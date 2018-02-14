Sex ruts happen to everyone. But if your bedroom routine feels, well, routine — or mundane or like something you just need to check off your to-do list — then you may need to try a few different sex positions (or bring a sex toy into play). Luckily, there are plenty of spicy options. (A common Google Q: "How many different sex positions are there?" Answer: A lot, meaning there's no one answer to the other common question, "what are the different sex positions.")

TL;DR — when it comes to the different sex positions to try, the world (or bedroom) is your oyster. So next time you get naked with your partner, hit pause on that go-to move and try one of these ~spicy~ sexpert-approved positions instead. Try them with P-in-V sex, strap-on sex, anal sex, or use them as inspo for whatever other sex acts (hand stuff! oral! scissoring!) you're craving.