The average vagina depth varies, but the good news is anyone can go a little deeper and explore beyond the clit.

There is so much more to the vagina (and vulva) than you might have guessed.

Here are four vaginal hotspots (plus, info about the clitoris and the depth of your vagina) you most definitely need to be aware of, plus how to take full advantage of each. Happy hunting.

But First, the Clit

Before getting ~deep~ into the internal vaginal pleasure zones, let's talk about the clit. The clitoris is part of a structure called the urethral-clitoral complex. This includes the urethral sponge, internal and external clitoral body, and several glands and ducts in the same anatomical area. As a result, the clitoris' pleasure potential goes far beyond the visible nubbin (aka the glans clitoris) at the top of your vulva. It actually extends into the body, under the labia, and back toward the pelvis. The full clitoris can span 5 inches total in some women, with the average at about 2.75 inches. (Here's a visual of the full clitoris in sonogram form.)

Since the internal clitoris stretches inside the body, it's easiest to stimulate this part of the urethral-clitoral complex from inside the body, through the vagina (and sometimes even the anus). That's where these internal hotspots come into play.

The G-Spot

While there are loads of articles about the G-spot, I'd be remiss in not mentioning it in an article about vaginal pleasure zones. Why? Because this spot (more of an area, really) is the root of the internal clitoris. It's located on the anterior (front) of the vaginal wall.

"The G-spot is more recently thought to be more of a functional structure that is composed of the vagina, clitoral body, and crura (legs of the clitoris) rather than a specific spot," explains Heather Jeffcoat, DPT, a doctor of physical therapy and author of Sex Without Pain: A Self Treatment Guide to the Sex Life You Deserve. So, it's not necessarily its "own" thing but it's compromised of the urethral sponge, clitoris, and Skene's Glands (more on those shortly). The G-spot isn't an independent piece of anatomy, but rather it takes on a functional role as a combo of these independent structures.

To locate it, insert two fingers or a G-spot toy into the vagina and hook up behind the pubic bone. You should feel around and experiment with pressure, rhythm, and various movements to see what feels good for your body.

"Stimulation of this spot has been known to produce powerful orgasms, female 'ejaculation,' and can help during the arousal phase of the female sexual response cycle," says Michael Ingber, M.D., a sexual health expert and urogynecologist.

Stimulation of this G-spot area is the key to "squirting" because of its close proximity to the Skene's Glands and urethral sponge. The urethral sponge is spongy tissue that cushions the urethra and sits behind the pubic bone, right on top of the root of the internal clitoris. That's what makes it a part of the urethral-clitoral complex. The Skene's Glands sit on either side of this sponge. Their biological function is disputed, but they have been called the "female prostate" because when they're stimulated, they fill with a prostate-like alkaline fluid which is thought to be responsible for female ejaculation (though more studies and research are needed to prove this conclusively).

The A-Spot

The A-spot (the anterior fornix) is located past the G-spot on the same anterior wall of the vagina. To locate it, you'll need a G-spot wand, as it can be 8-10cm inside the body, near the cervix (aka the narrow opening at the end of the vaginal canal, almost like a bouncer for your uterus). "This area is a bit deeper, and can also be stimulated with a finger in the 'come hither' type movement, gently putting pressure on the anterior vaginal wall," says Shweta Pai, M.D., wellness advisor for Love Wellness.

You could potentially reach the A-spot during sex, but it would be easier to use fingers or a toy since it's at a bit of an angle. If you want to get the A-spot involved in intercourse, doggy style is your best bet, as this position allows for deeper penetration.

If you love anal play, the A-spot is also one of the areas responsible for orgasm during anal penetration. The rectal wall and vagina are closer than you might imagine, separated only by a thin layer of tissue. During deep anal penetration, if something is pressing against the rectal wall, it can indirectly stimulate the backend of the clitoris, resulting in orgasm. It's not entirely scientifically clear why this is; it's just thought to be why anal orgasms happen. You can also reach the O-spot (coming up next) through anal as well. In reality, these structures are all in such close proximity that they bump into each other. (Try hitting it in one of these anal sex positions.)

The O-Spot

The O-spot, sometimes called the C-spot, is located near and on the cervix, deep inside the vaginal canal. (FTR, the depth of your vagina will vary from person to person, but one recent study did suggest that the average depth of the vagina is about 3.77 inches (9.6 cm).)

The O-spot actually technically behind the cervix, on the posterior wall of the vagina, but you can't exactly get back there. (The only things that can pass through the cervix, really, are period blood, eggs/sperm, IUDs, babies, etc.) There are very few touch-sensitive nerve endings in the vagina and cervix, but there are pressure-sensitive nerve endings, so when you put pressure on the cervix, it can engage this pleasure area. (Helloooo, cervical orgasm.)

In order to stimulate it, you'll need deep penetration of either a finger, dildo, or penis. "If you're located at the G-Spot, turn your finger 180 degrees, now facing the posterior wall of the vagina, and advance it inside a few centimeters," says Dr. Pai. Some experts choose to differentiate the O-spot and the cervix, but their location is so close (like, on top of each other) that they go hand-in-hand. (If the idea of fingering yourself is super scary, read this.)

Like the A-spot, the O-spot can be engaged during anal play. "Due to its location in the posterior part of the vagina, [it] can be stimulated through anal play as well as deep vaginal stimulation that focus[es] on the back part of the vagina," explains Jeffcoat.

The O-spot is really what makes vaginal sex pleasurable. You do need to pay attention to your body because the cervix is relatively sensitive and too much banging around can cause bruising. Plus, it changes throughout your cycle (usually lower and more rigid right after your period, and higher and softer during ovulation), so be aware of how you feel during sex. If you feel pain or discomfort, stop and take a break or move into a position that allows for more shallow penetration. (More here: Reasons You're Feeling Pain After Sex)

The V-Spot

The V-spot is likely the least-talked-about hot spot in the vulva-vaginal area. "V" stands for vaginal vestibule, the opening of the vagina, or the area just before entering the canal, right past the labia minora (inner lips). This whole area contains a ton of nerve endings, and "in some women, the nerves grow really close to the surface here," says Dr. Ingber.

One of the most sensitive parts of the V-spot is the fourchette, located at the bottom of the vaginal opening, on the posterior (or bottom) of the opening. You can stimulate this area using a tongue, toy, or fingers. Be gentle and see what feels good for you.

Reminder: All Pleasure Is Good Pleasure

Don't forget that all pleasure is created equal and however you have it is just fabulous. (More here: How to Have Great Sex, According to Experts)

"The bottom line is that every woman is so uniquely different, with different pleasure pathways, different body shapes, and different psychological components," adds Dr. Pai. "That's why, when navigating and thinking about your sexual response, focus on the parts of your body that excite you."