaceTime date will work in the meantime. Or you're not quite ready to act on that fantasy your partner's gunning for, but you both find just talking about it has you seriously turned on. Either way, you're in for fireworks.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Steamiest days: December 3, 12, 30

This month, you'll embrace your sexual and emotional needs and be bolder than usual when sharing them, Cancer. Starting on December 19, Jupiter — the planet of luck and fortune, which tends to have an expansive effect on everything it touches — begins its trip through your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, lasting through May 13, 2021. By nature, you're already a caretaker who aims to please a partner in all of the ways, but this transit can help you tune in even more acutely to the pleasure of giving. At the same time, you could get more comfortable with identifying exactly what you want and sharing it unapologetically, learning that the more you communicate, the easier it will be to connect on that deeper level you've been dreaming about.

Then, from December 20 to January 8, communicator Mercury moves through your seventh house of partnership. You could find yourself craving intellectual debate or opportunities to plan ahead with a potential or future love interest. In short, seeking mental stimulation can lead to a whole different, blissful type of stimulation — like simultaneous orgasms.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Steamiest days: December 4, 14, 22

You're primed for a well-deserved dose of magic and passion this month, Leo. Around December 14, when the solar eclipse falls in your fifth house of romance and self-expression, you might feel like you've finally been cast in that sexy, cinematic, IRL love story you've always dreamed about. If you're single, this is a sweet time to spark with someone who legit makes your heart race. If you're attached, you might find it's easier than usual to be spontaneously dirty and playful with your partner, which, in turn, cranks up the intensity of your lovemaking.

From December 15 to January 8, relationship-oriented Venus moves through the same zone, turning your attention to lighthearted, creative, pleasurable activities. This is a solid season for getting in touch with the pastimes that turn you on — and they don't have to be explicitly sexual in nature. For instance, tackling career-related projects you're passionate about or doing your favorite sweaty, drippy, virtual hot yoga class can have you feeling even more centered and fired up to get intimate with someone special — or yourself. Yep, now's the time to treat yourself to that luxe new clit vibe you've been eyeing. Happy holidays indeed!

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Steamiest days: December 8, 20, 24

You'll be all about making the most of the holiday season, which can set the stage for seriously romantic and sexy moments, Virgo. You could find you're feeling mushier and more sentimental than usual, thanks to romantic Venus making its way through your fourth house of home life from December 15 to January 8. Sharing your most beloved holiday traditions with your sweetheart or a potential match can feel like one of the most off-the-chart romantic experiences, setting the mood for lots of sparks to fly between the sheets. (Related: What Moon Sign Compatibility Can Tell You About a Relationship)

Then, from December 20 to January 8, communicator Mercury (your ruling planet) moves through your fifth house of romance and self-expression, turning up the volume on your appetite and aptitude for chemistry-boosting flirtatious banter. Whether you've just swiped right on a sexy match or you're finding new levels of intimacy and connection with your S.O., you'll have a blast playing coy or straight-up sexting. The more stimulated you are mentally, the more turned on you'll be physically, so try not to shy away from any opportunity to connect on a potential common interest, be that campaigning for the Georgia runoff election or taking an online cooking class.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Steamiest days: December 5, 14, 26

You can pretty much prepare to be swept off your feet, Libra. From December 15 to January 8, romantic Venus, your ruling planet, moves through your third house of communication, amplifying your ability to put what you're feeling into words and exchange your most brilliant, passionate ideas with someone special. Collaborating on an artistic or intellectually-stimulating project could feel like a new form of foreplay.

Then, after about a year of focusing on your home life, lucky, expansive Jupiter moves into your fifth house of romance and fun on December 19, remaining there until May 13, 2021. If you're single, you might find you're clicking with a lot more potential matches than usual and are in a headspace to prioritize pleasure and flirtation. Your calendar is always packed with social commitments — even if most are taking place on Zoom these days — but it's sure to be even more so now. If you're attached, you'll be inspired to get even more creative with your sexual self-expression. Think: shopping for romantic lingerie or experimenting with role-playing.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Steamiest days: December 5, 12, 30

Fostering your sense of security and satisfying your insatiable curiosity is the key to sexual satisfaction now, Scorpio. Thanks to relationship-oriented Venus making its way through your second house of possessions and security from December 15 to January 8, you're all about finding whatever makes you feel stable and centered. While you might be focused on finances, it's also a sweet time to nurture a romantic bond that's either just beginning to blossom or is already in full bloom. You'll be able to discuss your boundaries and emotional needs in a way that makes you feel heard and seen by a potential or current S.O. That's sure to put you at ease — a major step to building trust and intimacy.

Around December 29, when the full moon falls in your ninth house of higher learning, you could be feeling philosophical. At the same time, because the full moon is in Cancer, romance and sentimentality are sure to be top of mind. Opening up about deep-rooted emotions to someone special could prove transformative for your bond and your self-awareness.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Steamiest days: December 11, 14, 15

This game-changing month is all about self-realization and owning your desires, Sag. Around December 14, when the solar eclipse falls in your sign, you might find you're fired up to speak your truth. Think back to the period around June 5 when the lunar eclipse occurred in the same zone. You might be ready to take action on themes you were only beginning to be aware of then. Feeling more independent and passionate right now makes you downright magnetic and attractive, and you'll feel empowered to be even more direct than usual about your expectations in the bedroom. This can lay the groundwork for truly satisfying experiences. (See: How to Journal Your Way to Better Sex)

Then from December 15 to January 8, sweet, relationship-oriented Venus moves through your sign, too, and it could be challenging to focus on anything other than activities that feel enlivening and pleasure-filled. It's also a period during which your inner romantic is bound to shine. You could find yourself penning lustful poetry, which can help you manifest your ideal partner, or whispering dreamy thoughts to your S.O., which can serve to bring you closer emotionally and physically.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Steamiest days: December 8, 15, 30

You'll be feeling especially industrious in all areas of your life while the confident sun is in your sign from December 21 to January 21. While you tend to put your nose to the grindstone on the job, you could find that striking a balance between your professional responsibilities and your personal needs feels enlivening and satisfying now. In other words, after you've put in the work during the week, you totally deserve to treat yourself to a languorous weekend, complete with sensual make-out sessions and, whether you're attached or not, multiple orgasms. After all, sexual satisfaction can bring just as much stress-relief as your favorite kickass workout.

And on December 29, when the full moon falls in your seventh house of partnership, you'll focus on how you can best meet your own needs, as well as a potential or current S.O.'s. When it comes to talking about your boundaries and desires, you'll want to strike a balance between being direct and compassionate. Feeling heard — and ensuring that your partner feels heard — will be key to moving forward together.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Steamiest days: December 18, 19, 26

Beginning this month, even the biggest undertakings could begin to feel far less daunting, making room for more joy and pleasure, Aquarius. Around December 14, when the solar eclipse lights up your eleventh house of networking, you might be called to get the ball rolling on a new volunteer effort or team project. If you're single, sparks could fly with someone in the group, and if you're attached, working toward a shared goal with your partner can turn out to be a surprising turn-on.

Then, thanks to lucky, expansive Jupiter moving into your sign on December 19 (where it remains until May 13, 2021), your optimism will be at an all-time high. This makes it easy to envision what fulfillment looks and feels like — and then take the steps necessary to get there. You might be more apt to share a longtime fantasy with your S.O. or be especially quirky and real with a new match. And being real about who you are and what makes you tick boosts your confidence both in and out of the bedroom.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Steamiest days: December 2, 20, 30

From December 15 to January 8, while relationship-oriented Venus is in your tenth house of public image, you could have more opportunities to step into the spotlight on the job and feel like you're on track to accomplishing some major long-term goals. While this might mean you're grinding to hit deadlines and meeting with higher-ups, it can also serve to boost your confidence and make you feel like even more of the take-charge badass you are. This could inspire you to experiment with power play with a partner or just have you feeling yourself even more during solo sex.