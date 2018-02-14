10 Different Sex Positions to Add to Your Sexual Bucket List
Why You Should Try Different Sex Positions
Sex ruts happen to everyone. But if your bedroom routine feels, well, routine — or mundane or like something you just need to check off your to-do list — then you may need to try a few different sex positions (or bring a sex toy into play). Luckily, there are plenty of spicy options. (A common Google Q: "How many different sex positions are there?" Answer: A lot, meaning there's no one answer to the other common question, "what are the different sex positions.")
TL;DR — when it comes to the different sex positions to try, the world (or bedroom) is your oyster. So next time you get naked with your partner, hit pause on that go-to move and try one of these ~spicy~ sexpert-approved positions instead. Try them with P-in-V sex, strap-on sex, anal sex, or use them as inspo for whatever other sex acts (hand stuff! oral! scissoring!) you're craving.
Lazy Dog
"The lazy dog is like doggy style, but both partners are flat against the bed," says Kate Kenfield, a sex educator at O.School. "It's great for when both partners are feeling turned on but have less energy." If the receptive partner is into vibration on their clit, I highly recommend a toy like the the We Vibe Chorus (Buy It, $199, lovehoney.com), she adds. (Sound up your alley? Then definitely check out these best vibrators for women.)
The Chair
"Take an armless chair and have the penetrating partner sit in it," says Kenfield. "Then the receptive partner can ride on top, using the floor for leverage. It's easier to maintain for a longer session than cowgirl, plus [this different sex position] can feel like a lap dance." (If you like the idea of getting off the bed, peep these other chair sex positions, too.)
Liberated Missionary
Missionary position doesn't need to be boring. "Add the support of a Liberator Wedge (Buy It, $80, amazon.com) for a twist on traditional missionary," suggests Kenfield. It's a sturdy, versatile ramp-shaped pillow designed specifically to help you get into different sex positions (i.e. with your butt lifted into the air), without anybody needing to do extra work. Plus, "it makes accessing the G-spot easier and can make anal sex more comfortable for some couples," says Kenfield. (BTW, the wedge is just one of the many best sex pillows to use when trying out different types of sex positions.)
Shoulder Hold
Take your liberated missionary to the next level with this different sex position. Just rest your legs on your partner's shoulders, suggests sex coach Amy Levine. "This helps get his penis at the best angle for G-spot stimulation," she explains. Wrapping your legs around their waist also works, and putting a wedge or pillows under your butt could make this different sex position more comfortable. (Related: The Honest Truth About the ~*Mythical*~ G-Spot)
Standing 69
There are plenty of different sex positions to try and spice it up, but one of the easiest things to do is riff off a go-to move. So rather than do 69 while lying down, "turn it up a notch by doing it while standing," suggests sex educator Tyomi Morgan. For this different sex position, have your partner lie face-up on the bed with their feet flat on the bed to get a good footing. Then get into the 69 position and wrap your arms around their pelvis, while your partner grabs onto your legs and places them over their shoulders. Once you both have a tight grip on each other, slowly stand to perform mutual oral on each other. "This can be really difficult, but when successfully done, it's a lot of fun!" says Morgan. (Not feeling this different sex position but love when your partner goes down on you? Then give these best oral sex positions for women a go.)
The Wheelbarrow
If you want to move beyond lying down sex positions, "try standing up and inverted in the wheelbarrow position," suggests Morgan. Your partner should stand a few inches from a wall or by the edge of the bed with knees slightly bent. Facing away from your partner, place your hands flat on the floor (or bed) and raise your less dominant leg up to reach their hand. When that leg is secure, lift your dominant leg off the ground with your partner's assistance, and push your pelvis back toward theirs. Use the palms of your hands to steady yourself as the two of you really get moving and, before you know it, you're rocking this sex position like a pro. (The amazon sex position is also a fun challenge if you're looking for different sex positions you've never tried before.)
Face to Face
If you're craving a deeper connection with your partner, this is a different sex position to try. Have your partner sit down — any surface is fine, but a chair or the edge of the bed is common — then hop on top, suggests Levine. Staying face to face lets you look directly into each other's eyes, ramping up the intimacy of the act. (See: Tantric Sex Positions to Get Super Intimate)
Over the Edge
There are plenty of different sex positions to try, but there's one style in particular that often gets overlooked: inversions. "There's something about a rush of blood to the head that is said to heighten sexual experiences," says Morgan. To try this different sex style, have your partner on their knees while you lie a few inches away from the bed's edge. Wrap your legs around their waist in missionary position. Then, as your partner thrusts, they should hold your hips while you bend over the edge of the bed. This different sex position requires lots of communication, though: If the head rush gets to be too much, tell them to pull you up.
Raised Doggy
This takes a strong partner, but if you need different sex positions to try with your S.O., this one could be worth the extra exertion. "After your partner is inside you, they can lift and hold one or both of your legs, almost like a sexy wheelbarrow, and thrust from there," says Lisa Finn, a sex educator at Babeland. (Related: 7 Reasons to Give Doggy Style Sex Another Shot)
"Arching your back in that position gives you the opportunity to gently press downward onto his penis, and that's going to reach the G-spot." Reminder: Your G-spot is about two to three inches into the body toward the belly button, so all different sex positions that aim your partner's penis toward the front of the body (versus straight up) can feel really amazing. (P.s. the G-spot is just one of the four deep vaginal erogenous zones — all of which you should keep in mind when exploring different sex styles.)
The Splits
You'll need your flexibility for this different sex position and, forewarning, you should probably stretch beforehand. But Morgan says adventurous couples may find the extra work worth it. With your partner lying down, place a pillow underneath their lower back, and determine which type of split you will get into — vertical or horizontal. Then, extend your dominant front leg over your partner's body while slowly sliding down for penetration. Keep your palms flat to leverage and support your weight. Once you're at a comfortable depth level, extend your back leg, and slowly slide up and down. (Up next: 35 of the Best Sex Positions for Women)