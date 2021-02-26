Reach New Orgasmic Heights with the Eagle Sex Position

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This sex position really lets you spread your wings and fly (without doing any of the work).

You know what being "spread eagle" is, right? You're on your back, legs spread? Well, it's a sex position. The eagle sex position may sound like a daunting position made for the more acrobatic among us, but, happily, it is quite the opposite. It is a fantastic sex position that was basically designed to make pillow princesses feel like Queens (and give them orgasms, too).

I don't know about you, but I've certainly grappled with my desire to be a wanton sex goddess and my natural drive to be lazy during sex. Lazy is a strong word, though. I don't think of it as being lazy so much as "active bottoming." When active bottoming, you're there, you're engaging in all the kissing, grabbing, and moaning; you're not a dead fish, you're just a less active fish than your partner. It's about "submitting to the person you're with and enjoying the ride," says Tiana North, a polyamorous educator, activist, and co-founder of The Sex Worker Survival Guide.

See? It's good fun for everyone.

This position is optimal for clitoral stimulation, oral sex, penis in vagina (PIV) sex, dildo in vagina (DIV) sex, anal penetration, or even pubic grinding sans penetration. It is very versatile, which is one reason why it's so fun.

Here's everything you need to know. To all the semi-flexible lazy bottoms out there, I salute you. Enjoy the ride.

What Is the Eagle Sex Position?

The eagle is a two-person sex position that usually refers to PIV sex, but is not limited by those heteronormative constraints. (No sex position is, really. That notion is so boring and over.)

The bottom (usually the person with a vulva) lies on their back with their legs up and spread wide into a "V" shape. Try "holding your legs back by wrapping your arms around the back of your thighs or grabbing your thighs/calves" for support, suggests Zachary Zane, brand expert for LoveHoney, a sexual health and wellness brand.

If you're really flexible, you can bring your legs back behind your ears, says Kenneth Play, an international sex expert and creator of the Sex Hacker Pro Series. If that's your jam, have at it, but if not, that's rad too. I wouldn't suggest giving this a go unless you're, like, a yoga teacher or something, because that sounds hard AF.

From there, the penetrating partner then lies on top, moving up and down. As a bottom, "I would suggest moving your hips in a complimentary motion to your partner while caressing them or grabbing the sheets," says North.

Image zoom Credit: Yeji Kim

You can make use of the CAT (coital alignment technique) in this position, where the top slides up and down the bottom's body to engage the glans clitoris. PIV (and DIV) orgasms are possible for female-bodied people if your technique is en pointe and you're stimulating the clitoris in tandem with penetration).

The bottom is the eagle in this position. They are on their back, legs lifted akimbo. This means that the bottom can be in a spread eagle while the top is doing all sorts of other things, such as oral sex. North tells us this position makes for very easy access to the whole vulva. Yes, please! (Related: Oral Sex Positions You Need to Try If You Love Getting Head)

What Are the Perks of the Eagle Sex Position?

Zane says that the eagle is optimal for deep penetration (and perhaps hitting some of these deep vaginal erogenous zones). "The top has great leverage from this position to really thrust powerfully if that's something both partners are into," he says.

For a vulva-owning bottom, the crème de la crème of the spread eagle is all that fabulous access to the vulva-clitoral region. The top can use their mouth, their fingers, a toy, or their penis/dildo/pelvis to stimulate the clitoris. Big Os all around, babes. What could be more inviting? (Try one of these sex toys that work well for partner sex.)

Another thing to consider: how damn sexy you will look in this position. "It's visually stunning, it goes well with power play and dominance if both parties are into that," says Play.

Overall, Taylor Sparks, an erotic educator and founder of Organic Loven, one of the largest BIPOC-owned online intimacy shops, says that the best perk of all is that it's "not a lot of effort on the receiving end, but great satisfaction."

Looking hot, feeling great, and not breaking a sweat. That's what's up.

Tweaks If the Eagle Sex Position Just Ain't Your Thing

Realistically, a lot of people are going to have a hard time spreading their legs apart for the eagle, especially for an extended period of time. That's perfectly normal. Here are a few expert tips, tricks, and tweaks to help you make the most of this glorious sex position, without tearing a hip.

1. Relax your Eagle's wings.

Instead of keeping your legs straight up in a "V," try bending them at the knees, sort of like a yoga happy baby pose. This can take some pressure off of the inner thighs and hamstring flexibility. You can even bring your knees to your partner's sides, aka missionary sex position. "Do what feels right and the most comfortable for your body's limits without judgment," says North. (Also try the butterfly sex position, which has a similar vibe but doesn't require spreading your legs.)

Image zoom Credit: Yeji Kim

2. Stretch before getting busy.

A good stretch before hopping into bed can help make sex more comfortable — and more acrobatic moves simpler. "It warms up your body and muscles so as you transition into more positions it's not a shock to your system," explains North. Sex is like any sport. Stretching is a must to avoid injury!

3. Get a support pillow.