Why You Might Feel a Little Depressed After Sex

For all the talk about how great and fantastic sex is, we sometimes leave out the reality that sex is actually quite complicated. While sex can feel good during the act itself, not enough attention is given to how people feel after sex and the complex emotions that can come with it. As a culture, we love the idea of an after-sex glow — the concept that sex is always fulfilling and can magically cure anything icky feelings. On our screens, we see characters who have just gotten laid as being exhilarated and having an extra pep in their step. We rarely, if ever, see portrayals or talk about the other side that is less, well, happy.

In the kink community, there's a word for this other side of sex. It's called sub drop, and it's basically the result of your mood being taken so high that, when the sex act is over, all you can do is mentally crash.

Nearly 50 percent of women have experienced depression after sex at one point in their life. Gigi Engle, certified clinical sexologist

"Sub drop refers to coming out of subspace [when a person takes on the role of being submissive in a sexual interaction] — a place where you reach a sort of pinnacle of arousal and are floating in a sense of safety, happiness, and perfect bliss," says Gigi Engle, ACS, certified clinical sexologist and author of All The F*cking Mistakes: A Guide to Sex, Love, and Life. "The drop happens when the play is over and you're returned to real life. Sub drops happen in a lot of ways, right after the play ends or sometimes the next day or a few days later."

But submissives aren't the only ones who experience this drop after an intense sexual interaction — doms can experience something similar known as top drop — and these feelings aren't strictly tied to the kink community, either. Anyone can experience a post-sex mood decline, and it's important to know that these feelings are both valid and completely normal. In fact, nearly 50 percent of women have experienced depression after sex at one point in their life, says Engle, and studies show it can affect a signifiant number of men, too.

This phenomenon is more generally known as post-coital dysphoria (PCD), post-coital tristesse, or simply post-sex blues, and can last anywhere from five minutes to a few hours, says sexuality educator and researcher, Ashley Townes, Ph.D. PCD may be experienced as tearfulness, a sense of melancholy or depression, anxiety, agitation, or aggression following sexual intercourse — even if it was loving, satisfying, or enjoyable, according to the International Society for Sexual Medicine.

"Every PCD experience will be unique to the person having it," says Engle. Here's why post-sex dysphoria happens, how to know if what you're dealing with requires help, and how you can cope — whether with a partner or alone.

What Causes Post-Coital Dysphoria, Sub Drop, or Post-Sex Blues

This feeling of melancholy after sex can be linked to the huge drop in the feel-good hormones produced during sex, as well as cultural shame, and feelings about your body, sexuality, and more, says Engle. Such a combination can naturally lead to a downshift in your mood, and sadness and depression can follow.

"When you're in a heightened state of arousal, your brain and body are flooded with a cocktail of chemicals — adrenaline, dopamine, oxytocin, norepinephrine, serotonin — all the good stuff that makes you feel alert and excited and turned on," explains Engle. "After orgasm, the peak of the sexual arousal cycle, many people feel relaxed, happy, and at peace, but this isn't the case for everyone."

After climaxing, the levels of these feel-good chemicals plummets — leaving you in a comedown that might not feel so hot. For example, levels of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that plays a big part in the feelings of euphoria, surge during orgasm and then quickly dip below their usual baseline, according to a report published by the Emotion, Brain, & Behavior Laboratory in the Department of Psychology at Tufts University. Low dopamine levels are associated with low energy, lack of ambition, social anxiety, and depression, according to the same report.

But the post-sex drop you may experience isn't purely neurological. As Engle points out, cultural shame around sex can also create negative feelings after an encounter, no matter how good the experience was in the moment. Society has placed "good" sex in a box, and coloring outside the lines, pushing boundaries, or experimenting with something or someone new can cause some people to feel a personal backlash, intensifying an already vulnerable situation. The rollercoaster of feelings that can follow either a sexual experience of any kind can be overwhelming to the point where you overthink everything and question your own reactions and expectations.

"You may laugh, cry, scream, sob — anything and everything is normal because it's such a profound mind-body connectedness for most people," says Engle. "And, frankly, we aren't really used to connection like that in a society that praises emotional unavailability, no work/life balance, and extreme levels of productivity."

Interestingly, research published in the journal Sexual Medicine shows that there appears to be no link between PCD and intimacy in close relationships, meaning you're just as likely to experience this after sex with a longtime, trusted partner as you might be to experience it with a one-night stand or someone you don't have serious feelings for. However, the same study showed that there's a significant connection between a history of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse and PCD. If you're regularly experiencing PCD and have a history of or current situation linked to abuse, consider chatting about it with a sex therapist.

How to Deal with PCD or Feeling Down After Sex

The good news is, there are ways to cope. One of the most notable is aftercare, a technique often used in the kink community. It's essentially a post-sex check-in with your partner to see how they're feeling and what they're thinking. It allows you and your partner to reconnect after the high, recap the experience, and acts as a sort of bookend to what was shared.

"Aftercare will look different for people," says Engle. "Some people may want to cuddle, be caressed, or held. Others may need distance to be with themselves and connect to their minds and bodies. Others may want to simply talk through what happened. Maybe you'd like a combination of all these things or some of them. Aftercare should be baked into your sexual experiences. This goes for all sex, kinky or not. You are two (or more) human beings who deserve to be treated with care and respect."

Even if it's a casual hookup, there's still a place for aftercare. But, as Engle points out, for some, aftercare means distance. If you've had a one-night stand and feel the best way for you to connect to your body and mind again is to leave, then that's what you do.

If your post-coital depression lingers for hours or even a couple of days, know that it's normal. Depending on the heights you reached, feeling a little off temporarily can be expected. Sitting with your feelings, practicing self-care and self-reflection, and acknowledging your emotions is the best way to get through it. You could consider starting a sex journal, which you can use to reflect on your experiences and feelings about them. There's nothing wrong with taking time to reflect on something that has deeply affected you; if anything, it's the healthiest thing you can do